OPER Vs. BIL: The Case For Both Repos And T-Bills

With forward real yields in positive territory, income investor's may want to look to the short-end of the curve in funds like OPER or BIL.

While the fund is unlikely to take advantage of repo volatility now, if it continues then nice risk-adjusted returns could occur.

Let's talk about the long-forgotten value of saving money and investing conservatively. You have most likely heard that the Federal Reserve has been pumping money into the repo market in order to keep its interest rates within their target. Day after day, a new shock to the upside occurs in short-term repo rates and the Fed conjures up a new batch of credit and pumps it into financial markets to push them back down.

The new narrative is "keep calm, it is just a fluke and we the economic intelligentsia have it under control." The question remains as to why the demand for cash is spiking. It is true that treasury and bank cash reserves are historically low, but, by traditional measures, excess dollar reserves are still far above long-run norms. Take a look below:

And yet, there is a growing shortage of cash in the global financial system. Most likely, some entity has been hoarding cash or banks have some off-balance sheet risks that are requiring cash. No matter the true underlying cause of the lack of liquidity, it is safe to say that there is a shortage of dollars and the Fed is struggling to keep the situation under control more than they are able to admit.

Short-term rates want to go higher to meet this demand. As seen by the recent rises, the equilibrium short-term interest rate is far above the current rate. The Fed can only print money for so long before rising inflationary pressures like real wage inflation get in the way. This may be creating an opportunity for investment in the Repo market. Put simply, the Fed would not need to inject liquidity into the market if investors with cash did it themselves so it is likely that economic benefits will be bestowed upon those who do.

Fortunately, there is actually a largely unknown Repo market ETF called the ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (OPER) that allows us easy access to the market. The fund is nearly the same as its cousin the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) which invests in 1-3 T-Bills. They both track an ultra-short-term T-Bill index and deliver a similar return. The primary difference between the two is OPER invests in ultra-short-term repurchase agreements while BIL invests in ultra-short-term T-Bills which now offers a slightly lower rate than repos.

The ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF

The ClearShares ultra-short-term maturity fund is relatively new and has been trading since July 11, 2018. It is largely completely unknown by the markets and has a total AUM of only $30M. I would usually see that as a sign of high closure risk, but I suspect the fund will see inflows given the recent repo market volatility. Still, potential illiquidity should be noted.

The fund invests primarily in what are known as "Tri-Party" repos where the ETF lends to a clearing custodian (in this case BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK)) who then lends to usually a broker-dealer (who is often lending to margin investors). This loan is extremely short term and is usually less than a month or a single day in duration. If you are curious, here is a diagram from ClearShares:

Usually, the interest rate collected is very close to overnight LIBOR, but as we continue to see, when demand is too high those rates spike up all the way to 10%.

If it happens that the Federal Reserve loses control of the market and rates stay at a higher level OPER would deliver extremely high returns on risk. That said, the Fed has maintained control over the market for the time being.

Comparative Performance

Although OPER has nearly the same risks as BIL (primarily inflation), it has been slightly outperforming in recent months:

Of course, we're talking about pennies (or less than) of outperformance, but for those who invest in ultra-short-term debt, those tiny differences add up. The net yield for OPER will likely be higher than BIL, but BIL has a lower expense ratio at 13.6 bp while OPER is at 20 bp.

Overall, it seems that OPER is a bit more interesting than BIL today. They both have essentially the same risk-reward payoff, but I feel that OPER will continue to outperform if the fund managers can take advantage of the funding market blips when they occur.

Let's talk about the money markets in general and why they are a superior investment today.

Flat Curves = Invest In Money Markets

Both of these funds deliver a yield of around 2% or whatever the Federal reserve's chosen rate target is. Frankly, it seems that their scheme of lowering rates below inflation has been a boon that has caused global asset allocators to withdraw too much money from money markets and other ultra-short-term debt.

Luckily, it is incredibly straightforward to estimate real returns for money markets. You simply take overnight LIBOR (expected yield) and subtract it from inflation expectations (5-year T-Bond yield- 5-year TIP yield). To illustrate, take a look at retail investment in money markets vs. this real return measure:

As you can see, the two track each other very closely since the financial crisis. When market-implied forward real returns are negative, investors take money out of short-term markets and invest in higher-yielding (usually longer duration and/or lower credit quality) bonds. When real returns become positive, they expect to make more than inflation and move back to the short end of the curve.

In my opinion, it will create monetary instability if the Fed continues its the rate cut path and lowers rates back below inflation. The problem today is that, for whatever reason, there is a lack of available cash in the financial system. Most likely, the decade of negative real rates was the primary cause, so they cannot go negative again without creating more chaos in the Repo market.

Put simply, short-term rates cannot go down more than another 25 basis points. It is not only repo markets that are signaling higher short-term rates ahead, but also precious metals prices that skyrocketed as interest rates fell over summer. Thus, investing in ultra-low-risk 1-3 month debt makes for a good investment.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I expect investors to become increasingly interested in the short end of the curve and repo markets in particular. Most investors believe that they have no access to the market, but with OPER they now do. For investors who want extremely high liquidity, BIL is a better bet because it has much more assets under management. However, those interested in the potential to take advantage of rate spikes in repos (or those who simply like the idea of providing liquidity to an important financial asset that is asking for it) may want to look at OPER.

Nevertheless, I expect the Fed to cut rates a maximum of one more time and I frankly don't expect another cut. This is not 2008 where global governments can print/rate-cut their way out of economic problems. Bond markets are bloated, inflationary fundamentals are rising, and global currency stability is weakening.

In my opinion, Income investors today are best off looking to ultra-short-term debt like OPER or BIL, low-risk floating rate debt like the iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT), or (my favorite) inflation-protected securities the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP). Many will argue that "those investments don't pay the 5% yield I need." I would retort that a 5% yield is meaningless when the value of your principal inevitably declines 20%+ due to curve steepening.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.