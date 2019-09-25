Offshore Drilling: Floater Fundamentals - September 2019 Edition

It’s the final full week of September, so it’s high time to take a look at offshore drilling fundamentals. September was a very volatile month for offshore drilling companies due to major oil price movements caused by attacks on Saudi oil facilities – it is always very interesting to compare the changes in stock prices to the actual changes in the underlying fundamentals. As usual, we’ll start with floaters and the following article will focus on the jack-up market.

Just like in previous articles on this topic, I used Bassoe Offshore database and the data compiled for my past work. Fundamentals of the floater market segment are relevant for investors and traders in companies that have drillships and semi-subs in their fleet: Transocean (RIG), Valaris (VAL), Diamond Offshore (DO), Noble Corp. (NE), Seadrill (SDRL), Pacific Drilling (PACD) and Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF).

Drillships

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author’s work

Drillship utilization stabilized after a downtrend that started in June. Importantly, three drillships will soon leave the fleet forever as Transocean decided to scrap the rigs made at the beginning of this century. These rigs were not part of the active fleet but it’s still good that the excessive rigs are leaving the ranks. In another important development, Petrobras (PBR) failed to sell Vitoria 10000 even for $47.5 million, and the rig is most likely dead now.

Another important development on the drillship front is Transocean’s recent decision to not pursue the delivery of 2 newbuild drillships obtained in Ocean Rig acquisition and to simply leave them to the yard. The current number of drillships under construction is 18. However, half of them do not have the owner which can return them to the market. Even in the case when the owner is an established drilling company like Valaris, it is unclear when the rigs (in this case, DS-13 and DS-14) will enter the market.

I’d also note the increase in cold-stacked units. As time goes by, my expectations for the number of cold-stacked rigs that have real survival chances trend down. Out of 23 rigs that are currently in the cold-stacked mode, I’d bet on Pacific Drilling’s Pacific Meltem to make it back into the market, followed by several Transocean rigs that were purchased in the Ocean Rig acquisition (although it's not clear given the company's financial position) and one or two of the remaining Pacific Drilling rigs. Put simply, I believe that the majority of cold-stacked rigs are not coming back to the market anytime soon if ever and they should not be counted as part of the active fleet.

This month, contract day rates have finally surpassed the $200,000 mark – for Seadrill’s West Neptune and for Seadrill-managed Sonangol Libongos. This is a good development but keep in mind that we are talking about top rigs – the pace of the recovery remains slow.

Semi-subs

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author’s work

The number of drilling semi-subs took a small step back, but the big picture remains very similar to what we have seen in August. No semi-sub contracts have been announced in September after an almost empty August. Hopefully, October will bring more news as drillers will publish their fleet status reports. In the light of current contract activity, the perspectives of cold-stacked units to ever come back to the market look muted, to put it mildly. The biggest potential hit may be suffered by Seadrill which, together with Seadrill Partners, has 11 cold-stacked semi-subs.

Benign environment

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author’s work

Not surprisingly, it’s the benign environment rigs that were the reason for the setback in the total number of drilling semi-subs. The contract activity in this segment remains weak and the perspectives for day rate upside from current Bassoe estimate of $145,000 are not obvious.

Harsh environment

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author’s work

The situation remains very stable for harsh environment rigs. Cold-stacked harsh-environment rigs are almost exclusively old, so it’s hard to expect that they will come back to the market. A number of warm-stacked rigs are simply waiting for the beginning of their contracts. I’d expect further upside in harsh environment day rates for the next contracting cycle.

Floaters combined

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author’s work

The floater market still lacks the dynamic that could lead to a material increase in day rates. More contracts are required to push utilization and then day rates to the upside. As usual, I reiterate that in these conditions offshore drilling stocks present speculative rather than investment opportunities – manage your risks accordingly.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.