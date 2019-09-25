CEL-SCI's Multikine: The Gold Standard Endpoint Should Prevent Trial Bias

We believe that the trial has a high probability of being successful and that the stock price is deeply undervalued.

Primary endpoint of overall survival is the "gold standard" and is much harder to achieve. This outcome measure involves a much more comprehensive study design.

The world's largest head and neck cancer study should have ended in late 2018 but patients appear to be living longer.

CEL-SCI's (NYSEMKT:CVM) Phase III clinical trial of Multikine is about to end soon. We believe, through the thorough due diligence that we have carried out, there is very little risk the primary endpoint shall not be met. However, the risks of investing in a small biotech, with limited cash resources, is well known. The upside of a breakthrough oncology drug is what makes CEL-SCI so attractive.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI is a small-cap (~$300 million), clinical-stage, cancer bio-pharmaceutical company. Multikine, a cocktail combination of cytokines and chemokines, is a prospective neoadjuvant treatment and an investigational drug candidate in clinical development for newly diagnosed advanced primary head and neck cancer. It has also received orphan status.

The goal of treatment with Multikine is to boost the body's immune system prior to standard of care. The Phase III study is fully enrolled with 928 patients, and the last patient was treated in September 2016.

A good primer on the company and its trial can be found in its recently updated Corporate Presentation.

The Multikine Trial's Primary Endpoint is "Overall Survival"

The Multikine trial is an event-driven trial that is currently taking much longer than expected and the remaining events (deaths) are calculated to occur over an extended time frame. In the Multikine trial, Overall Survival ("OS") is a direct clinical benefit to patients. It will be assessed using Kaplan-Meier life-table and compared using a log rank test and further confirmed with tumor stage location and geographic stratified log rank tests.

OS is the "Gold Standard" primary endpoint to evaluate the outcome of any oncology clinical trial drug or biologic. OS is 100% unquestioned, accurate, unambiguous and unbiased and it addresses both safety and efficacy.

CEL-SCI did not use a “surrogate” endpoint as its primary endpoint, even though it would have reduced costs and clinical trial time. Surrogate endpoints are not always good representations of real clinical outcomes. In clinical trials, an indicator is used in place of another to tell if a treatment works. Surrogate endpoints include a shrinking tumor or lower biomarker levels. They are used instead of stronger indicators, such as longer survival or improved quality of life, because the results of the trial can be measured sooner.

The use of surrogate endpoints in clinical trials may allow earlier approval of new drugs to treat serious or life-threatening diseases, such as cancer. However, surrogate endpoints are not always true indicators or signs of how well a treatment works. This was noted in this recent article.

The push toward these “surrogate” measures has come from both developers, eager to get their treatments to market, and patient groups hoping to secure access to new remedies as fast as possible. Targeting overall survival on average takes about an extra year, time many cancer patients don’t have."

298 Events: The First Stopping Boundary

CEL-SCI is currently waiting for a minimum of 298 events (deaths) in the two main groups to "prove" an overall 10% survival benefit. On May 8, 2019, CEL-SCI released a Letter to Shareholders and stated:

We have not yet hit the primary endpoint of our 928 patient Phase 3 study with our investigational cancer immunotherapy drug Multikine. That endpoint will be reached when 298 events (deaths) have occurred and are recorded in the two main comparator arms of the study. Since the scientific literature does not suggest an improvement in the survival rates for oral head and neck cancer patients receiving standard of care only, we believe a delay in reaching these 298 events could be a good sign for the potential effectiveness of Multikine."

The 298 event number is not a random number. The 298 events is a predetermined, study-designed, "Stopping Boundary." It was designed at the inception of the study by the Independent Monitoring Committee ("IDMC"), and the trial sponsor, CEL-SCI. This stopping boundary must be "crossed" before the trial can be stopped and the data unblinded in order to keep proper statistical assessment.

The 298 events is designed to be the "early" milestone stopping boundary of the Multikine study, that was predicted to be completed in 2018. The immunology phenomenon of the "delayed clinical effect" or the possibility of an event reporting lag could be substantially impacting the accuracy of our predictions. Otherwise, the Multikine study should have already crossed this early boundary and the data would have been unblinded.

The fact that we have not yet crossed that stopping boundary may indicate that the treated patients are still alive, in remission or disease free for an extended period of time. The more Multikine treated patients that meet these criteria implies that the time it takes to reach the 298 events will be extended because the remaining deaths can only happen in the subset of the standard of care group of patients.

Stopping The Trial Early?

The divisive question is should the IDMC with almost 95% of the data recommend early unblinding.

Only a small percentage of trials are stopped early for "benefit." This is because stopping trials early for benefit skews the data and gives a "biased" impression of effectiveness which automatically tarnishes potentially positive results. The IDMC must also consider whether or not the trial findings will change clinical practice.

If the IDMC review were to recommend an early stoppage and the recommendation was implemented by CEL-SCI, it would make it more difficult to provide the exact efficacy of Multikine. It would also open up the possibility for biased "False-Positive" data results. At this stage in the trial, with the understanding of the "delayed clinical effect," it would be imprudent to jeopardize the results.

The IDMC may have already observed that the unblinded interim data is indicating greater benefits to the Multikine treated group vs. the Standard of Care group. However, if the IDMC recommends early unblinding and termination of the study based on the available interim data, they will be doing so before the predetermined stopping boundary of 298 events is crossed.

One role of the IDMC is to conduct a series of interim analyses until the first stopping criterion is achieved. In the Multikine trial, the first stopping criteria in this event-driven trial is reaching the 298 events. Thus, the IDMC's recommendation to continue the trial "until the appropriate number of events have occurred." With this understanding, we can also effectively change the wording to read with more clarity. The IDMC recommendation is to continue the trial until the minimum "298 events stopping boundary" has occurred.

It is possible that the Multikine study also has another "secondary" stopping boundary based on statistical stopping rules. This may be initiated if the minimum number of events have not occurred by a predetermined date of September 30, 2019, or the end of the year December 2019. This second stopping boundary could be defined as, for example, "Patients that have been followed up for a median of 3 years, with the intention of stopping early if the between-group difference in Overall Survival and Disease-free survival demonstrated a statistically significant p-value."

Commonly Used Sequential Analysis Rules to Terminate a Trial Early

O'Brian and Fleming Rule:

Requires very strong evidence (very low p Value) at each interim analysis to decide to stop the trial. If three analyses are planned (two interim + one final) the trial is stopped, if p is lower than 0.0005 in the first interim analysis, 0.014 in the second interim and 0.045 in the last analysis.

As it can be seen from the above number, the p value required to stop the trial increases as the trial reaches the planned size. In the last analysis (planned sample size), the p value for statistical significance approaches the nominal 0.05.

Pocock Rule:

A constant p value (to ensure an overall alpha=0.05) is used at each analysis, including the last one. If three analyses are planned, a p value of 0.0221 is required for statistical significance.

Peto-Haybittle Rule:

A Constant p value of less than 0.001 is required to stop the trial at each analysis regardless of the number of planned interim analysis. At the final analysis the usual 0.05 level is used.

Lan and DeMets Method:

A more complex but flexible method that takes into account the timing of the interim analysis and allows the researcher to partition the overall 0.05 alpha value between the pre-specified planned analyses.

September 2019 would be the month that the last study enrolled patients surpassed the observed median 3-year duration for the primary and secondary "Outcome Measures" (OS, LRC,PFS, QOL). If in September, or the end of the year December 2019, is a predetermined "secondary" stopping boundary then it is a hypothetical possibility that we could see the potential unblinding of the data without any negative bias impact on the statistical assessment.

Over 10 Years: The Standard of Care Has Not Improved For This Trial's Study Population

Many non-believers will say that Standard of Care ("SoC") has improved and that is the MAIN reason why this study is still ongoing. This is categorically wrong for this Trial's Study Population.That is the key:"this study population"

An important factor in OS analysis is to understand the inclusion/exclusion criteria in terms of tumor size and location. Inclusion criteria for this trial is untreated SCCHN of oral cavity/soft palate, categories T1N1-2M0, T2N1-2M0, T3N0-2M0, T4N0-2M0 (T4 allowed only if invasion of mandible is negligible). It is critical to exclude Base of the Tongue ("BoT") because cancer of the BoT has a lot of occurrences in the US. BoT cancer is highly curable, and if you do not exclude it, the whole overall survival numbers will be skewed and exaggerated.

Simple internet searches will not provide the exclusion/inclusion criteria that are needed to compare OS. One must dig deep into the SEER database. This is why the September 10th presentation is important. There was a new slide (see below) that documents the estimated OS using the exact study population. What is also noteworthy is that this analysis was done by an "External Statistical Group," thus there is some sense of independence.

Below is slide 24 from the recent Corporate Presentation.

The biggest takeaway here is the "terrible" OS statistics for this study population: Three (3) Year OS - ~47% and Five (5) Year OS - ~37%. As you will recall, the trial assumed a survival rate of about 55% at Year 3. This actual OS is 8% lower than what was estimated.

This is consistent with the American Cancer Society's declaration on 1/8/19:

In contrast to declines for the most common cancers, death rates rose from 2012 through 2016 for... sites within the oral cavity and pharynx."

Therefore, CEL-SCI's independent analysis is consistent with American Cancer Society's assessment: survival for the study population has decreased, not increased, and can't be the reason for the "delay."

IDMC Meeting Update Is Imminent

The Phase III study and its data have been repeatedly reviewed by the IDMC. The IDMC performs interim analyses (approx every six months) throughout the study to assess safety, sample size and futility. As recently as March 2019, the IDMC reviewed the trial for safety, sample size (i.e., drop-outs) and futility. All Passed! It was safe, enrolled enough and with ~90% of the data, hadn't been determined to be futile. We believe that the IDMC has met or is meeting very soon. They will have about 95% of all the data for this interim review.

If the IDMC allows the trial to continue, it is our belief that it means the trial has met the 10% minimum primary endpoint and the study will subsequently be deemed successful. While positive, we do not expect the trial to be stopped early.

Chart Analysis

We are seeing a Golden Cross form on the weekly chart. It is an extremely bullish signal. We are intrigued about the timing of this formation and the pending IDMC news. Below is the weekly chart I prepared from StockCharts.com.

Cash

As with all small biotechs, cash is always needed and may be CEL-SCI's biggest long-term risk. The last 10-Q shed some light on the company's cash position, and it looks bright! CEL-SCI has been benefiting from the recent uptick in warrant conversions, having received nearly $11 million in the last four months.

As of 6/30/19, CVM had over $9.5 million cash on hand plus $2.5 million from warrants converted 7/1/19 to 8/14/2019. These conversions were not reflected on the balance sheet as of 6/30/19, but you must include them for a complete picture. Thus, the company has a total of $12 million in cash to "work with."

It has a cash burn rate of $1.4 million per month. This means the company will have enough cash until at least April 2020. Assuming no additional warrant conversions (not likely), it likely will not need a cash raise until February/March 2020. If there are material warrant conversions, this date gets pushed back even further!

Even if phase III is successful, delays in the New Drugs Applications or Biologic License Application processes could cause the need for the company to raise additional capital through dilution and affect the price per share.

Valuation

There are 165K new head and neck cancer cases each year in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Of these, 110K are "advanced" Stage III or IV and are Multikine eligible.

The average new oncology drug cost is between $200K and $400K. Let us assume a market penetration between 20K and 50K a year and Multikine only receives $50K per treatment. Annual sales would be between $1 billion and $2.5 billion.

Assume a multiple of 4x sales, which is extremely conservative, the value of the company would be between $4 billion and $10 billion. Fully diluted by all possible shares plus future potential dilutions (50 million shares), this equals around $80-200 per share.

We are suggesting a fair valuation between $80 and $200 per share, if Multikine is successful. We believe this drug will be a blockbuster.

Given this is a binary event trial, if the trial is not successful, we believe the share price will be less than $1.

Conclusion

As the primary endpoint is the open door to approval by the FDA, we believe there is a very high probability of success for this drug and that CEL-SCI is currently deeply undervalued given the potential of the drug and the probability of success.

While we strongly believe that this trial should be a tremendous success in terms of survival, there are many aspects of a clinical trial that we did not factor in and could be the cause of failure.

Failure could be due to many factors, such as, but not limited to:

SOC showing an extraordinary capacity to heal patients

High level of dropouts during the study (well above 20%)

Violations of the protocol not detected or reported properly by the investigator

Considerations due to the fact that the trial happened in many countries outside of the USA.

All those risks do remain and a wise investor will consider them before making an investment decision. If the trial fails, we would expect the share price to be close to $1.

As the primary endpoint is the open door to approval by the FDA, we believe there is a very high probability of success for this drug and that CEL-SCI is currently deeply undervalued given the potential of the drug and the probability of success.

