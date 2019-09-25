67 U.S. Value Stocks With A Dividend Pedigree

$5k invested September 23 in the five top-yield lowest priced US Top Value Dividend stocks showed 4.49% less net-gain than from $5k invested in the top ten. High price big dogs led the US Top Value Elite.

Top Value Dividends elite ten by broker target price upsides, ANDE, WRK, LAZ, IVZ, HCSG, DGICB, MO, ET, HI, & VGR averaged 43.2% estimated gains. Two lowest down-siders averaged -7.42%.

These 67 Top Value Dividend stocks for September 2019 represent ten of eleven Morningstar Sectors. Broker target-top-ten net gains ranged 18.46-64.2% topped by ET 9/23/19.

These US Value stocks came from the U.S. Dividend Champions & Challenger lists 8/30/19 created by the late Dave Fish (now maintained by Justin Law). Data was refreshed 9/23/19.

Foreword

This US list of 67 value stocks that have annually hiked dividends for ten or more years was derived from The David Fish lists at The DRiP Investing Resource Center. The culling took 18 of 138 Champions with 25+ straight years of higher dividends and 49 of 240 Contenders with 10-24 straight years of higher dividends.

The 67 all showed dividends from $1K invested, exceeding the single share price of each stock. Thus higher dividends at lower prices defined the value of this list. A future article will tackle the 186 constituents resulting from screening the 511 members of the Challenger list with 5-9 straight years of higher dividends.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Expect 18.46% To 64.2% Top Value Net Gains By September 2020

Five of the ten top gaining dividend value stocks by yield were verified as being among these top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for Aristocrats graded by Brokers was 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 23, 2020, were:

Source: YCharts.com

Energy Transfer LP (ET) was projected to net $641.96 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 52% more than the market as a whole.

Altria Group (MO) was projected to net $400.26, based on the median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 62% less than the market as a whole.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) was projected to net $311.72 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from eighteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 53% more than the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was projected to net $280.27, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 15% less than the market as a whole.

WestRock Co. (WRK) was projected to net $274.77, based on a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 70% more than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was projected to net $246.63, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 14% less than the market as a whole.

Domtar Corp. (UFS) was projected to net $207.36, based on a median of target estimates from thirteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 97% more than the market as a whole.

Taubman Centers (TCO) was projected to net $198.18, based on target price estimates from sixteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 29% less than the market as a whole.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) netted $197.13 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 57% more than the market as a whole.

Enbridge (ENB) was projected to net $184.63, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 43% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 29.43% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. The average Beta showed these estimates subject to risk 17% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Two Top Value Dividend Dogs To Lose 4.67% and 9.96% By September 2020

The probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for September 2019-20 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) projected a $48.76 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from four analysts including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 62% less than the market as a whole.

Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) projected a $99.62 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from seven analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 74% less than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated to be 7.42% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 53% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs," even if they are "Aristocrats."

50 Top Value Dividend Dogs By Broker Targets

Source: dripinvesting/YCharts.com

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. This scale can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below. As noted above, these scores may also be taken as contrarian.

50 Top Value Dividend Dogs By Yield

Source: dripinvesting/YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The Dogs of The Value Dividend Elite

Top ten dividend value stocks selected 9/23/19 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, the first of two consumer defensive representatives was, Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) [1], while the second consumer defensive issue in the top ten placed seventh, Altria Group [5].

In second place was the first of four energy representatives, Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) [2]. The other energy players placed sixth, ninth and tenth, Energy Transfer LP [6], Occidental Petroleum [9] and, Helmerich & Payne [10], while two financial services firms placed third, and eighth, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) [3], and Invesco [8].

A lone consumer cyclical firm took the fourth slot, Chico's FAS [4]. Then the lone real estate representative placed fifth in the top ten, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) [5], to complete these dividend value stocks by yield for September.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Ten Top Value Stocks Showed 15.16% To 57.2% Upsides To September 23, 2020; (32) Downsides Projected From Seven Losers Ranged -0.3% To -17.59%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 4.49% Disadvantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest Priced US Dividend Value Dogs To September 2020

Ten top Value stocks were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten US Dividend Value dogs selected 9/23/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The 5 Lowest Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Dividend US Value Dogs (33) Delivering 20.16% Vs. (34) 21.11% Net Gains by All Ten by September 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten US Dividend Value kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 4.49% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced US Value top yield stock, Energy Transfer LP, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 64.20%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced, top-yield US Value stocks for September 23 were: Chico's FAS; Vector Group; Energy Transfer LP; Tanger Factory Outlet Centers; Invesco, with prices ranging from $3.64 to $17.00

Five higher-priced Aristocrats as of September 23 were: Holly Energy Partners LP; Westwood Holdings; Altria; Helmerich & Payne; Occidental Petroleum, whose prices ranged from $25.25 to $45.50.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your US dividend value dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog lifewithdogs.tv.

