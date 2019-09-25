Gayed: The Mother Of All Bond Market Corrections Could Be Imminent

Gayed likes the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, which he believes should outperform the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by 20% over the next three to six months.

At the same time, people are afraid to be in anything outside of the S&P 500, which is precisely why investors should look at things outside the S&P 500.

If the Fed enacts another phase of QE, there could be severe bond market correction, according to Pension Partners portfolio manager and Lead-Lag Report author Michael Gayed.

The Fed cutting rates was a mistake because it should be trying to instill confidence in the marketplace, Pension Partners portfolio manager and Lead-Lag Report author Michael Gayed told Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

The specter of another round of QE is more interesting, he said, and could lead to a massive bond market correction as historically bonds have – counterintuitively – sold off on QE.

“I suspect you’ll probably see a move towards yield curve steepening globally, something we haven’t seen in a long time,” he said, adding that yield curve steepening should coincide with a weaker dollar.

At the same time, “people are fearful of being in anything outside of the S&P,” he said. “If you want to be greedy when other people are fearful, why not be in things outside of the S&P?”

The Trade

In this environment, Gayed likes going long financials, and long emerging markets.

Source: Bloomberg

He thinks the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) should outperform the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 20% over the next three to six months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.