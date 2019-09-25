Spotify's Reasonable Valuation: A Rarity Within The High Growth Tech Sector

For those looking for leading tech brands that are investing in growth, but also aren't wildly overpriced, SPOT is worth a look.

I have spent most of the last year or so cautioning investors that the likelihood of earning superior returns over the long term by paying 10 or 20 times annual revenue for money-losing companies is probably a lot lower than momentum-based investors believe. For some reason, it is big news that WeWork can't match their $47-billion equity valuation in the public markets, even though nobody in their right mind would ever pay 15 times sales for a money-losing office landlord that doesn't even own most of the buildings they lease to customers. Valuations have gotten crazy, which has made finding attractively priced investments in the tech space quite difficult.

At first blush, leading music and podcast streaming company Spotify (SPOT) would seem to fit the bill of overpriced, high-growth, low margin business. After all, revenue has grown north of 30% for the first two quarters of 2019 and the company has meager profit margins as they try to become the global leader in streaming audio. With Netflix-like (NASDAQ:NFLX) subscriber numbers (about 110 million paid subscribers worldwide, growing 30%+ as well), Wall Street should be drooling over the shares. And yet, the stock has been falling precipitously lately, nearing all-time lows:

Data by YCharts

So why is the stock in the doghouse? Well, there are certainly negatives. As a licensor of other people's content (music), SPOT is left as a mere middleman subject to regular negotiations around the value of the music they stream. As a result, the company's gross margins are only around 25%. That fact will limit their normalized margins and price-to-sales ratio.

There are also large players taking aim at their business, such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). But that competition is not new and SPOT has been able to grow in the face of it with a strong global service offering that customers love.

The positives, however, seem to me to outweigh the negatives. Spotify is using their pristine balance sheet (nearly $4 billion of cash and investments and no debt) to expand into podcasting in a big way. Through multiple M&A transactions, they appear to be moving to become the leading podcast producer globally, which means they will own the content and garner much higher margins on that business segment, by keeping advertising dollars and avoiding licensing fees.

The company has also managed the business to be profitable throughout their growth phase, which means they will not have to sell more stock or issue debt to fund their growth ambitions. Free cash flow has surpassed $100 million annually in both 2017 and 2018, with my firm's internal forecast being north of $250 million for 2019.

Another bright spot is that SPOT is not abusing stock-based compensation (to artificially boost free cash flow and adjust their earnings figure to "non-GAAP metrics that ignore stock comp) like many tech companies. Stock-based compensation for the first six months of 2019 amounted to about $75 million, or just 2% of revenue. That compares with numbers 10-20x higher for many software companies.

Finally, despite growing the business 30% per year, SPOT actually has excess free cash flow that it is wise spending on stock buybacks. To date, the company has repurchased more than 3 million shares at prices in the $130s, which is well below the prior highs.

Based on 2020 revenue projections, Spotify's stock trades for less than 2x enterprise value to revenue. While profit margins are meager today, they are able to grow the business quickly and simultaneously buy back stock without needing to raise additional capital. When I look across the tech investing landscape, there are not many leading franchises that are growing quickly, making a profit, and trading for less than 2x annual revenue. For long-term value-oriented tech investors, SPOT stock looks like an excellent opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.