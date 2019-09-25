Get Into 'The Habit' If You're A  Patient Investor

NEW YORK (Sept 29th) - Followers may recollect that we made several suggestions to save Chipotle (CMG) and that we were a solid bear on the stock when it was undergoing its food-borne illness troubles, starting with our very first contribution to Seeking Alpha in December 2015. Ultimately, CMG came to adopt many of those suggestions, which included, upping food safety standards, shutting down the restaurants nationally for a system-wide clean-up, and firing the executive suite which happened a month later after our October 2017 piece on the restaurant. We were lucky to call the veritable bottom of the CMG trough and issued a “buy,” but only once our suggestions from the end of October 2017 were followed. They were, a month later, when Steve Ells was replaced and investors have been handsomely rewarded ever since. We regret that shareholders would be similarly well-served by cleaning out The Habit’s (HABT) executive suite. As we said in our call on CMG, we believe “When the current management and board leave, though - or when it’s clear the “handwriting is on the wall” and they will soon depart -- investors should leg in to the chain.”

Background

The Habit is a 50-year-old restaurant chain based, and primarily located, in California. It is notably behind the times in terms of social media presence and on-line ordering, as discussed in greater detail below. It is also not nearly as high profile or as well-known commercially as its direct “better burger” competitors, such as Five Guys and Shake Shack (SHAK) and it tends to not locate restaurants in the same high-traffic venues as its competitors. (For an excellent comparison of HABT to its closest, publicly-traded, “better burger” competitor, SHAK, see this article by our fellow contributor, Dining Stocks Online.)

While The Habit may be improving its operations, at least according to the transcript of the last earnings call, it’s past time to call a change in the front office. For that reason, and because of its very favorable valuation, relative to its peers, we are recommending it as a “buy” for patient investors on the hope that an activist investor, like Pershing Square Capital, or a multi-brand restaurant manager like Inspire Brands might take a stake or the board takes some tough decisions. CREDIT: Amin Eshaiker, pursuant to the Creative Commons License.

Our basis for investment is value, but with what we believe is enormous potential to outpace QSR sector growth. But as is our wont, we predict that growth only if our recommendations to the board or the aforementioned activist investors are pursued.

The Habit: Good and Bad

The Good:

The Food.

The Habit gets generally high marks for its food. It also has unique LTO and regular menu offerings not usually found in more typical “better burger” chains, like sushi-quality tuna that can be ordered as a fish sandwich or atop a salad and tempura fried green beans. HABT also offers things like pineapple and guacamole on its burgers and has a condiment bar that includes things like jalapeno peppers. It has the ability to innovate away from “burgers,” with what appears to be an excellent Italian chicken sandwich.

The App

The Habit App is quite well done and easily comparable to that of its competitors. Like them, though, it is not integrated with home delivery services. Still, it is a serviceable, intuitive, smart-phone app. (There are indications, though, that there may be issues with order fulfillment at the restaurants, which is more a management issue than an issue with the app.)

Social Entrepreneurship

The Habit supports efforts to combat childhood hunger, which plays well across all demographic lines to obtain and retain customers and differentiates it from other better burger brands that have no such efforts. Its efforts in this regard are commendable.

The Bad:

Management: The managers of HABT seem to think of themselves as a “California burger chain” and have largely ignored the company's national potential. HABT is also a late comer to innovations as simple as electronic menu boards, smart-phone apps, and delivery. At last check, their app has had only 10,000 downloads, compared to several hundred thousand for SHAK.

Margins: Almost all the HABT margin measures are in the “D” range of the SeekingAlpha.com profitability grade. Unfortunately, that dismal level of profitability starts with some basic restaurant business “blocking and tackling.”

HABT prime costs (i.e., food and labor) to revenue ratio is about 200 bps higher than its closest publicly traded “better burger” counterpart, SHAK. Over the last 5 years, HABT gross margin has dropped some 19%. We believe that’s largely because of higher state-regulated minimum wage and scheduling requirements in California, where the restaurant has most of its outlets. This would obviously disproportionately affect prime costs and margins relative to restaurants in other more widely dispersed geographic areas.

Nevertheless, it appears that there are inefficiencies in the allocation and productivity of the HABT workforce. For example, there is a decided difference between net income per worker between the two major chains. These are the kinds of issues that can often be resolved by improving efficiencies and factor productivity with worker scheduling software, closer worker oversight, enhanced training, time and motion analysis, re-thinking kitchen layouts, and similar efforts that can be used to improve worker productivity. We would also anticipate the high percentage of prime costs to margins attributable to wages would dissipate as the chain grows stores in business-friendly jurisdictions outside California that have lower minimum wage rates and less restrictive worker scheduling requirements than California.

Comparables:

While total comparables increased because of a 6.4% higher ticket, and are considered a positive by some analysts, total transactions were down 2.5% in the last quarter. Moreover, the higher ticket comes off an average 5.3% price increase initiated toward the end of May. That follows a 4.2% decline in year-on-year traffic that was offset by a 7.4% increase in the ticket in 2018Q1.

Social Media and PR

A quick look at the HABT Twitter account, @habitburger, and its facebook page shows the company has done a poor job effectively managing its social media accounts. (A Twitter account that customers reference as @TheHabit is that of an individual (“Guitars, motorbikes, electronic development automotive”)). It’s hard to tell if HABT is promoting its tweets, but it has other shortcomings that are obvious: while some of its tweets are animated, none I’ve seen have video. Moreover, none of them that I can see collect the pièce de résistance of social media: customer data. As we explain to our business clientele, targeting prospective customers and demographics is a critical element of any social media strategy. Total impressions really don’t matter; targeted impressions do. (We tell clients to imagine they’re selling Canada Goose parkas in a shopping mall in Fort Lauderdale. Lots of people will see your offerings, but the only people who are interested, and to whom you might be able to sell, are those who are either visitors from up North or people who you have plans to travel there.) Targeting – or “micro-targeting” – of people who are prospective customers opens a palette of options to convert them to ongoing, loyal, customers: coupons, advance notice of LTOs and specials, birthday rewards, solicitations to upload The Habit app, etc. HABT also has a very limited – most animation – use of video on its social media channels, even though video tends to attract considerably more engagement, shares, and retweets than photos.

The Habit also has only a negligible presence in news media. A recent initiative to award $50,000 in scholarships to commemorate the chain’s 50th Anniversary this year, an initiative that could and should have gotten notice on CNBC, Fox Business, Bloomberg and other cable business news outlets and the wider media, can’t even be found in the Google news tab.

Our Recommendations

In addition to countering the shortcomings listed above, we suggest these innovations and changes:

Innovate The Menu

The Habit has a unique advantage relative to its counterparts: its burgers are flame-broiled. That opens up a whole array of food innovation to counter the “anti-veto vote” of the other “better burger” chains. HABT has some of that now, with its salad offerings. But flame-broiled, marinated, meats and poultry can be used to serve delicious flame-broiled Middle Eastern offerings, Chiavetta’s outrageously delicious specialty BBQ chicken, spiedie sandwiches, and some other sandwich and non-sandwich fare.

Go From A "Better Burger" To "The Best Burger"

We’ve pointed out before that SHAK can only execute a truly outstanding hamburger about 33% of the time; other times, it’s nothing special. The New York Times food critic made the same point shortly after the chain opened. HABT, which already enjoys an excellent taste reputation, is in a position to make not just “better burgers” but the BEST burgers: standard fare, served from fresh, never-frozen meat cooked to perfection in standard-sized patty (with a burger press) for a specified time. The company can adopt hormone- and antibiotic- free meats and poultry and offer gluten-free buns to customers who want them. Prices will increase and some locations might need to close because they're outside a higher-end demographic, but going upper scale will tend to draw higher revenue per employee and higher margins.

Go East Old Man...

After 50 years as a California burger chain, HABT can be forgiven for its “California”-themed trade dress. But to become a national chain, the company needs to revamp it as it moves to the central and eastern United States and Canada. The company could adopt trade dress to a locality or, more simply, adopt a generic trade dress that readily identifies the brand in the USA and in foreign venues.

...and To High Traffic Venues

SHAK used what we called a “tent post/tent stake” strategy to build out its brand and was very successful at doing so. The centered, first, at high-traffic and tourist venues; then, built out satellite venues in lower-cost venues. HABT could adopt the same strategy, but at lower costs. Locating HABT grills in large, national, college towns like South Bend, Boston, Washington, DC, State College, etc. would allow the brand to develop a young adult customer base that could allow for growth in or near more expensive urban centers on the East Coast. Moreover, advertising to college students and earning media in mostly quiet college towns is considerably cheaper and easier than doing so in large urban markets. Still, HABT should take the loss and open some restaurants at high traffic urban venues, like major transit and financial centers, in order to raise its national profile: here in New York, at places like near Grand Central Station, near the Oculus transportation center downtown, perhaps near Times Square (though that may be prohibitively expensive); in Chicago at Lafayette Street; in Washington at Union Square; in Philadelphia, near Independence Hall; in Boston, at Faneuil Hall; in Houston, near the Galleria and other high-end, high visibility locales.

Utilize The Van To Build The Brand

HABT has a tricked-out van that serves burgers. The company could build half-dozen of them and, with a good PR team, take them to major cities to build out the brand recognition and create it as a social event with local TV morning shows and a schedule of where it will be located.

Drop "Burger Grill" From The Name And Logos; Use "Grill" Instead

The "veto vote" is extraordinarily important when choosing group dining and delivery options. If a group member suggests "Habit Burger," my guess is that a focus group of four would say, "no; I don't feel like a burger today." It doesn't matter that the menu has other offerings. One or more group members will inevitably focus on "burger," increasing the likelihood The Habit will be vetoed as a group dining and delivery option.

Summary

Warren Buffett once said, “If you aren’t thinking about owning a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes.” We don’t necessarily agree, but in this instance, it’s probably true. HABT is a big, fat target for improvement that oozes potential, save for a pretty short-sighted senior management team. At today’s price of less than $9/share, a block could be had for under $1,000. With a market cap of just $231 million and a debt-free balance sheet (save for lease obligations), the company is worth taking a chance on, provided its board (or an activist investor) gets into The Habit. It's ideal for a young person's IRA account or a college savings account. We would urge investors to dollar-cost average into the stock as their resources allow, quarter-to-quarter, and await the change that we believe will inevitably come about.

