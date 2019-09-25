The Diagnosis And Potential Treatment To The Ills Of The Repo Market

I’m Greg Haendel, Senior Portfolio Manager at Tortoise. Sometimes I like to compare the financial markets to a living organism, like the human body, with different parts of the markets representing vital parts of one’s anatomy. This week two key pieces of the financial markets' anatomy had changes that could ripple through the rest of the body; the thyroid and the skeletal system. In today’s podcast we will discuss the change in the Fed Funds target rate, symbolic of the thyroid, the troubles in the repo market, symbolic of the skeletal system, and the doctor tasked with keeping it all functioning properly, the FOMC.

On Wednesday the symbolic doctor to the market, the FOMC, provided a boost to the thyroid of the market, the Fed Funds target rate in an attempt to boost the metabolism of the markets and the economy. Specifically, the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting concluded and as largely expected by the market, the Fed voted to cut its key policy interest rate, the Federal Funds target rate, by an additional 25 basis points to a range of 1.75% to 2.00%. While the interest rate cuts were largely expected, the policy split among FOMC members both with regard to the current actions as well as future expectations was significant. There were three dissenting votes among FOMC members with two voting for no cut on Wednesday and one vote for a larger cut of 50 basis points rather than the 25 basis points delivered. Further, forward expectations of future policy were extremely mixed showing much rate dispersion among members with the average forward expectation being more hawkish or less accommodative on the margin than the market expected. Specifically the average forward forecast, with much dispersion around the average, showed no additional policy changes through the end of 2019 and 2020 and one 25 basis point rate increase in each 2021 and 2022.

The associated policy statement from the FOMC was largely unchanged from the prior meeting. However, the committee did upgrade their assessment of the consumer and downgrade their assessment of capex spending and exports. Their assessment of the labor market remained strong with economic activity rising at a moderate pace and inflation remaining below their target. The catalyst for the 25-basis point rate cut remained the potential for global developments to weaken the U.S. economic outlook, notably weak global growth and trade policy uncertainty, as well as below trend inflationary pressures. During the press conference following the FOMC actions, Fed Chairman Powell showed a definite willingness to use further policy accommodation should conditions warrant and also showed a willingness to use both a Federal Reserve repo facility as well as Fed balance sheet expansion to help stabilize the money markets (to be discussed momentarily). Regardless, despite the well telegraphed 25 basis cut in short-term rates, the markets interpreted the FOMC decision to be modestly hawkish (less accommodative than expected).

Moving to the skeletal system of the financial markets, the money markets or more specifically the repo market. For those not familiar with the repo market, a repo, short for repurchase agreement, is a short-term form of secured financing. More specifically a repo is when one institution borrows money on a short-term basis, typically overnight, and secures that loan with securities, often government bonds, worth slightly more than the amount of money borrowed. Banks use the repo market to finance their broker-dealer trading operations with repo also providing substantial leverage. In addition, other market participants use the repo market to finance leveraged positions such as hedge funds as well as some mutual funds. Providers of financing to the repo market typically include money market funds, mutual funds and banks, to name a few. The repo rate is the interest rate, typically an overnight interest rate, where the lender is willing to lend money on a secured basis.

While overnight secured lending may not sound like a big deal, this market is essentially the skeletal system that holds the financial markets together. A frozen or non-functioning repo market means that banks are no longer able to finance their broker-dealer operations or other leveraged operations and are forced to liquidate vast amounts of securities. Similarly, leveraged investors such as hedge funds and some mutual funds are also forced to liquidate. To put this in context, the size of the repo market as of the beginning of September was approximately $2.6 trillion which financed government bonds, mortgages, corporate bonds and equities.

The repo market often shows a modest increase in the repo rate around year-end and sometimes at quarter-end as money market funds and other investors conserve cash for reporting and regulatory purposes. However, intra quarter, a sharp spike in the repo rate can signal much deeper problems. In particular, leading up to and shortly after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in September 2008, the repo rate abruptly increased roughly 200 basis points. This occurred as banks and other investors sought to eliminate counterparty risk on the other side of the loan despite being secured. In essence, during the financial crisis, lending slowed to a crawl as nobody trusted their counterparties and as such the Fed attempted to ease funding pressures both through the Fed repo facility as well as their newly created commercial paper funding facility.

Last week the spike in the repo rate was estimated to be due to a combination of four factors. One, declining reserves in the banking system (as a result of a shrinking Fed balance sheet), two, a drain on corporate cash to pay mid-September corporate taxes, three, net positive treasury bill supply and in general ballooning treasury issuance and four, bloated broker-dealer balance sheets (partially a result of ballooning treasury issuance). Irrespective of the reason for the spike in the repo rate, which reached almost 10% early last week, any prolonged abnormality in repo rates can have severe consequences of forced deleveraging which can substantially push down asset prices. Further, a displacement in the repo rate can also quickly spill into other short-term financing rates such as the Fed Funds effective rate, libor and especially the proposed Libor replacement known as the SOFR (the Secured Overnight Financing Rate). As a result, the Federal Reserve dusted off their repo facility, which was a staple in their Central Banking toolkit pre-financial crisis and offered roughly $75 billion of overnight repo funding daily.

We believe the key drivers to the funding stresses in the repo market are the structural decline in banking reserves as a result of quantitative tightening (Fed balance sheet shrinkage), combined with the large increase in treasury supply. A shrinking Fed balance sheet means shrinking reserves and increased treasury supply means increasing financing needs by broker-dealers to partially fund this supply on their balance sheet. The only plausible ways for the Fed to combat these structural changes are for the Fed to restart a standing repo facility going forward or for the Fed to substantially increase the size of their balance sheet, thereby pushing an abundance of excess reserves back into the banking system. While the Fed has at least temporarily restarted their repo facility, we believe it will become permanent again. Further, as previously mentioned, the Fed has indicated a willingness to use balance sheet expansion to further improve banking reserves which we expect the Fed to explore over the coming months.

Last week the financial markets' doctor, the FOMC, boosted the thyroid of the U.S. financial markets, cut short-term rates, in an attempt to increase the markets' metabolism as well as fight off infection originating from financial and economic markets abroad. While the doctor may provide a little more thyroid enhancements, rate cuts, in the quarters to come, we believe substantial amounts of additional cuts will be saved for when the markets catch a real infection. Further, the skeletal system of the markets showed some early indications of osteoporosis last week although we believe the doctor can administer a strong and consistent dose of calcium in the form of either a standing Fed repo facility, balance sheet expansion, or both to quickly reverse this osteoporosis.

