Party City: Halloween And Helium Offer Helping Hands

Debt is a major risk, but the company will reduce leverage by 20% by end of the fiscal year.

Halloween is a critical time for sales, and we believe the stock will rally into this strong period.

While margin pressure remains, the company has secured supply for 100% of its helium needs with a second supplier coming online just ahead of Halloween season.

Party City (NYSE:PRTY) has been an excellent trading stock. We have played both the long and short side of the trade over the last year. That said, the stock has rallied about 25% off the lows and is flirting with retaking the $6 mark. The company is entering its best time of the year, where it sells a ton of merchandise into the Halloween season, as well as into the holiday season. But Halloween is critical. We believe the stock will continue to run up into Halloween. The market is giving us another opportunity to get in there for a possible rapid-return trade. This still has all the makings of a deep value play, though some risks persist.

The recommended play

Recommended short-term trade

Target entry: $5.75-6.00

Stop loss: $5.45

Target exit: $7.00-7.25

Time frame: Up to a month

Investment - Scale in with percentage position sizing (previously recommended at start of summer

Entry 1: $6.45 (20%)

Entry 2: $6.05 (30%)

Entry 3: $5.50 (50%)

Medium-term target: $9.00

Continue to hold if existing.

Reasons we still like the stock

Although we like a trade on this one, we still have a longer-term recommendation out there, and many are holding. Let us talk about the justification for holding this stock beyond a swing trade.

Despite our columns on this specialty retailer, many still have not heard of this name. While this is a small retailer, it is perhaps the national leader for party goods and Halloween specialty supplies by sales. This name grew through a series of acquisitions between 2005 and today. Take a look at the timeline of expansion:

Source: Company presentation

As you can see, this is an impressive timeline of growth. Despite the action in the stock of late, revenues are still in growth mode as are earnings, even if it is a low growth name. Despite the recent rally, why does the market still have this stock valued at levels suggesting revenues are about to be cut in half and earnings are going to decline immensely? We believe the stock remains undervalued. There is definitely some risk, but we are still down over nearly 57% from the 52-highs again:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing Chartist John R. Savage

As you can see, the stock has been volatile. That said, in recent weeks, the stock has quietly entered bullish territory as it is up over 20% from the lows put in last month. We believe this is set to continue as the company enters a pivotal shopping season. This rebound comes after a dismal Q2 performance.

Performance in Q2 dismal

In Q2, total revenues increased 0.5% on a reported basis and 1.2% on a constant currency basis. Retail sales increased 2.9% on a reported basis, driven primarily by square footage growth from ongoing store acquisitions. Revenues have grown slowly but steadily in the last few Q2 reporting periods as shown below:

Source: SEC Filings (note filings are in table on the main investor page), graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

So, it is evident that the sales picture shows continued growth, even if it has slowed, but brand comparable sales have been problematic.

Comparable sales are a key indicator, and in our opinion, this was a reason the stock got hammered. They decreased 2.1% in the quarter. Sales fell in part due to approximately 200 basis points of headwinds from the helium shortage issue, which has been plaguing the company.

The issues of helium rationing and stores without helium persist. What is more, net third-party wholesale revenues decreased 0.7% after adjusting for the impacts of currency and store acquisitions. As such, total gross profit margin decreased 390 basis points, to 37.1%, due to increased freight and distribution costs and increased commodity pressures, including higher helium costs. Further, tariff pain pinched margins. While the overall margins are strong at 37%, we believe that margins will improve in the back half of the year and will shoot higher if we see a trade dispute resolution.

This takes us to overall operating expenses which totaled $166.5 million or 29.5% of revenues. This was actually one positive in the quarter as a percentage of revenues operating expenses improved from the prior year where they were 29.6% of revenues. Factoring sales, margins, and expense items, there was still a nice GAAP earnings figure of $48 million or $0.51 per share. On an adjusted basis, EPS was just $0.22 per share, missing estimates by a huge $0.14. Adjusted EBITDA was also down about 15% to $81 million. for the quarter was $51.5 million. As the store optimization program leads to strategic closings and reduced expenditures, we expect margins and earnings to improve moving forward, especially as the Halloween quarter moves on.

More on Helium

There is a lot of obsession with the helium shortage and this stock. But the company doesn't just sell balloons. This needs to be stated. However, balloons filled with helium are a reason customers do come into the store, and so the impact on traffic is a key concern with the shortage.

In our review of the most recent conference call, helium, which is used to fill balloons so they float, was mentioned 37 times by management and analysts, and that matters. In Q2, it was cited that the helium shortage continues to weigh:

"we experience[d] the impacts of the helium shortages in many of our markets beyond what we had anticipated"

The helium is currently used to inflate the majority of the company's metallic balloons and a portion of its latex balloons, and it needs a steady supply of helium. As we are seeing, shortages can adversely impact financial performance.

There is some relief coming for Q3 and beyond, however, which is great. Also heard on the Q2 call:

"During the second quarter, we entered into an agreement with a source to provide us with approximately 2 million cubic feet a month of helium over the next four years. This represents approximately 35% of our average monthly demand, and will provide a significant tailwind to our business in the second-half of the year. As we speak, helium from these wells is beginning to be distributed into our stores. This helium along with our existing allocations from our primary suppliers, and other third-party providers, are expected to put us north of 90% of our needs "

What about the rest? Well, a second supplier is coming online just ahead of the pivotal Halloween period:

"Additionally, we have reached a tentative agreement with another provider, which is expected to come online in early October and would put us at over 100% of our requirements. "

As such, as our firm looks to invest in Party City, we are focused on looking forward to the second half of the year from a retail perspective. From that perspective, the helium headwinds are abating, and this month, helium availability should start to become a tailwind into Halloween.

Debt

One major concern holding the stock back is the debt. It adds risk to the value case a bit. The company ended the quarter with $1.90 billion of debt (net of cash), resulting in net debt leverage of just under 5.0 times, and approximately $296 million in availability under its asset-based revolving credit facility. Both the debt and available credit improved this quarter.

Still it is a heavy burden when you couple debt payments with significant lease obligations that it will continue to have. That said, the company sees debt leverage being reduced to 4.0x by the end of the fiscal year, and this is bullish. A high level of indebtedness increases the possibility that the company in the future may be unable to generate cash sufficient to pay, when due, the principal of, interest on or other amounts due as far as debt goes, despite current cash flows being solid. However, the company is moving the company in the right direction.

Value still there, and insiders are buying

We want to point out that the CEO bought 125,000 shares last month on the selloff. That was about a 25% increase in his holdings. The company also is offering value relative to the retail sector:

Source: Calculations by BAD BEAT Investing analyst Stephanie, data based on most recent 12 months available

Our valuation calculations suggest the stock is a buy here at $5.90, which, despite the risks above, we find to still be very cheap. We have to take into account guidance. Management guided to ~$1.30 in EPS for the year 2019. At $5.90, there is a current PE of 4.9 and a forward PE of just 4.8. If EPS hits the high side of guidance ($1.36), this is a great bargain. The stock is cheap on nearly every metric we care about.

Final thoughts

This is a value story, and we expect a sizable bounce into Halloween provided the overall market is stable. We think you can consider a buy here under $6.

Quad 7 Capital is a top author on Seeking Alpha and has generated over 1,000 profitable ideas since 2012, so if you like the work scroll to the top of the article and click the orange follow button.

We turn losers into winners Like our thought process on PRTY? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. We're available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long-term. You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week.

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis.

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis.

Stocks, options, trades, dividends and one-on-one portfolio reviews.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.