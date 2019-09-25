My Dividend Growth Rates

There is certainly comfort in not having to sell shares, but one might maximize income with some additional share harvesting.

If you're in the camp of don't sell shares, you can easily determine or estimate your future income, if your growth rate holds steady.

I hold a basket of Canadian dividend payers and US dividend payers.

Here's a primer on my Canadian holdings; I like to call them the Canadian Wide Moat 7. They are all in a unique oligopoly situation.

That said, investors might be wise to broaden their wide moat horizons and add more companies from the banking, telco, pipeline, grocers and utilities space. I had a look at that with this article that would take the portfolio up to 15 holdings.

For other ideas I certainly like the concentrated dividend growth portfolio of The Dividend Guy, a popular blogger and author on Seeking Alpha.

And in 2015 I skimmed 15 of the largest Dividend Achievers, investable by way of Vanguard's Dividend Appreciation fund (VIG). Here's Buying Dividend Growth Stocks Without Looking.

The Canadian holdings in my concentrated portfolio are Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS). If you check my disclosure you will see that I was previously employed at a Scotiabank subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited.

The Telco space is dominated by the Big 3: Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE), Telus (NYSE:TU) and Rogers (NYSE:RCI). I hold BCE and Telus.

Canada's two big pipelines are Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and TransCanada Pipeline (NYSE:TRP).

The US Holdings

And here's the US holdings. I did no evaluation other than reading that list. The 15 companies that I added are 3M (NYSE:MMM), Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP), CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

We also hold Apple (AAPL), BlackRock (BLK) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A).

The Canadian Dividend Growth Rate

To discover that dividend growth rate in a decumulation stage, one can run a portfolio on portfoliovisualizer.com, hit display income, and then click "No" for the reinvestment of dividends. Of course, in retirement you might be spending all or a portion of the dividends. If you need all of the income for spending, there will be no reinvestment of the dividends that arrive in your account.

We'll use 2014 as a start date to get a recent history of the Canadian dividend growth. The figures are for the Canadian listings, in Canadian dollars. Of course while these are dual-listed stocks on US and Canadian exchanges, US investors would be affected by the Canadian currency.

We can see that the portfolio would have had a 4% yield in 2014, growing to nearly 6% yield on cost by the end of 2018. While a bit lumpy, the growth rate of the dividends averages to near the 10% range. 2018 saw a 9.7% growth rate according to portfolio visualizer.

At that rate, you might experience a doubling of portfolio income every several years. But certainly past performance does not guarantee future returns, and a recession is sure to play spoiler on those doubling plans or expectations.

Here's a look back from 2011 to end of 2018 for that Wide Moat 7. The income grew from 4.2% to just over 8% from initial purchase.

With these companies a significant portion of the earnings is paid out in dividends. That certainly allows you to access most of the value by way of dividends and that can take the stock market prices out of the equation. Here's Taking the market out of the equation with my wonderful dividend growth rate. That scenario might allow a retiree to mostly throw that 4% rule out of the window.

That said, the option to also harvest shares remains, and my readers will know that it's my opinion that the most successful and generous spend rates are created by the harvesting of shares and dividends. When share harvesting is involved it's best to protect against that sequence of returns risk.

In my new semi-retirement stage I have harvested Apple's shares to head to Prince Edward Island. And currently I am in England, on a wonderful trip with my daughter to celebrate the completion of her undergrad degree (with distinction). For this trip I simply used some of the juicy Canadian dividends that had accumulated in my retirement account.

Here's a taste of Royal England, a staircase in Hampton Court, the fun palace built by King Henry VIII.

Yes, those dividends can go a long way. And while many will argue that in the accumulation stage and in the retirement stage it's all about the total returns (I won't argue much with them) I take a more nuance approach in that it can feel good to Live Off Of The Dividends In Retirement.

Dividends can certainly lead to comfort and better investment behaviour.

The US Dividend Growth Rate

Here is the dividend growth rate for the Dividend Achievers 15 plus Apple and BlackRock. Of course, Berkshire Hathaway does not pay a dividend even though the public holdings certainly resemble a dividend growth portfolio. Those shares will need to be harvested.

The dividend growth rate averages to near 10.5% annual. And of course the portfolio and as per the Dividend Achievers Index, is not a high-yield approach. Share harvesting will be in order one day for most of these US holdings. Much of the value created by these holdings is trapped in the share prices. From 2015 there is capital appreciation of some 5.5% above and beyond the dividend stream.

When the time comes modest share-holding will be the order of the day. And as I had previously demonstrated with Texas Instruments, one can harvest shares in modest fashion and still experience dividend growth.

The pleasure or comfort for a retiree who harvests shares in modest is that the dividend growth rate (when successful) can help to reduce the need to sell shares and hence reduce the sequence of returns risk. If a retiree had a 3% yield stock, that dividend growth rate might even eliminate the sequence of returns risk if that retiree was looking to follow that 4% to 4.5% spend rate practice.

Once again, these projections can allow a retiree to estimate income levels and help them stay the course with respect to portfolio design and income creation. It can all lead to better investor behaviour.

Dale

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, AAPL, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, BLK, WMT, TXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.