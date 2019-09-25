A Landmark Day And The Tyranny Of Unresolved Tensions

As ever, I've included a bevy of visuals and just enough jargon to satisfy reader thirst for the colorful and the arcane.

Rather than idly speculating on the market implications of this or that impeachment or Brexit outcome, let's discuss in the context of a broader, overarching macro narrative.

Tuesday was a landmark day in the political realm.

First, the UK Supreme Court ruled that Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament was illegal and "had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of [MPs] to carry out [their] constitutional functions without reasonable justification."

Later, in the US, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an official impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump in connection with allegations the White House attempted to leverage US foreign aid to Ukraine in order to compel the country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to launch a reinvigorated investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Needless to say, both of those developments are historic in their own right and have market implications even if it's as yet impossible to figure out exactly what those implications are. Rather than attempt the impossible, allow me to put this in the context of an overarching macro/geopolitical theme centered around unresolved tensions on a number of fronts.

Clearly, UK and US lawmakers have been at odds over Brexit and impeachment, respectively, for years, and you could very easily argue that Tuesday marked the first real step down the road towards resolving those tensions. The knee-jerk reaction in markets was a rally in sterling (top pane), the worst day for US stocks in a month and a big US Treasury rally.

(Heisenberg)

The bottom pane shows the progression of events on Tuesday in the US. It became clear just after lunchtime that Pelosi was likely to announce a formal inquiry after the bell, pushing stocks lower. Trump managed to engineer a fleeting rebound just after 2 PM in New York when he announced the White House would release the transcript of the call at the center of the Ukraine controversy, but it was quickly negated when reports confirmed the nature of Pelosi's forthcoming announcement.

By the end of the day, the S&P was off more than 0.8%, while the Nasdaq was hit much harder. Note that dealer gamma positioning likely flipped short on Tuesday. In the simplest possible terms, that means hedging dynamics have the potential to exacerbate price moves.

(Nomura)

I realize that still sounds like impenetrable jargon to many investors, but do note that according to a new volatility outlook piece from SocGen, every large move in US stocks over the summer (where "large" means a daily move of more than ~1.5%) occurred when the previous day’s aggregate gamma estimate was negative.

(SocGen)

I cannot emphasize enough how important that is if you want to explain why things seem to go so wrong, so fast when there's a selloff. When a macro catalyst pushes spot sharply lower, these flows can magnify the action. Indeed, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic estimated that more than half of the huge selloff that occurred on August 14 (the day the 2s10s curve inverted in the US) was attributable to systematic flows, with 50% of those flows coming from index option delta and gamma hedging.

That, in turn, can push equities even lower in a hurry, which has the potential to trigger other systematic de-leveraging (e.g., from CTAs) into an environment where liquidity is still impaired versus, for instance, the conditions that existed in the low-vol. halcyon days of 2017. Of course, volatility and liquidity feed off one another - as Kolanovic reminded market participants earlier this year, "market depth declines exponentially with the VIX."

None of that is to suggest that the bottom is going to fall out tomorrow (Wednesday), it's just a courtesy reminder that these dynamics matter, a lot, especially when there's a ton of headline risk floating around, as there is right now.

Getting back to the unresolved tensions theme, note that data out from the Conference Board on Tuesday showed consumer confidence slipped the most in nine months in September, while the Richmond Fed’s factory gauge missed even the lowest estimate. That speaks to the on-again/off-again character of the US data, which has become maddeningly ambiguous.

On Monday, for example, IHS Markit's manufacturing PMI for the US printed a better-than-expected 51, which was a relief not only in the context of the ISM gauge (which fell into contraction for August), but also in relation to European PMIs out just hours earlier, which painted a dour picture indeed.

And yet, not only did Markit's services PMI for the US miss estimates, the employment subindex fell to 49.1, a horrific number the likes of which we haven't seen since 2009. The employment gauge for the composite PMI came in at just 49.4, and as the following visual from Danske (and everybody has been using this over the past 24 hours) shows, that is a veritable death knell for nonfarm payrolls.

(Danske, Markit, BLS)

Now, consider all of that (i.e., Tuesday's lackluster confidence number and Richmond Fed miss, along with Monday's IHS Markit manufacturing beat, and attendant carnage in the services and composite employment gauges) in the context of the following chart:

(Heisenberg)

The top pane shows the US consumer and the services sector holding up well, while the bottom pane shows consumer confidence cratering, payrolls growth decelerating sharply and ISM manufacturing in contraction.

Each day brings a new data point (or two or three) that should ostensibly help resolve the tension inherent in the conflicting data released previously, but it only seems to muddy the waters further. This week has been no exception.

Part of the confusion almost surely stems from trade uncertainty and on that front, President Trump's remarks at the UN on Tuesday did not inspire much confidence. He was abrasive, even as much of what he said with regard to China and trade was true. Suffice to say "abrasive" wasn't what the market wanted to hear just one week ahead of principal-level trade talks in Washington between Liu He, Bob Lighthizer and Steve Mnuchin.

To be clear, uncertainty in the relatively resilient US economy is far from the worst side effect of the trade war, which is clearly the most consequential example of unresolved tension of them all. Colloquially speaking, Washington and Beijing absolutely have to get this sorted out. It is killing global growth. South Korean exports, for example, fell 22% in the first 20 days of September, setting the stage for a 10th consecutive month of export contraction for the global demand bellwether.

(Heisenberg)

And while the situation is increasingly dire in South Korea and other regional coal mine canaries (see Singapore, for example), Germany is, by most accounts, surely headed for a recession this quarter. This week's PMI data was "simply awful" to quote IHS Markit's Phil Smith.

That brings us neatly to yet another major unresolved tension - that between monetary policy and fiscal policy. Central banks are loudly calling for countries with budget breathing room to deploy fiscal stimulus. At the September ECB meeting, Mario Draghi emphasized the need for fiscal measures and on Sunday, the BIS (the "central bank for central banks") echoed those sentiments. Here's an excerpt from the BIS's latest quarterly report:

Above all, the monetary policy normalization process has reversed: policy rates have started to decline again and central bank balance sheets to grow, in aggregate. The room for monetary policy maneuver has narrowed further. Should a downturn materialize, monetary policy will need a helping hand, not least from a wise use of fiscal policy in those countries where there is still room for maneuvers.

Quite a few of these exhortations are aimed at Germany, which steadfastly refuses to countenance the market's hopes of a bazooka-like fiscal push despite being able to borrow for free. Late last week, hopes that the country's new climate initiative would betray signs that Berlin is prepared to loosen the purse strings were dashed when Angela Merkel revealed that the plan would be budget neutral. That would be a good thing, were it not for the signaling effect. It underscored the worry that Berlin will avoid deficit spending even as the economy sinks into recession.

How important is that? Well, if you ask the 235 panelists with $683 billion in AUM who participated in the latest edition of BofA's closely-watched global fund manager survey, it's quite literally the most important thing in the financial universe outside of a resolution to the US-China trade war:

(BofA)

Circling back to the trade tension, Goldman thinks President Trump may be under less political pressure to strike a deal than many market participants believe. In a note out Sunday evening, the bank observed that although the trade war is unpopular, recent voter angst around tariff escalations hasn't weighed on his overall net approval rating any more than during previous flare-ups.

In the same note, Goldman also wrote that "of the 10 states with the narrowest electoral margins in the 2016 election, only Michigan and North Carolina have high shares of farm agriculture and auto, chemical, and plastics manufacturing as a share of Gross State Product." Other swing states do not exhibit high economic concentration in industries hit by China’s retaliatory tariffs.

(Goldman)

Between those observations and the fact that when it comes to the President's policies, the trade war with China is actually something that has lukewarm bipartisan support (even among high-profile Democratic presidential candidates who, while denouncing the way in which Trump has approached altering America's economic relationship with Beijing, do support the overarching goal of restoring American manufacturing and compelling the Chinese to "play fair"), you're left to wonder how much urgency there actually is inside the White House.

All of the above suggests we're approaching a pivotal juncture - a tipping point, if you will - in the macro narrative.

Is the US headed for a downturn ahead of an election year? Will markets be forced to cope with a serious impeachment push inside the Beltway? Will Boris Johnson even make it long enough as Prime Minister in the UK to see any kind of Brexit ("hard", "soft" or otherwise)? Will Germany finally give the market what it wants by taking advantage of ample budget breathing room and low rates to juice the flagging domestic economy and thereby help cement the pivot to fiscal stimulus evidenced by, for example, India's massive corporate tax cuts announced late last week? Will the Trump administration seek to offset perceived damage from an impeachment inquiry by striking a deal with China in the interest of pushing US stocks to new record highs and averting a recession?

The market should have much more clarity on those questions by the end of the calendar year.

With all of those considerations in mind, I'll leave you with one last quote and accompanying visual, from a BofA note out last Thursday.

In the 2020s central banks' role will change to suppressing market volatility and financing fiscal excess; fiscal policy will flip from austerity to stimulus for the masses as cheap financing incites large government spending on Keynesian & Redistributive policies to address wealth inequality, student debt, housing affordability, climate change. QE4+PE1: central bank suppression of volatility on Wall St + central government stimulation of animal spirits on Main St = powerful cocktail for asset prices.

(BofA)

