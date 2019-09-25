Estee Lauder: Multiple Signs For Optimism But Valuation Quite Spicy

I remain bullish on the company's ventures overseas but their North American woes leave little room for upside in 2020 if nothing else changes.

But with North America slowing and dragging down the rest of the business, valuation is quite stretched at the high end of my fair value estimate.

Estee Lauder has done all the right things and invested in all the right places, growing sales in emerging regions and lowering costs and overhead.

Thesis

Estee Lauder (EL) has made some strategic moves in the past few years which made it a beauty superpower in the makeup, fragrance and skin care, hair care and other personal cosmetics markets. Beyond making strategic acquisitions across all business segments, it's been pushing marketing efforts with celebrities and other social media influencers to market its new lines of skin care, which are now bringing in the largest share of sales of any of its segments.

Most of the company's efforts in the market space are to reinvigorate the North American region which has suffered in the past year with lower sales as competition ramps up and the overall market growth stagnates with lackluster consumer demand. The company's marketing push in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, however, has been growing nicely as well as their penetration into the Asia-Pacific region as the middle class emerges in mega economies like China and India.

All of these factors paint an optimistic picture of the company's long term prospects as they move to control costs and expand internationally but these North American woes make it hard to justify a much higher valuation for the company until the market shows clear shifts in growth trends.

Industry and Business Overview

The global cosmetic industry is set to reach over $863 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 7%. In the United States, which is the company's major lagging market, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, which explains the lower-growth market for the company overall.

Estee Lauder's revenue streams nearly match the make up of the industry as a whole. Skin Care now makes up around 44% of the market, Makeup makes up a little over 39%, Fragrance around 12% and then Hair Care and Other segments making up the rest. The company's investment in Skin Care products helped them reach the growth they are seeing in 2019 as that segment grew 17% from 2018 whilst Makeup grew 4%, Fragrance declined 1.3% and Hair Care and Other grew slightly but only made up a fraction of sales.

From a regional standpoint, the company is seriously struggling in the North American region this year and saw revenues decline 5.5% whilst Europe, the Middle East and Africa sales grew 14.5% and Asia-Pacific grew 20.75% from 2018. The North American market makes up 32% of sales while Europe, the Middle East and Africa make up 43.4% and Asia-Pacific make up the remaining 24.7%, meaning that the company's decline in North American really does bring the entire company down with it and their investments to try and uplift this geographical segment will go a long way into lifting overall sales and profits in the long run.

From a profitability standpoint, additional margin contraction beyond the sales decline in North America led the region to report a $194 million loss for 2019, compared to a $211 million profit last year, while the other geographical segment made a total $2.75 billion in profits compared to just over $2.13 billion in 2018.

The company's high-end products mean they have very high markups and for 2019 enjoyed a gross margin of 77.2%, down from 79.2% in 2018 due to a shift in some product mix, allowing them to maneuver quite a bit when it comes to controlling overall costs. In 2019 the company worked to continue and integrate the companies they acquired in 2016 and 2017 and lowered total operating expenses from 64.2% of sales in 2018 to 61.6% of sales for 2019. This has increased net profit margin from 8.1% last year to 12% in 2019, a trend which analysts expect to continue.

Expectations and Valuation

Analysts currently expect the company to report 2020 sales of $16 billion a rise of 7.6% from 2019 and then a 6.9% rise to $17.11 billion in 2020. The slowing growth is indicative of a market which expects lackluster sales in the North American region to continue as the other regions continue to see their high growth rates.

On the EPS side, analysts expect the company to report $5.97 for 2020 and then $6.67 in 2021, a rise of 11.72%, clearly showing that the company's overall cost control efforts are paying off and that new product mixes will revert back to the mean in the coming year after moving away in 2019.

The company's current valuation seems to be slightly extended though, given that peer comparison is favorable with their exposure to other regions beyond the United States but I don't believe a multiple beyond 30x earnings is appropriate. Given that, 2020 fair value should lie around $180.00 per share and 2021 fair value around $200.00 per share, which is only slightly over the company's current valuation of around $195.00 per share.

Thesis Conclusion

Overall, it's clear that the company is on the right path and given the fact that the North American market will eventually rebound as more emphasis on Skin Care is put forth, the company's other regional segments remain strong and growing at high single digits or low double digits, indicating a strong momentum.

This seems to shield the company from the short term headwinds in the North American region and allow them to continue improving and investing in areas which will bounce this region back. In the meanwhile, sales and EPS growth estimates remain relatively mild, giving valuations a limit for 2020 if these figures stay the same.

Even though I expect the company to report better-than-expected earnings for the full year 2020, I don't see a scenario which values the company much higher than its current valuation range of around $200.00 per share. I remain optimistic on the company's and the industry turnaround in the North American region but I am waiting for a sustainable showing of growth to turn bullish on the company's long term.

