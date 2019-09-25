Microsoft: What It Would Take For Me To Get Excited

What would it take for that to change?

The price has increased rapidly on the back of growing revenues, earnings and cash flows.

Introduction

I remember back in 2016 thinking Microsoft (MSFT) could be undervalued. The only problem is, I sat on my hands. It is one of those mistakes I avoid bringing up. MSFT has totally exploded upwards since then.

According to my M.A.D. assessment, MSFT has a Dividend Strength Score of 81/100 and a Stock Strength Score of 77/100. Yet, the stock which now trades at $139 and yields 1.46% is tough for me to get behind as a dividend investor.

In this article I will look at what it would take for me to get excited about MSFT again.

As with every stock that we analyze, I’ll look at MSFT from the perspective of an income-producing investment before considering its potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

Microsoft, which initiated its dividend program in 2003 and has now increased its dividend each year for the past 14 years, is seldom considered a strong dividend stock.

At times in the past decade, Microsoft would have made a fabulous dividend investment. As we’ll see the stock has fantastic dividend safety, but lacks significant dividend potential given the current yield.

As a reminder, as a dividend investor one of my requirements is that the stock’s dividend contributes significantly to total returns. With low-yielding stocks, I need to see the potential of aggressive dividend growth. Otherwise, the dividend will be insignificant compared with capital gains. This doesn’t necessarily make stocks bad investments. It does, however, make them inadequate picks for dividend investors.

Dividend Safety

36% of Microsoft's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than that of 55% of dividend stocks.

MSFT pays 26% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 51% of dividend stocks.

Microsoft has a free cash flow payout ratio of 36%, a better ratio than that of 60% of dividend stocks.

30/06/2015 30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 Dividends $1.2100 $1.3900 $1.5300 $1.6500 $1.8000 Net Income $1.48 $2.10 $2.71 $2.13 $5.06 Payout Ratio 82% 67% 57% 78% 36% Cash From Operations $3.62 $4.26 $5.12 $5.71 $6.82 Payout Ratio 34% 33% 30% 29% 27% Free Cash Flow $2.88 $3.19 $4.07 $4.20 $5.00 Payout Ratio 42% 44% 38% 40% 36%

What is impressive is that while MSFT has increased its dividend per share by over 50% in five years, payout ratios have actually come down significantly.

Operating cash flows per share have increased by 88%, which has pushed down the operating cash flow payout ratio from 34% to 27%.

Free cash flow per share has also increased every year, despite CAPEX per share increasing from $0.74 in the 12 months trailing June 2015 to $1.82 during the past 12 months. As a result, free cash flow payout ratios have decreased from 42% to 36%, which means that MSFT is just shy of generating enough cash to cover its dividend three times.

There is no doubt in my mind that Microsoft’s dividend is super safe. The company generates ever-growing amounts of cash flow, and it has a huge buffer to continue to afford growing the dividend.

Dividend Potential

Microsoft's dividend yield of 1.46% is better than that of 26% of dividend stocks. Looking back from 2010 to now, the current yield is significantly lower than the median and average yields for the period: 2.35% and 2.27%, respectively. It is less than half of the stock’s maximum yield of 3.15%, which it reached in December 2012.

Yet this steady decrease in dividend yield cannot be explained by a lack of dividend growth. This last year, the dividend grew 10.8%, which is in line with their five-year CAGR of 10%.

Microsoft has been growing its dividend at a linear rate of 10% per annum. What a beautiful deal it would have been to buy Microsoft when it yielded more than 2.75%.

But the share price took off. And now the stock yields less than 1.5%. Microsoft’s valuation has been extremely disconnected from its dividend since 2016.

This can be attributed to the fantastic growth in revenues and net income. Over the previous three years Microsoft has seen its revenues grow at a 14% CAGR and net income by a 33% CAGR.

Arguably, Microsoft could have easily afforded to increase its dividend by more than 10% per annum over the past three years. But it didn’t need to do so for investor sentiment to make it one of the leading stocks of the past few years. By keeping the growth rate at a steady 10% and bringing payout ratios down, MSFT ensures its ability to increase its dividend at the same rate for upcoming years, regardless of future growth.

Unfortunately, with a yield as low as 1.46%, I need to see dividend growth potential above 15% per year. Ideally close to 20% per year. This seems unlikely, and therefore it makes the stock inadequate for dividend investors at the current prices.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives MSFT a dividend strength score of 81 / 100. Payout ratios are low and declining, and dividend growth is stable and quite generous at 10% per year and more than backed by fantastic expansion of top and bottom lines. Unfortunately, as long as MSFT is appreciated by the investment community as a growth stock (which it is), it is unlikely that the stock will yield enough to get me interested.

Above a 2% dividend yield, MSFT would become interesting for dividend investors. But a 25% drop will likely not happen in the current business cycle. When the next recession hits, however, MSFT should be on your dividend watch list.

Tech stocks usually underperform in recessions, and this could well be the case next time around.

Stock Strength

OK, MSFT isn’t attractive as a dividend investment today, but what are its prospects for capital appreciation at current prices? To answer the question, I’ll analyze four factors that have historically been good predictors of relative performance: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

With the price ever breaking new highs, many investors might conclude that Microsoft is overvalued. Surprisingly, though, the company just doesn’t seem that overvalued.

Item MSFT Tech Median Better than x% of stocks Price Earnings 27.56 x 29.35 x 32.52% Price Sales 8.47 x 2.55 x 15.09% Price Cash From Operations 20.42 x 19.45 x 25.82% Div Yield* 1.46% 1.73% 26.35% Buy back Yield 0.44% -0.44% 71.37% Share Holder Yield 1.91% -0.10% 68.11% Value Score 48.93 41.86 48.93%

*Dividend yield is only compared with stocks that pay a dividend to offer a better comparison. This is only for presentation purposes, since only shareholder yield is used in conjunction with multiples to compute the Value Score.

These values would suggest that MSFT is more undervalued than 49% of stocks, which suggests its valuation is in line with that of the median US stock. MSFT is priced in a similar way to the median tech stock based on multiples of earnings and cash flows, but is pricier than 65%-75% of all stocks.

Its dividend yield is below that of the median tech dividend stock, but it is somewhat complemented by the company’s buybacks. In the last year, diluted number of shares decreased by 0.44%.

Many investors have criticized Microsoft’s recent announcement of its buyback program. Some suggest it means MSFT doesn’t know what to do with its cash; others suggest it is insignificant compared with total float.

Yet it seems as if it is merely the continuation of MSFTs buyback program it initiated in 2013. Every three years since, the board has approved $40 billion in buybacks.

While the company bought back more than twice the amount of shares in fiscal 2019 as it did in fiscal 2018, an amount of between $10 billion and $15 billion in annual buybacks can be expected on average. This should provide investors with a forward buyback yield of 1% to 1.5%, before any further dilution from stock options.

Once we include the dilution of stock options, it would seem that Microsoft shareholders can’t expect much of a buyback yield, more along the lines of 0% to 0.5%.

Microsoft’s buyback program shouldn’t be viewed as a mechanism to return capital to shareholders, but more as a mechanism to offset dilution. It doesn’t, therefore, add much to the stock’s value.

The chart above suggests that MSFT is trading just below its five-year average PE. Microsoft’s valuation is very much in line with what investors have been willing to pay for the past few years. Earnings have shot up, and the price has followed suit.

The question therefore morphs from “Is Microsoft overvalued?” to “How long can tech command 30x earnings?”

Tech usually underperforms in the late stages of the business cycle and during recessions. This time around, this hasn’t been the case.

Tech – the SPDR Tech Select Sector ETF (XLK) has been used as a proxy – has beaten the S&P 500 in the past 12 months, returning 6.8% vs 2.1% for the S&P 500. Microsoft has bested both the sector and the index returning just shy of 23%. This has been justified by the stock’s performance.

Microsoft seems fairly valued relative to tech and the broad stock market, yet a rerating of tech stocks when they finally come out of favor could see the stock command a considerably lower multiple in a recession.

Value Score: 49 / 100

Momentum

The chart presented above will give you a good idea of MSFT’s momentum.

Microsoft's price has increased 1.82% these last three months, 18.65% these last six months and 22.78% these last 12 months, and it now currently sits at $139.44.

This gives MSFT better momentum than 83% of stocks, which makes it a market leader in the current environment. MSFT continues to have investor sentiment in its favor, trumping its sector, which in turn is continuing to beat the index. As long as tech remains in favor, MSFT will likely continue its ascension. But if investor sentiment around tech shifts, so could MSFT’s momentum. For the time being, however, MSFT has the wind at its back.

Momentum Score: 83 / 100

Financial Strength

MSFT’s gearing ratio of 1.8 is better than 42% of stocks. Microsoft's liabilities have increased by 5% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 28.3% of MSFT's liabilities. These ratios would suggest that Microsoft has better financial strength than that of 77% of stocks. The stock’s gearing ratio is very reasonable. Its liability coverage is fantastic, better than that of 80% of stocks. The company generates boats loads of cash flow, and has a sizable cash position, and it is well positioned to withstand any downturn.

Financial Strength Score: 77/100

Earnings Quality

Microsoft’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -10.0% puts it ahead of 57% of stocks.

69.7% of MSFT's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than that of 28% of stocks. Each dollar of MSFT's assets generates $0.4 of revenue, putting it ahead of 45% of stocks, but that is well behind the tech median of $0.73 per dollar of assets. Based on these findings, MSFT has higher earnings quality than that of 44% of stocks. While MSFT's asset base isn’t the most efficient, and while it could depreciate its asset base somewhat faster, the stock retains reasonable earnings quality, which shouldn’t have any negative effects on EPS in upcoming years.

Earnings Quality Score: 44 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 77 / 100, which suggests that in the current market environment, Microsoft will likely continue to thrive. I anticipate that when the next recession hits, tech will finally get its hour of underperformance, but until then MSFT seems set to continue to lead the current market.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 81 and a stock strength of 77, Microsoft is a stock which must stay on my watch list for now.

To answer the question “What it would take for me to invest in Microsoft?” in a nutshell:

The dividend yield would need to go over 2%. For that to happen, the price would need to come down by at least 25%-30% given the current dividend. For that to happen, a shift in investor sentiment towards tech is required. Such a shift in sentiment would likely only happen in a recession.

As such dividend investors who – like me – have missed out on Microsoft would be best served by waiting until we are well into the next recession before considering a position in Microsoft.

