Restoration Hardware Can Continue To Burn Shorts

Restoration Hardware (RH) has been an earnings powerhouse this year, having raised full year guidance three separate times and burning shorts in the process. While the short interest remains highly elevated, the company continues to deliver for its shareholders. After watching the company deliver this year and optimize its growth profile, the next twelve months serve as a platform for the company to truly become a luxury brand with no close competitor, both in the U.S. and abroad. Earnings from the second quarter brought the market a multitude of detail about the company's plans to grow both the top and bottom line, for which the margin enhancement will ultimately be of benefit to shareholders. This looks to be a great buy heading into Q4 and 2020.

Source: Restoration Hardware

Restoration Hardware Is Growing Like Wildfire

The company reported a record second quarter for earnings after raising guidance in late July. The company saw revenues rise +10.3% and +9.9% YOY on an adjusted basis to $706.5 million. All the while, Restoration Hardware saw its operating income rise +27% YOY and +39% on an adjusted basis to $105 million, with a 320bps margin expansion. This pushed bottom line growth to +31% and EPS growth to +59%. These adjustments include one-time items that aren’t indicative of the core business, but the result is still substantially positive and the recent run-up in the stock is well-justified.

Cash flow is important to spotlight here. The company saw its free cash flow for the quarter grow to $109.2 million. That’s up from just $25.2 million, signaling a real positive inflection in the business. Rising free cash flow is one of the best signs that a business is healthy and also justifies a stock moving higher. Clearly, shorts have been burned in the last few weeks as RH has moved up over +10% in September.

Can the good times keep rolling? That’s the question that the street wants to know and the answer potentially lies in a comment from management in the latest round of earnings:

Our focus on elevating the brand, architecting an integrated operating platform, and pivoting the Company back to growth has resulted in RH standing out as one of the few brands that is growing revenues, expanding operating margins, and driving significantly higher returns on invested capital and free cash flow.”

There’s a real focus on the company generating “luxury margins” and being in the same peer group as luxury brands themselves, like Gucci or Prada. The RH New York store is an excellent example of this, for which management noted that sales at that particular company are outpacing company-wide sales. That store is growing at +9.9% and is contributing nearly $100 million in revenue per year based upon YTD 2019 trends. That’s nearly 3% of adjusted net revenue.

It shows the success that one gallery can have and, as a result, the company is opening up several new galleries before the year is out. This includes RH Minneapolis, RH Columbus, Easton Town Center, RH Marin, Village of Corte Madera, and the Gallery in Edina. It’s expected that an additional 5-7 galleries will open next year and 7 more will open in 2021. The more expansive RH’s footprint, the better the potential for this company to grow revenue. When we think about the company’s long-term net revenue growth target of +8-12%, as well as a ROIC of greater than 50%, this is a company that has clearly built out a plan to achieve industry-leading success.

It’s also encouraging to see that this stock is relatively unaffected by the trade war, which is rare considering how extensive tariffs have come to be. The company doesn’t expect current tariffs to impact guidance and their vendors are accommodating. Any price increases on the supply-side are met with minor price increases for the end consumer, but not at a damaging level where consumers are forced to go elsewhere.

The long-term goals of the business show a great trajectory ahead, but aren’t excessive in nature. The company is targeting adjusted operating margins in the mid to high teens, as well as adjusted net income growth of +15-+20% per year. Two drivers to jump start that margin development are a new rug collection, as well as a redesign of the home delivery network. With a double-digit bottom line target, the valuation will begin to look better, as well.

Looking Ahead And Outside The U.S.

Guidance for the full year 2019 sets a high bar for both Q3 and Q4. The guidance is seen below and I really just want to highlight the margin development that’s occurring. While top-line developments are important, a very real barometer of how well a company is doing, and a very real reflection of how great of leaders management are, is found within margin trends. The company’s prior guidance, which was already raised twice previously, said that the adjusted operating margin would be in the range of 12.9% to 13.4%. The new guidance replaces the top-end of the old guidance with a 20bps improvement on its new low end. The company is increasing its margin guidance by 70-90bps, which is indicative of quality internal trends for the company.

Source: 8-K

Despite the third guidance raise, it was interesting to see that analysts were still critical of the company on its Q2 earnings call. In the revenue guide, analysts picked apart that revenues would increase in the range of +5-6% in the remainder of the year, rather than on par with first half growth at +8%. Yet, this is entirely due to the company exiting certain businesses and losing the associated revenue as it is in the best interest of the margin profile of the company. Equally, analysts picked at the gross margin guide for the remainder of the year, but the shortfall is due to timing of advertising expenses and not indicative of the company's core operations.

One positive, however, that I took away from it was the international opportunity for the company. While growth is good in the United States, CEO Gary Friedman said that he's never been more excited about anything as much as he's excited right now about the international opportunity. That's a lot of hype attached to one growth initiative, but the company sees significant fragmentation in their operating market in Europe, which creates a unique opportunity for them. Taking market share in a highly fragmented industry means that there'll be few barriers to entry, which helps RH. They're also looking to re-impression the brands upon people and create a new experience, such that "luxury" becomes synonymous with the company's name.

I don’t think that the market expects another guidance increase from management this year or the next, as these are generally very difficult things to forecast. Rather, I think the market will be severely disappointed if the company fails to hit the low end of guidance in its final earnings reports.

The only real risk factor that I see with this stock is the onset of a recession. The company is clearly performing well and has made the proper strategic decisions in order to increase profitability, but that can all go away if the U.S. enters a recession. Given that there's been an uptick in chatter about a recession this year, between the Federal Reserve cutting rates and PMIs rolling over, it's important to recognize that if negative economic signals accelerate, that Restoration Hardware is likely the wrong company to be investing in.

Keep An Eye On The Shorts

The current short interest on the stock is 27.1%. With nearly a third of the float short, investors have to understand that a significant number of investors are negative on this stock; however, that leaves little room for incremental selling. If another piece of good news comes the way of RH, this stock is going to accelerate to new highs, even despite the overbought readings in momentum on the stock.

Source: StockCharts

From a valuation perspective, currently, RH trades at 7.8x EV/EBITDA, which isn’t a massive premium to specialty retailers at 6.9x. Additionally, the stock trades at 14.3x forward earnings versus the sector at 11.1x. With an EV/Sales at 1.4x versus 0.6x for the sector, this is really the only multiple I see that might put investors off and deem it as expensive.

RH also has a buyback in place and the company has stated that it still thinks shares are undervalued. On a YTD basis, the company has bought back 2.2 million shares. In the two years prior, they bought back 24.4 million shares, which represented 60% of all shares outstanding. That’s incredible and it's no wonder shorts are getting burned. The continued buyback will also likely incur short covering, especially as the stock approaches its next clear resistance level at $180.

With a moderate valuation and a strong buyback, it's worth noting that the balance sheet is healthy. The company, with its improved free cash flow guidance this year, expects leverage to be in the range of 1.8x-1.9x on an adjusted EBITDA basis. That was at the end of Q2 and since then, the company has taken on new convertible financing. With the new converts, the company has issued $350 million in new debt in a neutral leverage transaction, as the company’s second lien debt is being paid down, as well as the drawn portion of its revolver. The year-end leverage target is still intact, as a result.

Conclusion

Restoration Hardware is in the process of creating a luxury brand that can grow at a sustainable rate with a high return on capital. It's a difficult task to undertake, but with three guidance raises this year, it seems as though the company is on track. The valuation isn't extended and there is a lot of room to run, in my opinion, given the large short base still in the stock. A broader economic downturn seems to be the really only thing that can derail this stock at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.