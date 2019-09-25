Cognizant: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Source

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of classic cyclical stocks. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical," they can still be subject to large swings in sentiment and can go through what I call "sentiment cycles." Recently, I have been adopting some of the techniques I've used with classic cyclicals and applying them to sentiment-driven cyclicals. Today's stock is one of those.

One of the major assumptions I make for both approaches is that history is the most reliable guide to the future. My experience has been that 80% of the time, even if we looked at nothing else, a stock will behave in a similar manner as it did the previous cycle or two, unless there is a disruption to its core business. For this reason, I don't rely much on predictions of future earnings or sentiment that aren't supported by their existence during past cycles. That doesn't mean that "this time is different" isn't true sometimes - it just means that my analysis isn't counting on this time being much different. That said, if I think a stock is currently a "Buy" based on my 10-year, full-cycle analysis, before I invest I will examine the forward-looking trends and narratives more carefully to make sure there aren't major changes in the works that could affect the business.

The main differences you'll find between my analysis and others' are that: 1) I focus on a clear 10-year time frame and the compound annual growth rate (aka CAGR) one might expect over that period of time; 2) I assume we will experience a recession during that time period, and I build that into the expected returns; 3) I try to calculate the expected returns based on a full business cycle; 4) I usually share both a basic shareholder return estimate and a more conservative shareholder return estimate, where I lower expected returns for companies with higher debt levels and raise them for companies with higher cash levels; and 5) I usually provide an "opportunity risk/reward analysis" if a stock is a "Sell," so that we can get an idea of how likely it is that the stock will trade low enough to become a "Buy" again over the next few years.

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business/Shareholder returns. (Within the Business/Shareholder return category, I further break down where the future expected returns will likely come from: dividends, buybacks, business reinvestment and earnings growth. This can help paint a clearer picture for investors who prefer to get their expected future earnings from one category or another.) I then combine the CAGR estimates from Market Sentiment and Business/Shareholder returns to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. Currently, I consider an expected 10-year CAGR > 12% a "Buy," 4-12% a "Hold" and < 4% a "Sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I examine. Let's take a look at Cognizant Technology's (CTSH) historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth." This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year, even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low," "moderate" and "deep." "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns, but not much further than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And last but not least are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical." For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into.

In 19 out of the past 20 years, Cognizant has grown its EPS. This year, EPS is expected to decline by -13%. All other years saw EPS growth. For me, this is good enough to place the company's historical earnings in the "low" category, and on a scale of 1-8, I would rate Cognizant a "2" in terms of historical EPS cyclicality.

For stocks ranked a "2", their price cycles are not usually explained as much by earnings fluctuations as they are by changes in market sentiment. In Cognizant's case, with EPS this stable, it is appropriate to use a 10-year, full-cycle analysis (which focuses on earnings and sentiment) rather than the shorter-term, price cycle-based analysis (which focuses on historical price cyclicality). So, using a 10-year, full-cycle analysis is what I will do.

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. In order to estimate that, I'm going to shorten the time frame of the F.A.S.T. Graph so it starts about 2007, a little before the last cyclical peak.

Cognizant's current blended P/E is 14.96, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 22.01. If over the course of the next 10 years, the P/E were to revert to 22.01 and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about +3.94%.

Business/Shareholder Yield

There are four components to the business/shareholder yield: the dividend yield, the expected buyback yield, the portion of the earnings yield that the business keeps to reinvest itself, and the full-cycle earnings growth rate. Ultimately, the business/shareholder yield is going to be limited by the earnings yield, so let's take a look at that.

Data by YCharts

Cognizant's forward earnings yield is currently +6.38%.

Since I'm using historical EPS estimates from F.A.S.T. Graphs for many of my calculations, I like to have a way to quickly check to see if a business is taking on debt (or already taken on debt) as a way to prop up those EPS numbers (often through stock buybacks). I like to look at free cash flow to equity/enterprise value yield in order to highlight potential problems. Looking at the longer-term chart typically also will show events like acquisitions, because there will often be a downward spike in the FCFE/EV yield. I tend to avoid stocks that have made bigger acquisitions or mergers and stocks that are borrowing money to buy back shares. So, this is a good, quick check for me to know whether I need to dig deeper or not.

Data by YCharts

The FCFE/EV yield as of the end of last quarter is +6.20%, which is almost the same as the earnings yield. The spike down in late 2014 can be explained by their acquisition of TriZetto, but we can see the FCFE/EV yield quickly regained its normal trend by 2016. So, this all looks pretty good.

The way I think about the earnings yield is that if I could theoretically buy Cognizant's business for $100, I would earn $6.38 on that investment the first year. Of course, in reality, not all of the earnings get paid out to investors. Some of the earnings might be used to reinvest in the business, and some might be used for stock buybacks or to pay down debt. The portion the investor receives directly comes via dividends. The current dividend yield is ~1.29%. So, right now, out of a $100 investment, you can probably expect to receive $1.29 back this year on that investment.

Personally, I don't really care how management chooses to allocate earnings, as long as how earnings are allocated isn't completely irrational. It is perfectly fine for me if a company takes its earnings and reinvests them in the business as long as it can do so successfully. And if the business is no longer growing much, I am perfectly happy collecting a large dividend. Or, if the company's shares are cheap, I'm also happy with it buying back stock. Mostly what I care about is what the earnings yield is, and how much I can expect it to grow over the next 10 years so that I can estimate my likely return on an investment over that time frame.

Currently, 1.29% is coming back in the form of a dividend. Let's see if we can expect something to come back in the form of a stock buyback.

Examining the buyback history serves two purposes. The first is, much like the dividends, we want to know as investors how our money is being allocated. If the stock price of the business is low, then buybacks are a very efficient way of returning money to shareholders, especially if they are paid for with earnings instead of borrowed money. If the stock price is high, then buybacks are not a wise use of funds, because the returns might be lower than an investor might be able to get if they received a dividend and invested in something else or if the business invested in itself. The worst case is when a business is borrowing money to buy back expensive shares. Businesses that do this are to be avoided. It's a flashing warning sign that management's interests are not aligned with shareholders.

Second, since I use long-term EPS trends in order to estimate earnings growth, I want to know how much stock was repurchased over the last cycle, so that I can back out those stock repurchases when making my earnings growth estimates.

Data by YCharts

Since 2007, Cognizant has repurchased about 3.12% of its shares. I will back these share buybacks out of EPS estimates later in the analysis, but first I want to estimate how much shareholder yield we might expect from buybacks based on the most recent trends of 3 years and 1 year.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

While Cognizant hasn't reduced shares that much over the long-term, the near-term trend is quite different. Over the past three years, they have reduced shares outstanding by about 4.50% per year. If we combine that with their dividend yield of 1.29%, we get a shareholder yield of about +5.79%. This leaves about +0.59% for Cognizant to reinvest in its business or use for acquisitions.

This is a pretty interesting distribution of earnings and one that I find attractive. The +1.29% dividend yield probably isn't enough to attract income investors, and Cognizant's recent EPS decline is probably enough to scare away growth investors. SA's current momentum rating on the stock is D+, so momentum investors are likely on the sidelines as well. What Cognizant is giving us are very big stock buybacks. And if those buybacks are being made at reasonable prices, this could make Cognizant a very interesting sleeper stock for investors like me who don't care where future total returns come from. Let's continue on and see if they are indeed paying a reasonable price for the stock with the buybacks.

Since I am interested in how much money Cognizant might be earning over the next 10 years, I also want to take into account any additional earnings from EPS growth that might occur over this time period. I'll estimate that by looking at the previous cycle, which runs about 13 years from 2007 to 2020, and I'll remove the effects of stock buybacks. When I do the math on that, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of +20.13%, which is a very fast rate of growth.

Of course, one of the reasons Cognizant stock has sold off as much as it has is because that growth rate isn't likely to continue. Fortunately, Cognizant is well-covered by the analyst community. Currently, the sell-side analyst consensus is that Cognizant is a 'hold' (which basically means they are negative on the stock) and their average EPS growth expectation for the next couple of years is +9.00%. So, since they are mostly negative on the stock, I'll use this 9% growth rate as my more conservative or realistic EPS growth rate expectation along with the historical one.

Now, what I want to do is to apply those growth rates to current earnings looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Cognizant's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $6.38 per year, and that amount would grow at +20.15% per year based on the last cycle, or +9.00% based on current analysts' projections, for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment. I calculate that to be about $299.96 using the historical growth rate and $205.57 using analysts' expected growth rate, and that translates to a range of +7.47% to +11.61% 10-year CAGR. Since I'm a fairly conservative investor, I lean more toward the lower end of these estimates.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment or business/shareholder returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years, Cognizant will produce a +3.94% CAGR. If the business/shareholder yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce a +7.47 to +11.61% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +11.41% to +15.55%. The lower end of this range is near my 12% threshold for a 'buy' rating on the stock, so I am going to go ahead and rate the stock a 'buy' here.

Conclusion

Cognizant's business is slowing down compared to its historical growth rate. I think this has caused growth investors to leave the stock, which has in turn caused momentum investors to leave as well. Currently, Cognizant's relatively new dividend has a low yield of +1.29% and isn't enough to attract typical income-oriented investors who tend to want high current yields or long dividend growth streaks. These are the main reasons why I think the stock price is trading down.

On the positive side, Cognizant has a long history of very steady earnings growth. Occasionally, almost all businesses are faced with some sort of disruption or bumps in the road. It is very rare to have EPS go up in a straight line forever. Cognizant has a strong balance sheet and the new CEO seems capable and is focused on reviving the company's historical growth trajectory. They are earning over 6% per year and most of that they are using to buy back shares at prices that look very reasonable to me. I am happy to own a company like Cognizant earning 6% in a 1.5% interest rate environment even if they don't have any earnings growth for a while.

That said, I am not an expert on Cognizant's business, how it works, and changes that might be taking place under the surface. It is a very complicated global business. For that reason, I will weight my investment with a 1% portfolio weighting so that if there is some fatal flaw here that I am missing, it won't totally destroy my overall portfolio.

I think over the next cycle, Cognizant's downside risk seems quite a bit lower than the upside potential so I am adding it to my portfolio. It is only the third large-cap stock I have added in 2019. Altria (MO) and Ryanair (RYAAY) are the other two.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, CTSH, RYAAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.