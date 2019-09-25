What A Former Hedge Funder's NFL Betting Model Teaches Us About Investing In Stocks

For many football fans, NFL season means a nice opportunity to make (or lose) money off of their knowledge of the game!

The conventional wisdom in sports betting is that the house always wins, courtesy of the 4 to 5 percent juice charged by bookmakers on each transaction. However, others approach both investing and sports betting as applied science, using quantitative methods to make predictions better than random chance or intuition. This is exactly what Aaron Brown, noted quant, professor, and former risk manager for Morgan Stanley and AQR did when developing his NFL betting model in 2006 (link to model and explanation). In the stock market, savvy investors often isolate groups of stocks based on factors that have been shown to lead to outperformance over time, such as firm size, price to earnings ratio, and volatility. These can, in turn, be invested in via ETFs. For example, Seeking Alpha author Ploutos writes extensively about using factors in stocks, such as low volatility, market capitalization, and dividend payers. In sports betting, bettors can rely on similar factors such as overreaction, bias related to turnovers, and slanted lines against hot teams and big-TV-market teams.

Aaron Brown claims a 106 unit profit from his system since 2006, meaning if you bet $100 per game, you would now be up $10,600 after 13 years, which isn't bad at all for a hobby. Additionally, understanding sports betting models can help us devise similar models for the stock market, which can make investors millions of dollars if given enough time.

How the NFL system works

Brown's system works by identifying three key tendencies among the way NFL betting lines are set. Here's what they are:

1. Overreaction. Brown uses the power rankings for the teams to get an approximation of the point spread. These power rankings are easily available online, for example, the ESPN page for the Bears/Redskins game on TV Monday, when I was writing this article, stated that the bears had a 58.3 percent probability of winning before the game started. You can then convert these predictions using actuarial point-spread-to-probability-tables, or can simply go to Aaron Brown's website for the power factor rankings. If the sportsbooks are favoring one team more than its power ranking suggests, this suggests a slanted line. One way to test this tendency is to look at rematches between NFL teams in the same season.

Brown did some math to determine a linear regression for the second game of the season to determine whether the oddsmakers overreacted. When tested since 1985, the team that the line moved against in the rematch covered the spread roughly 52 percent of the time. What's interesting about this is that most bettors sitting at home are likely to bet in the opposite direction of what actually happens, meaning that this may be a profitable form of economic price discrimination by bookmakers.

2. Turnovers. The idea behind the turnover indicator is simple. NFL turnovers are mostly random, so when a team turns the ball over a bunch they're likely to look worse than they are, and when a team isn't turning the ball over a lot, often they're getting lucky. This indicator hits around 51 percent of the time but can be applied to both teams playing in a game, giving it a little more predictive power.

3. Hunger. The hunger indicator relies on the fact that many bettors bet on the same team every week (often the hometown team). Additionally, popular teams such as SEC college football programs or the Golden State Warriors are likely to receive more bets than the other team based on the brand of their team and not based on the actuarial prospects of winning the game by a certain margin. Bookmakers can slant lines like this because they charge a ~5 percent commission. If 70 percent of the money is likely to come in on the favorite even if the bookmakers set the line so that the favorite will only cover 48-49 percent of the time, they boost their overall profit margin by close to 50 percent by doing so by "slanting" against the popular team at +110 odds. This means that often the expected value of systemically betting on the popular favorite might be -7.5 percent, whereas systemically betting on the underdog might only be -0.5 percent. To make money doing this, you must combine it with other factors, but hunger provides a good indicator of where value tends to be. Brown measures hunger simply in his model, giving points to teams that have covered less so far in the season and taking away points from teams that have covered more. Like the turnover indicator, the hunger indicator can be used for both teams playing the game.

NFL Betting Results

The system has five factors, which are power, home turnover margin, away turnover margin, home hunger, and away hunger. Bets are recommended when at least three of the five indicators point in the same direction and the others are at least neutral, otherwise, the game is passed on.

From 1985 to 2006, the system won 1004 bets out of 1818 games bet, good for a 55.2 percent win rate (note that you need to do better than 52.4 percent to overcome -110 juice). Since 2006, the system has won 634 out of 1114 bets, good for a 57 percent success rate. I think the recent success belies the fact that some of his line/odds assumptions are a little too optimistic- the system is closer to the 55 percent hit rate. When you use lines you can actually bet as a customer rather than opening lines or cherry-picked lines, but the system is still impressive regardless (do note that you could theoretically drive around town in Las Vegas or New Jersey to get the best price on the game or have a bunch of online accounts, but then your time/gas money spent isn't necessarily compensated). The historical tested ROI was 5.5 percent on the model, whereas the performance since 2006 is +9.7 percent. If you were to bet this each week, your ROI would likely be in the 5 percent range, which is still winning but not as dramatic.

Factor Models For Stocks

Similarly, one can make a factor model for investing in stocks based on common investor biases. My favorite factors are firm size, quality, dividends/value, low volatility, and momentum. I decided to make a five-factor model much like Brown's model to test in the stock market. I only used static factors in my model for maximum simplicity.

One limitation of designing factor models for the stock market is that we rarely have enough data to be entirely sure that a strategy works. Sports games are great for statistics because they have a defined start and end-you know in a few hours whether you were right or wrong, and after next week's games you'll know again. Stocks, on the other hand, have no set beginning and end date and take months to years to prove you right or wrong, so you end up with much less data to work with and a greater possibility of falling into biased thinking or data mining. For example, if you buy an ETF and it goes down, it may be an even better deal now, or it could be worse. If you lose a bet in sports, you lost and can move on.

To design a quick model, I isolate four primary factors and one secondary factor to be overlaid on each. The primary factors are firm size, dividends/value, low volatility, and momentum. The secondary factor is quality, which mainly measures firm profitability and leverage. It takes a lot of research into index construction to determine quality, which I've done over the last year-and-a-half. I've written previously about quality, but here is the original paper on the factor from its inventors at AQR (yes, the same firm that Aaron Brown worked for).

1. Firm size. Research shows that smaller firms tend to outperform larger firms over time. See the most innuendo-titled paper in finance, "Size Matters, If You Control Your Junk," building on the classic research by Fama and French on the outperformance of small firms. For firm size, I use the iShares S&P 600 ETF (IJR) and give it a 25 percent allocation.

2. Dividends/value. Longstanding research shows both that dividend-paying and value stocks tend to earn better risk-adjusted returns than stocks as a whole. For this, I use the Vanguard High Dividend ETF (VYM), giving it a 25 percent allocation.

3. Low volatility. Stocks with low volatility tend to produce superior risk-adjusted returns than stocks with high volatility. The reasons are complex, but I've written about them before here. For this, I use the iShares Minimum Volatility ETF (USMV) and give it a 25 percent allocation.

4. Momentum. Stocks that have gone up in the past tend to keep going up in the future. Momentum is among the strongest effects in finance, and as such I expect it to continue to work. For momentum, I use the NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQ). I do this because while it's less of a pure-play, it avoids technical issues related to index construction by pure momentum ETFs like (MTUM). Profiting from momentum is mainly an upward phenomenon because while losers do continue losing in the cross-section of the market, pure momentum funds have unintended beta and sector bets related to their index construction. I give QQQ a 25 percent allocation.

Results

I wanted to be sure I didn't data-mine the results, so I'm just going to show the first test I ran. I decided to equally weight each factor rather than try to pile them on top of each other like Brown did in his NFL model, but maybe that's an idea for a future article. My previous tests have shown that playing dynamic factors correctly can give a 2-4 percent annual return advantage (my own investment models focus on research that is less well-known than the classic Fama-French factors, as well as dynamic risk premiums that you can exploit based on investor bias/behavior and volatility rather than only static asset pricing premiums). Even using only static factors likely can squeeze an extra 1.5 to 2 percent per year out of your portfolio returns.

Here's what I got:

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The results were good but not great, with the factor portfolio earning roughly 0.5 percent per percent year better than the S&P 500 (SPY) since 2012 with 0.25 percent less standard deviation. One thing to note is that the S&P 500 is already perfectly designed to take advantage of the quality factor by its index construction, which is a key advantage that both have over actively-managed mutual funds. The size factor has underperformed since the start date of 2012 (2012 was the launch of the youngest ETF in the sample), but the overall portfolio still bested the S&P 500. I assume that this portfolio's performance is poor relative to the model's long-run expectation but still better than the S&P 500.

For a more complex model that I developed on stocks using some dynamic risk premiums which get stronger returns, follow this link here.

Conclusion

The long-run outperformance of using a simple five-factor equity investment model is likely around 1.5 to 2 percent per year, but as noted before, stocks don't give a ton of feedback you can quickly learn from, so it isn't as easy to know if you're on the right track in your investing or not. Where you can clean up as an investor is to combine factor models with other disciplines and expanding to use dynamic factors also, and building a portfolio based on risk parity and negative correlations. Also, if you want to give Aaron Brown's NFL betting model a try, he posts his picks every Tuesday on his website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VYM, IVV, QQQ, USMV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.