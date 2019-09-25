Right Now It's Renasant Bank For Growth And Income

The current valuation is a nice entry point for growth and income over a 3 to 5 holding period while waiting for a number of positive catalysts to play out.

I recently wrote an article for Seeking Alpha entitled “Buy Three of Four Mississippi Banks,” a quick review of the four regional banks headquartered in Mississippi forming a very unusual cluster of solid, profitable banks in the nation’s poorest state.

One that intrigued me as a growth and income opportunity, with more stress on growth, was $12.9 billion-asset Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST), so in this article I’ll be delving into the bank’s operational and financial history, then tightening the focus on its loan portfolio and asset quality before returning to a more detailed review of its recent performance and finishing with a note on valuation. I jokingly label RNST one of the Terrific Tupelo Twins of Mississippi banking as it shares its hometown of tiny Tupelo, MS with larger $18.9 billion-asset BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) and some guy who used to sing songs.

SOURCE: cbsnews.com

A Short History

According to RNST’s website, the bank was established in 1904 as The Peoples Bank & Trust Company in “a Lee County bakery.” The bank withstood the Bankers’ Panic of 1907 and the 1929 “National Bank Holiday” of the Great Depression and gradually grew to about $73 million in assets by 1973.

During the years through the 1990s, the bank followed the template for successful banks, adding de novo branches, acquiring smaller banks and two insurance agencies, but it was still a small predominantly northern Mississippi bank when E. Robinson McGraw became CEO in 2000. During the next 17 years the bank was transformed, growing from $1.2 billion to $10.2 billion in assets largely through acquisitions. Along the way, RNST picked up a new name with the purchase of $225.0 million-asset Renasant Bancshares of Memphis, TN in 2004. Although McGraw “retired” to the post of executive chairman in 2018, there was a promote-from-within succession plan in place and the bank’s acquisition strategy continued with the 2018 purchase of $2.2 billion-asset BrandBank based in the Atlanta, GA area.

Today, $12.9 billion-asset RNST operates 199 banking, insurance and financial service offices - about 164 limited and full-service banking branches - in five states; MS, TN, AL, FL and GA.

Rapid Growth Fueled by Acquisitions

It’s obvious that acquisitions have fueled RNST’s rapid growth. While there have been some fluctuations, the bank’s recent history is largely the story of well-managed consolidations that have caused little drag on performance.

Items marked in yellow, working from top to bottom, will help you follow my observations.

There was a huge 31.5% increase in assets between 2017 and 2018, due largely to the BrandBank acquisition. How much had that larger than normal deal juiced the 20%-plus five-year CAGRs in net income, assets, loans, etc.? I decided to use total assets as a proxy for all financial items, subtracted BrandBank’s $2.2 billion in assets from RNST’s total assets in 2018 and re-calculated. The five-year CAGR in total assets fell from a stratospheric 22.2% to a merely sky-high 16.6%. It would be fair to note that so far RNST’s growth has resulted more from the cumulative sum of acquisitions than any single deal.

I noticed an EPS “hiccup” in 2017. What happened? The change in Federal taxes hit the bank with a 42% effective rate in 2017 vs. 33% in 2016 - and there was the dilutive impact of an average of about 5 million more shares outstanding. The 4Q 2017 Press Release side-stepped the dilutive impact of the increase in shares:

The write down of the Company's net deferred tax assets resulted in a $14.5 million decrease to net income, or $0.31 in diluted EPS, for 2017.

The five-year 4.1% CAGR for dividend growth is pretty anemic. There was a bit of a “catch-up” between 2017 and 2018, but the bank maintains a conservative payout ratio. There’s room for growth, but management has been allocating more capital to asset growth than shareholder payouts.

The bank’s 2018 4.16% net interest margin was well above average, but the margin benefits from purchase accounting. As a serial acquirer, RNST marks purchased loans to market at the time of acquisition. When there’s a net discount on a loan portfolio, for example, a bank buys $100.0 million original principal value of loans for $85.0 million, the amount of expected cash flows that exceed the initial investment in the loan represent the accretable yield, which is recognized as interest income on a level yield basis over the life of the loan or, upon an accelerated paydown or payoff, accreted immediately into interest income. How did this impact RNST’s 2018 net interest margin? The $24.3 million in accretable yield recognized in 2018 added 25 basis points to RNST’s net interest margin; the difference between the reported 4.16% and an adjusted 3.91%. Similar amounts were recognized in 2016 and 2017.

Please do not interpret this to mean RNST relies on purchase accounting for its superior net interest margin. The bank’s adjusted net interest margin still surpasses the average. For example, RNST’s bank peer group in the “$10 billion to $250 billion” category of the 2018 FDIC Quarterly Banking Profile reported a 3.82% net interest margin. In the category RNST exited in 2018, “$1 billion to $10 billion,” the average bank reported a 3.86% net interest margin.

The efficiency ratio, though fluctuating with acquisitions and generally trending down over the past five years, was on the high side at 63.15% for 2018. In RNST’s peer group “$10 billion to $250 billion” category in the FDIC Quarterly Banking Profile, the average bank reported a 54.33% efficiency ratio for 2018. In the “$1 billion to $10 billion” category the average bank reported a 58.76% efficiency ratio. In RNST’s defense, adjusting for acquisitions it reported a non-GAAP efficiency ratio of 59.22% for 2018, but a reasonable conclusion is that there’s still money on the table. I suspect there are some basic scale-related inefficiencies for a bank the size of RNST to maintain an interstate branch network with all the latest consumer and business bells and whistles.

Asset quality is excellent - we’ll do a deeper dive later - and nonperforming loans and assets have been trending down as management cleans up its “purchased” loans.

Finally, there’s an interesting interplay of equity and tangible equity highlighted at the bottom right of the table. RNST runs with a higher-than-average amount of equity relative to its assets with a 2018 equity to assets ratio of 15.32% compared to its bank peer group average of 12.43%. Other things being equal, reduced leverage tends to penalize the bank’s return on equity, 8.64% vs. the peer group average of 11.71% for 2018. RNST’s higher relative equity offsets the higher than average level of intangibles it carries on its balance sheet. At the end of 2018, intangibles totaled $977.8 million or about 47.8% of equity - more than twice the intangibles as a percentage of equity carried on average by RNST’s peer group. I consider a bank’s return on tangible equity (net income / equity less intangibles) as a better measure of its true returns to shareholders and here, with generally solid double-digit performance over the years and a 15.98% mark in 2018, RNST shines.

Now we’ll tighten the focus with a more detailed look at RNST’s loan portfolio.

Loan Portfolio

Here’s what RNST’s loan portfolio (net of unearned income and excluding loans held for sale) looked like as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

I found three areas of interest which are all marked in yellow.

RNST is typical of most community banks I review of this size; it’s a thinly disguised savings and loan circa 1985. It’s a real estate lender; real estate loans comprised almost 84% of the 2Q 2019 loan portfolio. I don’t think that’s necessarily bad, but it’s a concentration of sorts - and generally riskier commercial real estate loans - think office buildings, shopping centers, apartment complexes, etc. - comprised more than 44% of the loan portfolio. For example, 48.5% of the loan loss reserve was allocated to commercial real estate loans.

The loan portfolio shrank over the past six months; not by much, just a $28.5 million or 0.31% decline, but still a decline. Why? The “purchased” loan portfolio, loans that came with bank acquisitions, declined $343.1 million or 12.7% from 2Q 2018 to 2Q 2019. The larger home-grown loan portfolio increased $314.6 million or 4.9% over the same period. Were some borrowers being invited out of the bank? Well, the largest single component of the decline in purchased loans, accounting for 42.7% of the total, was - you guessed it - $146.6 million in commercial real estate mortgages. I suspect there is an ongoing process of native RNST risk management being applied to the “purchased” portfolio.

Real estate construction loans increased $40.8 million or 5.5% - a decrease of $39.7 million in “purchased” loans was swamped by $80.6 million in new originations. Adding construction loans means adding relatively higher risk, higher spread loans with shorter duration. Is it “late in the cycle” for this type of loan growth? I can’t really answer that with any degree of certainty, but at 8.63% of the portfolio it is a consideration.

A final interesting note is that management is actively striving for organic growth in the loan portfolio. At the end of 2Q 2019, various predominantly government-backed securities comprised about $1.3 billion or 9.2% of assets. A good guess would be that management would like to see those securities replaced by higher-yielding loans. For 2Q 2019, the taxable securities which comprised about 88% of total securities were yielding about 2.85% compared to the loan portfolio’s 5.44% (excluding loans held for sale). Per the 2Q 2019 Press Release dated July 22, 2019:

In addition to the tremendous talent that already makes up our team, we made significant investments in production talent during the quarter which has amplified our long-term growth goals," commented C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. "Although this hiring had an immediate impact on our expenses, we expect our new teammates to generate loan portfolios over the next 9 to 12 months and provide additional loan growth into 2020 and beyond significantly enhancing our revenue growth and profitability.

Translation: “We had to hire a bunch of people to increase the growth of our loan portfolio.”

Asset Quality

It’s an open question as to whether or not investing in a bank with a real estate-heavy loan portfolio concentrated in the Sun Belt when the media is blathering about the next recession is a good idea. In the case of RNST, however, there is the mitigating factor of superior asset quality. I apologize for the complexity of this table, but this picture is worth a thousand words.

For an acquisitive community bank of its size, RNST has stellar asset quality. I could stop there, but will instead highlight a few metrics that have “deteriorated” from 1Q 2018 to 2Q 2019:

Nonperforming loans to total loans moved up 7 bps from 0.30% to 0.37%.

The allowance for loan losses to total loans declined 5 bps from 0.60% to 0.55%.

The allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans declined from 202.52% to 149.97%.

Excluding “purchased assets” there were parallel moves in the quality of the bank’s home-grown assets. One could argue there has been a slight upward drift in nonperforming loans and a concurrent decline in reserve coverage, but, considering the bank’s assets as a whole, there were none of the large percentage increases, decreases, spikes or obvious negative trends in nonperforming loans and/or assets associated with developing asset quality issues. We must also consider the very low baseline the bank has set in terms of its credit quality ratios. To place RNST’s asset quality in context, consider that, according to the FDIC Quarterly Banking Profile for June 30, 2019, FDIC-insured commercial banks in aggregate reported non-performing loans equal to 0.93% of total loans and non-performing assets equal to 0.54% of assets. RNST has a long way to go before we should be concerned about asset quality.

Now we’ll see if there are any red flags in the bank’s recent earnings.

YTD 2Q 2019 vs. YTD 2Q 2018

Any comparison of RNST’s YTD 2Q 2019 and YTD 2Q 2018 results must have a whiff of the old “shooting fish in a barrel” cliché about it. As noted in the June 30, 2019 10Q:

The Company completed its acquisition of Brand Group Holdings, Inc. (“Brand”) on September 1, 2018. The acquired institution’s financial condition and results of operations are included in the Company’s financial condition and results of operations as of the acquisition date.

As a result, the YTD comparisons include the incremental performance from the consolidation of the earning assets, interest-bearing liabilities, etc. of the $2.2 billion-asset BrandBank acquisition for the 2019 numbers, but not the 2018 numbers; there was no requirement to restate the financial statements to put the two six-month periods on a comparable footing. Therefore, the YTD 2Q 2019 column in the table below includes RNST organic growth occurring in the first six months of 2019 plus the boost from the BrandBank deal.

Note that net interest income grew faster than noninterest expense, always a good sign at any bank. The net interest margin received about 15 basis points of benefit from accretable loan yield YTD 2Q 2019, but also received the same 15 basis points of benefit in the prior period. However, the 2019 net interest margin applied to about $2 billion more in interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities which contributed to the $44.3 million or 24.4% increase in net interest income.

The $3.2 million or 13.5% increase in mortgage banking income is a surprise as every regional bank I own reported a decline in mortgage banking income YTD 2Q 2019 compared to the prior period. The increase resulted from a $100.3 million increase in mortgage originations - almost all are sold within 30 days - due to more producers and a bigger geographic footprint. More originations translated into an increase in gain on sale and fees. Originally, I suspected contributions from the BrandBank mortgage unit, but RNST “divested” Brand Mortgage Group, LLC on October 31, 2018.

As I mentioned above, management held the growth in noninterest expense below that of net interest income. Taken together, YTD 2Q 2019 net interest income (before the provision) plus noninterest income increased $52.6 million or 21.0% compared to the $25.2 million or 16.0% increase in noninterest expense – banking nirvana!

The 30.1% increase in net income over the prior period is pretty sporty, even considering the boost from the BrandBank deal – which, based on the period over period YTD comparisons, looks like it was pretty well executed. EPS growth was more muted, but still very strong at $0.14 per diluted share or 9.9% during a period when many regional banks were reporting EPS declines. Even dividends benefited with a $0.04 per share or 10.3% increase. Shareholders should have been very happy with YTD 2Q 2019 earnings and the stock did go on a bit of a run after the July 22, 2019 announcement, but then backtracked for the next two months!

Conclusion: Right Now It's Renasant!

Backtracking is what RNST’s stock price has done for quite a while, lagging the KBW Regional Bank ETF (NASDAQ: KBWR) for all standard charting periods up to 10 years, where it finally outperforms. And that's the chart I'm including below!

Data by YCharts

But price is not value and RNST looks like a reasonable value proposition on at least two basic metrics.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

As the two charts above indicate, RNST is trading at near 5-year lows on P/E, price to book and price to tangible book.

Why is the current valuation so low on a very good, growing bank? Well, just about all bank valuations are low at this moment, largely due to fears of a continuing margin squeeze in today’s choppy low rate environment.

If you are looking for one bank to own, I would not recommend RNST; you should buy one of the majors. If, however, like me you own a few banks; a major or two, three or four regionals and maybe a smattering of smaller banks, RNST is an excellent choice as an emerging regional growth and income opportunity. It’s hard not to like this bank and I found very little to criticize. The list of positives is long:

A time-tested ability to grow profitably through acquisitions.

A growth-oriented Sun Belt franchise.

Potential for a profitable exit as a bite-size acquisition for a bank needing scale in the Sun Belt or an amazing cross-town merger with rival BXS.

Superior credit quality.

A demonstrated ability to churn out solid returns on assets and tangible equity.

A recent sign of management’s desire to reward shareholders with a large dividend increase.

A stock price that appears temporarily depressed by today’s rate environment and is a compelling value compared to the bank’s past trading levels - and institutions "only" own about 64% of the stock.

This is not a stock I expect to pop over the next 6 to 12 months, so don’t worry if not much happens for a while, you’re buying at a good entry point of $34 - $35 per share into a solid, well-run bank to hold for the next 3 to 5 years while waiting for any of a number of positive catalysts to enhance shareholder value. Right now, it’s Renasant!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RNST over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.