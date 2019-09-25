Blackstone Wants To Buy Our Best-Performing REIT, Dream Global

We give you our take on whether this is a fair deal and how investors should vote.

Blackstone and Dream Global REIT announced that Blackstone would acquire the REIT at CAD 16.79 per unit.

All amounts are disclosed in Canadian Dollars

When we last touched on Dream Global (OTC:DUNDF) at the beginning of the year, we had maintained a bullish bias with the intention of adding more should it decline.

At $11.70 CAD, the stock now looks about 10% undervalued to us. Yes, there are risks in the European market but there are also potential rewards. We bought the stock back and expect to hold for the dividends for the foreseeable future. Should the stock retrace another 10%, it would become a rather compelling buy and we would add to our position.

Source: Think Local, Dream Global

While we did own the shares, it unfortunately bottomed right there as proverbial electronic ink dried on our writing and took off without ever looking back. While Dream Global did do quite well, at a broader level it just kept up with the REIT Indices (both US and Canadian), until the buyout offer came along. It had, however, significantly outperformed the Vanguard Global Ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) and today with the buyout price reflected, it has more than tripled the performance of the ETF.

Data by YCharts

With that in mind, we take a look at what investors should consider in deciding whether to vote for or against this buyout attempt.

The REIT

Dream Global has acquired a high quality base of super prime properties in Europe.

Source: Dream Global Presentation

Almost all of it is focused on office space complemented by light industrial assets.

Source: Dream Global Presentation

The focus on these two asset classes alongside zero exposure to "Brexit" is a key reason Dream Global has done so much better than VNQI. To illustrate the opposite, as in where the Brexit threat and retail did come together, one only needs to look at some British retail-focused REITs. Below we show Intu Properties (OTCPK:CCRGF) (INTU.L) The "Washington Prime Group (WPG)" of Europe, being battered relentlessly.

So a good part of the outperformance came from being in the right space at the right time.

NAV

Dream Global has been a beneficiary of exceptionally strong labor markets in Germany.

Source: Dream Global Presentation

Strong fundamentals alongside limited construction have reduced vacancy in its primary markets to absurdly low levels versus 5 years back.

Source: Dream Global Presentation

This has also resulted in a massive cap rate compression across its properties. For example, in 2014, Dream Global was buying properties with a 6.2% cap rate.

Source: Dream Global Q4-2014 financials

That cap rate has compressed to 4.8% in Q2-2019.

Source: Dream Global Q2-2019 financials

We want to stress that this is pretty much the best of both worlds for Dream Global. Its rents are higher as vacancy has gone lower, so it is getting maximum rents from every square footage possible. That rent is now valued at the lowest cap rate, resulting in the highest possible price.

From an adjusted funds from operations standpoint as well, Dream Global has squeezed maximum juice out of compressing interest rates.

Source: Dream Global Presentation

These have now been running flat for several years and while we may get another 5-10 basis points of compression, investors should not buy into the hype of further reduction. Our point above was to suggest that things have gone as right as possible for the real estate market and while we may get more upside, Dream Global's path forward will be harder than the one behind it.

The offer

Blackstone Group (BX) has decided that the low yield global markets make this acquisition a worthwhile endeavor.

Transaction Metrics The cash consideration of $16.79 CAD per Unit represents a significant premium of 18.5% to the closing price of Dream Global Units on the TSX on September 13, 2019 and will represent a total return for 2019 of 47%. Dream Global's real estate portfolio was created at an average acquisition cap rate of approximately 6.8%, which includes the significant Netherlands portfolio, valued at an 8.0% transaction cap rate in 2017, and currently consists of over 200 properties located in over 100 Western European cities. The Transaction represents a 9.1% premium to Dream Global's June 30, 2019 EPRA NAV, in which 98% of Dream Global's assets were appraised in 2019, by independent third parties and reflects the tremendous value created by the management team.

Investors have debated how $16.79 represents a 9.1% premium when its NAV was at $16.26.

Source: Dream Global Q2-2019 financials

In fact, excluding deferred tax liabilities (which are not much of a concern for REITs), the NAV was $17.53.

Source: Dream Global Q2-2019 financials

We believe we have the answer to that.

The price for separation

Dream Global's management agreement with Dream Unlimited (OTC:DRUNF) is pretty ironclad and requires a buyout. When we take into account that the premium and the change in Euro-CAD exchange rate, the numbers fall into place.

Source: Author's calculations

We are still off slightly but that difference might be because of the exact rates used for EUR-CAD conversion versus what we have used below.

Source: Author's calculations from TradingView historical quotes

Additionally, AFFO earned in excess of distributions might impact these numbers. Dream Global's armada of hedges on EUR-CAD would also offset some weakness on the exchange rate.

Source: Dream Global Q2-2019 financials

Leaving aside the exact workings, the price being paid here is fair, if you believe there was no other way to separate out Dream Unlimited outside of a big payment. We are of that opinion and in a way, the NAV as shown on financial statements was overstated as it never did account for the price that would have to be paid to the piper someday.

Michael Cooper, CEO of Dream Unlimited, aka "The Piper"

On a different note, the $375 million payment is not exactly small for Dream Unlimited.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Vote Yes. Blackstone is buying at an extremely elevated valuation and cap rate compression might be running its course. German manufacturing is down in the dumps and job losses are likely close.

There is only one scenario in which we think investors will see Dream Global being bought out cheaply in hindsight. That is a massive inflationary surge throughout the world. Outside that, it is really hard to see how selling here is a bad move. Dream Unlimited has created extraordinary value (as seen by comparing against benchmarks) for investors and Dream Unlimited deserves this payout.

Data by YCharts

