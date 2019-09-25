Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Bond ETFs But Were Afraid To Ask (Podcast)

We also look at the current fixed income environment including the inverted yield curve and recent moves by the Fed and ECB in search of reasonably safe yields.

With a focus both on developing new fixed income ETF strategies and investor education, Karen has her finger on the pulse of current and future trends in this space.

iShares fixed income specialist Karen Schenone joins the latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs for an in-depth look at the inner workings of bond ETFs.

My guest today is iShares Fixed Income Product Strategist Karen Schenone, CFA. Karen focuses on supporting iShares clients, generating content on fixed income markets and ETFs, developing new fixed income iShares strategies, and partnering with the iShares team on fund launches. Prior to joining BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Karen was an investment research analyst at Laird Norton Wealth Management, providing investment solutions for high net worth clients. Karen is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin and is a CFA Charterholder.

Our conversation took place on the morning of September 12, shortly after Mario Draghi announced the ECB was pushing rates further into negative territory and restarting QE to the tune of €20B a month. The following week the Fed announced its own 25 basis point rate cut to the overnight lending rate. It was against this backdrop that Karen and I took a deep dive into bond ETF investing. I hope you find our conversation as helpful as I did in terms of navigating the bond ETF landscape and thinking about fixed income positioning in the current environment.

Topics covered:

2:30 - Karen Schenone's backstory and what drew her to work with fixed income ETFs

5:15 - A brief history of buying individual bond issues and actively managed bond portfolios prior to the advent of ETFs

9:00 - Bond ETFs to the rescue: The case of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

13:50 - Bond ETFs have improved price transparency across the entire bond market

15:35 - Dispelling the myth of active trumping passive in fixed-income investing

20:50 - Addressing potential loss of capital with traditional bond ETFs: iBonds to the rescue (IBDL) (IBDM) (IBDN) (IBDO) (IBDK) (IBDP) (IBDQ)

24:30 - Using maturity date bond ETFs to build bond ladders

26:30 - Money market funds vs. ultra-short duration ETFs (NEAR) (FLOT) (ICSH)

32:00 - iShares bond ETFs: History of innovation, future plans - Factor (FIBR) (BYLD) (IGEB) (HYDB) (FALN) and ESG (BGRN) bond funds

37:45 - Reading the fixed-income macro environment tea leaves

42:50 - A view on duration in the current environment

44:40 - Looking for value in the current environment: Short maturity corporates (IGSB) (SLQD)

46:30 - Looking outside the U.S. for yield: The case for emerging market sovereign debt (EMB)

49:00 - iShares: At the forefront of investor education

50:40 - Just how big can the bond ETF space become?

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGG, TIP, IEI, SHY, MUB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Karen Schenone is long AGG.



Jonathan Liss is long TIP, IEI, SHY, and MUB via his parents’ non-tax deferred brokerage account.