TravelCenters Of America: Depressed Trucking Center Holds A lot Of Value

Franchising currently contributes little to the bottom line, but could turn into a powerhouse and drive customers towards TA.

Management's plan for growth relies heavily on its brand and services. Franchising is at the center of its growth story and I believe is being underestimated.

TravelCenters of America is deeply undervalued. It is at one-fifth of its book value. It has also very recently had a profitable quarter, but is it sustainable?

Investment Thesis

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) is undervalued on a book value basis. Despite it being profitable in its most recent quarter, it has not risen in price. This analysis seeks to explain why it remains depressed and if it deserves a place in your portfolio.

TravelCenters of America is Undervalued

This week I was on my way home from a Vegas business conference and I noticed a big TA sign on the side of the road. I thought to myself, I wonder how well this company is doing. Ya, I know I must be a total finance nerd to be wondering about this, but it's true. I always drive by it and I never gave it a second thought. Then I remembered Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was developing an electric truck and Uber (NYSE:UBER) had an app for truck drivers accepting jobs. TA began to look very, very interesting.

TA initially fell off of my normal screen because of its larger than 50% long-term debt. It also has a low quick and current ratio of below 1. It wasn’t until my desert drive that I even thought about it. However, the more I researched this company the more potential value I began to see.

TA is incredibly undervalued, at a book value of just one-fifth of its full value. This leaves a lot of margin of safety for the enterprising investor. TA is also a strange one, its market cap is sitting at around $100 million. Which is crazy if you think about it, because this huge company generates $6 billion in sales.

The reason for this is TA’s incredibly low margins and out of favor market. TA operates in the full service trucking and travel sector. The focus is on truckers as its main customer, but also benefits from other motorists and their patronage.

TA definitely provides a lot of value to its customers, the problem is it's not reaping the rewards of this value. TA is losing loads of cash and its stock price is suffering as a result. However, its most recent quarter has created hope with its generation of profits not seen since 2017.

TravelCenters of America Company Information

TA was purchased by HPT, a REIT, in the year 2006 and was spun off in 2007. HPT retained majority ownership in the company and generates revenues from the rent fees that TA pays it.

TA has also been plagued with scandal and overall has not materialized into a worthwhile investment. But I believe this is beginning to change. One driving catalyst is the change in leadership at the beginning of 2018. This change in leadership has already seen some improvements.

TA sold its 225 convenience stores for $330.6 million. This allowed TA to purchase a number locations owned by HPT, further reducing its rent obligations. This is helping TA get its rent costs under control and further improve shareholder value. It may also slowly be inching its way out of the clutches of its HPT overlord.

Management's Growth Plan and Turnaround

Management is trying hard to turn things around by investing and pushing initiatives within its circle of competence. It recently converted from an LLC to a Maryland Corporation. Andrew Rebholz, the CEO, states:

Our status as an LLC has excluded investment in TA by some index funds and ETFs. We've attempted to address this investment barrier with the conversion to a corporation. (Source)

This could prove to be a great time to purchase shares in TA ahead of the big players on wall street. It could also shake up the investment landscape in the company and push out HPT, its longstanding benefactor.

In addition to TA’s change to a corporation, TA initiated a 1 to 5 reverse split. This is often seen as a bad event and the stock is often punished as a result. In reality this is neither bad or good, it is essentially neutral. The stock split coupled with a transition to corporation in my opinion is a net positive for the stock.

TA is also focusing on its high-margin products. This includes its truck servicing vertical. It recently hired more personnel and has been ramping up in this area. The problem is it has not seen an increase in sales to offset this upfront cost. It may eventually get there but it will need to focus on other revenue opportunities in the meantime.

One such revenue opportunity is management's focus on increasing the number of franchisees under its belt in order to promote brand awareness and loyalty. This consolidation of the industry and an increase in low expense revenues should drive profits to TA.

TA’s management is promoting its franchises under the TA express brand. This paired with the UltraONE customer loyalty program will drive customers towards TA locations. A trend toward smaller and specialized franchisee ownership could be a good one that helps rein in costs and improve low cost revenues and in turn profits.

How Much are Franchises Contributing to the Bottom Line?

Revenues from franchisees at year-end 2018 was pretty insignificant. Out of total revenues, it accounted for less than 1 percent at .002. It was also a decrease of 10% from 2017. Management has highlighted a new push into increasing the number of franchisees. This is in order to strengthen its brand presence and loyalty. This is a great idea on the surface, but how much revenue can TA expect to gain?

What's interesting is when you take cost of goods sold out of the equation, the .002 percent of total revenues turns into .009 or almost a percent of total profits. Doubling its network of franchisees could result in doubling its current percent of profits; this would create boost to its overall profitability.

Now this is an assumption that franchise fees don’t have significant COGS. If anyone can enlighten me on the COGS factor associated with franchisee fees that would give everyone a better understanding of how this will impact TA’s overall business.

TA has most recently entered into a number of franchise agreements. On its 10-Q, it explains it has entered into 7 new franchise agreements. One has already been added and it is expected that the remaining six will be added by the end of the first quarter in 2020. This includes one large franchise opportunity with Coffee Cup Fuel Stop. This presents a good opportunity to increase the number of franchise royalties that TA collects. (Source)

According to TA’s 2018 10-K, the company had 50 franchise-run locations. The addition of 7 is certainly significant and the active promotion of its franchise brand could bring many more into the fold. The initial franchise fee is $100 thousand. This is a significant revenue generation for TA and the addition of the other 6 locations could potentially push its rent and royalties to above 2018 levels.

Much of the data above was gathered from the 10-k. (Source)

TA's Debt Is Not As Bad As It Seems

The three Senior notes that TA issued are due in the late 2020s. There is no principle that has to be paid on these three Senior notes that total $330,000 until 2028, 2029, and 2030. The interest on these notes is rather high at 8% for two and 8.25% for one. This translates to 26,675 in annual interest payments.

While the interest expense may be a burden it gives a lot of runway for the company’s fortunes to improve and pay off its debt burden in the future. This leads me to conclude that the company is not in any immediate trouble of bankruptcy.

Additionally, TA has a lot of collateral in the form of its travel center locations that it currently owns. It seems HPT, a REIT that owns a large portion of TA’s locations, has no problem selling or buying properties from TA. TA could also secure more long-term debt in order to fund its operations.

Competition

TA’s main competitors include Pilot Flying J and Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores. They operate in much the same way TA does with the caveat of both of them being private companies. Since they are private companies it is difficult to peer into their operations.

One insight we can glean from the outside looking in is outsider investment. In 2017, Warren Buffett invested in Pilot Flying J. Buffett is increasing his investment in this company year after year. This is interesting, since Buffett generally invests in undervalued companies. Buffett also likes to invest in industries where consolidation is taking place.

With TA pulling existing competition into its franchise network, the industry definitely seems to be consolidating. This consolidation generally takes place in depressed industries as a way of increasing economies of scale and acquiring distressed assets.

Apart from TA’s main competition, smaller regional and mom-and-pop businesses are in competition. This competition is feeling the pinch and consolidation in this area might actually make this competition an opportunity.

Risks in Automation and Fuel Efficiency

TA recognizes that it faces a number of risks to the industry. The fear of automation in the form of autonomous truck driving and electric trucks has created a buying opportunity in TA’s industry. Truck fuel efficiency is also a problem since it means less need to stop and patronise its establishments.

Many of these risks could also be seen as an opportunity. But, TA needs to get its finances under control through consolidation of the industry to squeeze out enough profits to make the transition.

TA is known to truck drivers for its refueling and mechanical expertise. I see electric trucks as the first disruption. If TA can transition its team to repairing and servicing electric vehicles it can take advantage of this opportunity. TA also needs to transition its fossil fuel sales source to clean energy generation.

TA operates in areas where land is readily available. If TA can transition to solar or wind power generation it can generate the fuel needed for electric trucks. If TA takes this route it can expect a huge increase in the number of patrons and maybe even time of patronage for electric truck drivers. This may be a short-lived opportunity and the need for greater focus on power generation may be advised for the long term.

TravelCenters of America the bottom line

I’m still currently on the fence with TravelCenters of America. I see it is moving in the right direction with its franchising. The consolidation of the industry is also a plus. Recently TA was able to eke out a nice profit from its franchising efforts and focus on services. Management also wildly overestimates these figures and the company continues to come in below its earnings estimates.

Even though management is overestimating its ability to profit, I am seeing a general uptrend. Q1 could be a great opportunity to purchase this stock in order to benefit from these future franchise agreements. We are headed into the low period of Q4 which could prove to be a bad quarter. I suggest cost averaging into this trade moving into Q1 2020, since this company could quickly become a multibagger.

