Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.: A Strong, Recession-Resistant, E-Commerce-Insulated Retail REIT

Management has pulled back on acquisitions and, in fact, become net sellers, presumably in preparation of more attractive deals potentially to come in the near future.

Its tenant mix is largely recession-resistant and insulated from the threat of e-commerce. Occupancy is very high at 97.9%.

While I've got my eye on high-quality grocery-anchored shopping center landlord Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA, UBP), their portfolio is concentrated exclusively on the East Coast — specifically, the Tri-State area around New York. That has spurred me to go out in search of another grocery-anchored retail real estate investment trust (REIT) that either operates nationally or concentrates on another specific area.

I have ultimately landed on West Coast-focused landlord, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) as an attractive option. In this piece, I'll explore the company's portfolio, examine its financial strength, see whether insiders are accumulating shares, and determine a good buy price.

The Company

ROIC owns and manages grocery-anchored shopping centers on the West Coast.

(Please note that I am not going to discuss "return on invested capital" in this piece, so when I use "ROIC" I am only referring to the REIT.)

5 Points Plaza, Huntington Beach, CA (Owned By ROIC)

ROIC came into being at the perfect time, having raised funding in 2008 and purchased its initial properties during the doldrums of the Great Recession. Having successfully ran a similar REIT prior to ROIC (Pan Pacific Retail Properties), selling it to Kimco Realty (KIM) in 2006, the core management team at ROIC has 18 years of experience working together.

The REIT's properties are well-positioned in densely populated, affluent urban and suburban areas where there is little room for competition from new construction. Most of its properties are located in the major metros of California, but the REIT also has strong presence in Portland and Seattle.

Source: Q2 Company Presentation

The initial lease terms for anchor tenants (grocery stores) tend to be fairly long (10-20 years), while those of non-anchor tenants tend to be shorter (~5 years). There are usual option periods of 1-5 years on the back end of each lease term, but these are always negotiable. Some tenants, especially the larger or financially stronger ones, will typically try to renegotiate the terms to be more favorable to them rather than simply renewing under the original terms. As such, shopping center landlords are constantly negotiating lease renewal terms with tenants.

ROIC has a strong and diversified tenant lineup of necessity-based, service, and destination retailers. In other words, its tenants are largely e-commerce-resistant.

As the company points out, 79% of annual base rent comes from "daily-necessity retailers," and I would argue that 100% of it is recession-resistant. Everyone needs to do their banking, in good economies and bad. And discount apparel / "treasure hunt"-type stores are known for performing well in all kinds of economic environments.

Source: Q2 Company Presentation

What's more, the top ten tenants account for only 19.4% of ABR, meaning that the tenant base is extremely diversified.

Source: Q2 Company Presentation

I find it interesting that medical/dental tenants are beginning to make up a noticeable portion of ROIC's portfolio. Healthcare providers moving into shopping center spaces for cheaper rent is a growing trend, as I wrote about in this prior piece. To me, this signifies optionality for retail landlords. If e-commerce does wipe out a large portion of traditional retailers, healthcare tenants could step in to fill that gap. Considering our aging population and the inherent need for physical space to operate medical facilities, this seems like a viable option for landlords like ROIC going forward.

ROIC owns 88 shopping centers, which make up a total of 10.1 million square feet. This is actually down from 90 shopping centers at 10.4 million square feet in the prior quarter, meaning that the company sold some properties. These sales were likely quite profitable, as West Coast property values have soared since the recession.

The flip side of this, however, is that there are fewer attractive deals available for ROIC to acquire. As such, we find in a prior company presentation (via Brad Thomas) that net acquisitions slowed considerably in 2018 and turned negative (net selling) this year.

Source: Brad Thomas, April SA Article

This also explains the slowdown in dividend growth, from $0.78 per share in 2018 to an expected $0.788 per share this year.

I don't really mind this, as it signals that management is hunkering down and building up dry powder for a potential recession that could produce more attractive buying opportunities.

This does not mean, however, that there is no growth potential in lieu of acquisitions in the next few years. Since rent rates have risen, simply rolling over expiring leases (ABRs of ~$21-22.50 per square foot) should produce upside to revenue (releasing above $24 PSF and new leases above $28 PSF).

Source: Q2 Company Presentation

Note that same-space rent rates for new leases rose an incredible 27.3% YoY, and same-store NOI increased by 4.6%.

Moreover, the company's 97.9% occupancy rate, the highest in its peer group, also assures me of the quality and desirability of its properties.

Balance Sheet

I am pleased to find that ROIC is conservatively capitalized at the REIT equivalent of 41% loan-to-value (LTV).

Source: Q2 Company Presentation

What's more, only 2% of their debt is secured (e.g. mortgages), which is a good sign.

Interest coverage, however, is a bit tighter (though more stable) for ROIC than for its larger peers Kimco (KIM) and Regency Centers (REG):

Data by YCharts

Using TTM net operating cash flow ($126.39 million), however, we find a slightly more comfortable 2.03x interest coverage multiple (vs. $62.23 million TTM interest expense). This lower interest coverage is due to the higher debt load of 7.9x long-term debt to EBITDA. While leverage is higher than I'd like it to be, the quality and stability of the assets excuse it somewhat.

The estimated $0.788 dividend payout in 2019 amounts to 69.7% of the midpoint of 2019 FFO guidance ($1.13). This payout ratio sits comfortably between the lowest payout on record of 50% during ROIC's second full year as a public company (2010) and the 77% ratio hit in 2013. It's right under the average FFO payout ratio from 2012 to 2018 of 70.7%.

Insider Accumulation

While company insiders have not recently made open market purchases of shares, they have been accumulating shares to the tune of over 240,000 shares on net. In other words, they have acquired that many more shares than they have disposed of in the last twelve months.

I am pleased to find that company executives' total number of shares held has grown this year.

Source: NASDAQ

There were very large insider non-open market acquisitions at the beginning of January, when the share price had slumped to around $15.55, and then again in the middle of March, when the share price was around $17.

President & CEO Stuart Tanz now owns over $28 million of the company. Richard Baker, the Chairman of the Board, owns about $5 million in stock. Richard Schoebel, the Chief Operating Officer, owns about $5.2 million. Michael Haines, the Chief Financial Officer, owns about $3.6 million.

For a company worth $2.3 billion in total market cap, these are fairly significant chunks of the company owned by insiders.

DDM & Target 10-Year Yield-On-Cost Calculations

The dividend has grown around 5% annually since the company's IPO. Given the relatively low payout ratio and defensive assets, I think it's reasonable to assume this pace of dividend growth going forward, though it could perhaps be slower during recessions.

For the dividend discount model (DDM) calculations, I'll use discount rates of 9% and 10%.

9% DR: $0.788 / (0.09 - 0.05) = $19.70 per share

10% DR: $0.788 / (0.1 - 0.05) = $15.76 per share

Let's also do calculations assuming dividend growth comes in at only 4.5% annually.

9% DR: $0.788 / (0.09 - 0.045) = $17.51 per share

10% DR: $0.788 / (0.1 - 0.045) = $14.33 per share

ROIC is priced about right at the present ($18.25) assuming only mild risk and 5% dividend growth. But pricing in a bit more risk through the discount rate, or assuming a slightly slower dividend growth rate going forward, the current share price appears overvalued.

What about 10-year target yield-on-cost (YoC)? As a dividend growth investor with a long time horizon until I will need to tap into my investment income stream, it matters less to me what a stock pays today than what it will pay many years from now. The 10-year YoC projection is my attempt to quantify, to the best of my ability, the amount of income that will be thrown off from an investment ten years from now.

Given the qualities of the company described above, I believe ROIC will prove to be a stable performer during the next recession, but the high debt load and lack of track record going through a recession as a public company warrants some caution. Thus, I'll require an 8% 10-year YoC for this one.

Assuming 5% average annual dividend growth, achieving a 10-year YoC of 8% would require buying in at a starting yield of 4.92%, or a little above $16 per share. That price (and slightly lower) was briefly available last winter and represents what I view as a very good entry point for this defensive REIT.

But assuming I only required a 10-year YoC of 7.5%, at what price would I need to buy the stock? Keeping the assumption of 5% dividend growth, the starting yield would need to be 4.61%, or about $17.10 per share, to achieve a 7.5% YoC in ten years' time.

What if I assumed a more conservative 4.5% average annual dividend growth going forward? At that rate, a $16 per share buy-in price would result in a 10-year YoC of 7.64%, and a $17.10 buy-in price would result in a 10-year YoC of 7.16%. I find this acceptable for a defensive, conservatively managed investment.

To conclude, then, I plan to wait for the share price to get back down to $17.10 before buying. And if it drops below $16 per share, I will look to build a full position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.