UnitedHealth Is A Buy Despite The Policy Risks

As a value investor, I always get excited when outstanding companies get dumped by the market. In the case of UnitedHealth Group (UNH), shares of this health insurer have been dead money for the last twelve months. While UnitedHealth has been a stellar investment in the past, solidly outperforming the S&P 500 over five and ten year horizons, shares have posted a YTD negative return vs. the almost +20% registered by the S&P Index. The market has disconnected from business performance, with the company continuing to deliver steady operational results, thus providing an opportunity for investors.

Sell-side analysts love UNH, with an average $300 price target (30% upside) and an almost unanimous “BUY” rating. Several fellow SA contributors have also joined the bull camp. Nonetheless, according to Q2 2019 13F filings, institutions remain wary of the stock and hedge funds, while turning net buyers, are also cautious on the name. The elephant in the room is, in fact, the potential for a sweeping policy change beyond 2020, which could severely impact health insurers. The challenge of pricing the effects of such a hypothetical event motivates the scare. However, because the chances are high that this will turn to be an immaterial event, I believe investors should focus on controllable variables and let the margin of safety and portfolio weighting to account for the rest.

The long case

Focusing on the micro-side of the story, UnitedHealth offers a compelling investment case:

Growth prospects have been stellar, with a long-term EPS growth percentage of about 16% for over a decade. The company is showing no signs of slowing down, and its 2019 initial forecast of 13%-15% growth has been recently raised. Management guidance now targets EPS of $14.7-$14.9, another 16% increase at midpoint vs. last year. Although these incredible rates will start to taper off eventually, UnitedHealth retains significant possibilities to continue achieving double-digit growth for years to come thanks to its technology-enabled service platform Optum.

Source: UnitedHealth investor conference

The company has shareholders’ friendly policies in place and returns cash to investors through dividends and buyback. Share repurchases, which I appreciate if the stock remains undervalued, appear particularly beneficial to maintain EPS growth in the low-teens despite revenues and earnings growth might eventually fall below that threshold in the future.

The company is now a dividend contender, having raised distributions every year since 2009. The five-year DGR is 26.80%, metric that DGI practitioners will particularly appreciate. Although the dividend growth rate will eventually come down in the future to match EPS growth, the latest dividend raise was still a hefty 20%. Analysts’ estimate projects further increases of about 13% over the next two years, roughly in line with the possible net income growth prospects. However, if EPS growth remains above 15%, aided by share repurchases, the low payout ratio gives me confidence that UNH could continue to raise dividends above such expected 10%-15% range, and likely close to 15% over the next five years.

Source: Seekingalpha

The dividend is not particularly enticing at 1.8%, but still matching the average of the S&P 500. While the yield is “just average” UnitedHealth sustainable growth prospects (both EPS and dividend) are well above the mean. Factoring the high dividend growth over the next five years, income investors could soon appreciate a lot their UNH investment from a yield-on-cost perspective.

Consistent cash flow from insurance premiums: recession will eventually strike, and it is possible to foresee a decrease in health insurance coverage during such period, but UnitedHealth should be able to navigate the downturn relatively unscathed. During the last recession, 5.8 million Americans lost their jobs, and the associated employment-based health insurance, resulting in an additional 5.6 million uninsureds, 2% of the total. A remake of such undesired scenario would still be a minor setback for UnitedHealth, which provides services to 43 million Americans.

Substantial competitive advantage over peers: UnitedHealth strategy has been hugely successful in recent years, to the point rivals are now rushing to copy its tactics. The CVS/Aetna (CVS) and Cigna/Express Scripts (CI) mergers easily demonstrate the point. However, UnitedHealth retains a substantial lead over competitors as the company is well-ahead in the integration of its services array (which is also broader than peers). UNH also has a superior scale and a less leveraged balance sheet. Thanks to the cost advantages it can drive and network efficiencies, the company can market its services at an attractive price point and earn a higher ROIC than peers. Also, new competition in the sector remains constrained due to significant entry barriers.

Executives are managing the company for shareholders' value. UnitedHealth impressive results are the result of the decade-long leadership and strategic vision of CEO Stephen Hemsley, who stepped down in 2017 to assume a newly created executive chairman role. The transition has been smooth considering both Hemsley continued involvement with the company and the internal choice of UNH veteran David Wichmann for the position. Despite Hemsley being nominated several times amongst the highest-paid CEOs, there is little doubt the company success is the reason behind such rewards, with executive compensation well tied to performance and evaluated through a set of KPIs including operating income, and cash flow targets. Hemsley and Wichmann both have a substantial part of their wealth in UNH shares, further highlighting the strong alignment of interest between the C-suite and common shareholders.

The bear case

While there are very few foreseeable operational risks, it is essential to acknowledge that UnitedHealth, like most private health insurers, will continue to suffer severe headline risk as the 2020 Presidential run continues. Most notably, Democratic Bernie Sanders has made healthcare the primary point of his campaign, emphasizing the need for the US to switch to a single-payer system and get rid of private health insurers at once. Such a change would most definitely cripple UnitedHealth’s bull case. However, the probabilities for such a scenario to play out seem low for several reasons.

First of all, Sanders already failed to be the Democratic Party nominee in 2016 and is currently third in the polls for the 2020 nomination. While the current runner-up candidate Elizabeth Warren has also expressed support towards the single-payer plan, she seems more adamant than Sanders to provide specifics on how such reform would effectively work out. The tactic is probably well thought through, considering the Senator has detailed plans for many other critical subjects like criminal justice reform, tech giants break-up, student debt relief, and wealth tax.

Source: realclearpolitics.com

Still, both the candidates are trailing the moderate Joe Biden more than 10 points in polls. It is too early to say whether the former Vice President will secure the Democratic nomination or not, but there is another matter to consider, and voters had seen this phenomenon already in 2016. While leftist candidates may enjoy a fair amount of support in liberal states, they will still have a hard time gathering support in more conservative ones, essentially meaning two things:

Because many policy changes proposed by leftist candidates are perceived as “un-American” by a large percentage of voters, it would be challenging for them to win support in swing states and therefore the Presidential election; If Biden (or another centrist candidate) swings too much left to win the primaries over a leftist candidate, he may erode its chances to win the contest that matters, again giving Trump the upper hand in securing re-election.

Finally, even in the unlikely case that a leftist candidate gets elected, there would still be challenges to get a radical change through Congress.

Realistically some policy adjustments will eventually find their way through, which could be modifications to the Affordable Care Act or a mild version of the “Medicare for All” plan, extending government benefits but still allowing business ground for private insurers. Under this scenario, the extensive scope of services provided by UnitedHealth suggests the company is best positioned to adapt to such changes.

Conclusion

As an income-focused investor, my fundamental analysis revolves towards six company-specific points: A) growth; B) financial health; C) cash flow consistency; D) presence of a moat; E) Shareholder return policies; F) Management quality. UnitedHealth scores very well on all of these six dimensions. Even if its current yield is only average, the company makes up for this shortfall with strong prospects for dividend growth. I think the company is a solid buy below $230 per share, with the company trading at attractive levels in light of heightened chances of business disruption beyond 2020.

While the exact probabilities are not measurable, I forced myself to use more bearish estimates than what I believe reasonable to build some extra safety margin. Even so, I assess that UNH adjusted return potential over the next three years is attractive and above 15%. Moreover, the consensus price target of $300 seems to be already factoring in a moderate negative impact on EPS too. Because of its wide moat and stable risk profile, I argue that the company would still be reasonably valued at a 20x P/E multiple.

However, there is a small chance for investors to suffer significant losses if a radical change in healthcare takes off in popularity and is eventually approved. For this reason, I believe investors should remain vigilant for this black-swan event and size their portfolio position in UnitedHealth accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.