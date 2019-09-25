Natural Gas Market To Remain Mostly In Bearish State With Weather And Continued Narrowing Of Storage Deficit Weighing

Cold West U.S. vs. a Warm Central, Southern, and Eastern U.S. over next 10 days to shift to a Cool/Cold Canada and Northern U.S. vs. a Warm/Mild Southern U.S.

Downside risk is still outweighing upside potential though there could be some slight support from near term southern U.S. warmth and cooling temperatures across the northern U.S. in early October.

Natural gas prices finish lower for a fifth consecutive trading session on Tuesday as weather related demand over the next couple of weeks is not seen as intimidating and above normal injections in the weeks ahead

On Tuesday, the soon to be expired October natural gas futures contract settled lower down 1%, or 2.4 cents ($0.024), to $2.503/MMBtu. The soon to be front-month November contract settled lower 1.20% or 3 cents ($0.030) to $2.525/MMBtu, and further down the strip, the December contract settled down 2 cents ($0.020) to $2.681/MMBtu. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the soon to be front-month November contract over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

On Tuesday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished lower 1.46% to $21.59.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower by 4.15% and 2.83% at $18.71 and $15.11, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher by 4.38% and 2.85% at $108.21 and $25.23, respectively.

A significant early season winter storm across the Northern Rockies and an increasingly active (wet) weather pattern across the central U.S. are amongst weather headlines surrounding a Cold West U.S. vs. a Warm Southern and East U.S. in the near term; though not great, support could be found with southeastern U.S. warmth near term followed by cooling temperatures across the northern U.S. for early October

The next 10 days or so will present a multitude of weather headlines including winter weather across the Northern Rockies (possibly extending into the northern Plains), an increasingly active (wet) pattern with heavy rainfall potential developing over the central U.S., well below average temperatures across the western U.S., and well above average temperatures across the eastern half of the nation including the potential for record-setting highs across parts of the South/Southeast U.S. The aggregate of all of this however will serve as a bearish variable for the natural gas market.

Over the next 5 days or by this upcoming weekend, the large scale upper level weather pattern will develop into a highly amplified pattern highlighted by an anomalously strong upper level trough over the western states and an anomalously strong upper ridge centered over the southeastern U.S.

Preceding that will be a series of storm systems that will track/propagate eastward along an active jet stream over the northern U.S. as broad upper level troughing/cyclonic flow sits over Canada.

The first will bring a scattered chance for showers and storms across the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes on Wednesday (midweek).

A second, more robust storm system will eject out of southwestern Canada and track eastward close to the U.S.-Canadian border later in the week. As it does so, it will push a surface cold front southeastward into the central U.S. With a better supply of moisture and instability across the central U.S., showers and thunderstorms will develop along this surface cold front. Because the cold front will begin to bump up against a building mid-upper ridge over the Southeastern U.S., it will stall over the central U.S. before weakening and/or possibly lifting northward as a warm front. This will raise the risks for heavy rainfall over sections of the central U.S. Thursday night through Friday.

Finally, a third and even stronger storm system will sag southward into the Pacific Northwest/Northern Rockies this weekend. This storm system is expected to come with enough cold air to bring winter weather to parts of the Northern Rockies (mainly Montana) and possibly extending into the northern High Plains. The heaviest snowfall will occur across western and northern Montana, and will be confined to mostly the higher elevations. That said, there could be enough cold air in place to bring snow levels down to lower elevations of the Northern Rockies and possibly the northern High Plains (i.e. western North Dakota). Figure 2 below is a screenshot depicting this third storm system that will bring wintry weather to the Northern Rockies this upcoming weekend.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Looking at temperatures, well below normal temperatures will move into the Northern Rockies and Plains by Saturday before covering more real estate of the West U.S. by early next week. A broad area of anomalies 10-25F degrees cooler than normal can be anticipated with the snow covered areas of Montana seeing anomalies as much as 30F degrees below average. This will yield some heating demand, but given that the cold is impacting a low population of the country, heating demand will be limited or on the lighter side. In stark contrast, locations across the central, southern, and eastern U.S. will see anomalies running 10-20F degrees above average with the best chance for record-setting temperatures to occur across the Southeast U.S. this weekend into early next week. Cooling demand will be strongest across the South/Southeast U.S. with highs ranging from the 80s to 90s. Farther to the north, places such as Chicago and New York will see comfortable temperatures (upper 70s and low 80s). Despite the high (double digit) anomalies anticipated, these cities' average temperature for late September/early October are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Therefore, demand will not be as great. Storms and cloud cover will also factor in limiting demand especially across the central U.S. Figure 3 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 1-6 day (September 25-30) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

A continuation of this highly amplified West U.S. trough/East U.S. ridge will take place during the first half of the 6-11 day period. With this setup, the central U.S. will serve as the boundary between cold air to the west and warm air to the east/southeast and thus will continue to be the focus for consistent chances of showers and thunderstorms. Monsoonal moisture/energy flux from the Southwest U.S. could enhance precipitation across the central U.S. thus potentially increasing heavy rainfall/flood potential. During the second half of the 6-11 day period, the pattern becomes flatter and temperatures begin to relax as the upper trough over the western states weaken and lifts northeastward into Canada. This will allow for cooler temperatures to reside over much of Canada and the northern tier states while warmer temperatures take place over the southern U.S. ultimately giving the look of a cool/cold Canada/northern U.S. vs. a warm southern U.S. Figure 4 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 7-12 day (October 1-6) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

This cool/cold Canada/northern U.S. vs. a warm southern U.S. looks to continue into the 11-16 day time period. That said, heating demand could be on the increase across the northern U.S. during this time frame. Figure 5 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 11-16 day (October 5-10) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (October 4-9) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

The overall sentiment in the natural gas space remains bearish given no breakthrough heat or cold at this time and above normal (bearish) inventory reports to come in the weeks ahead, though there could be some support from strong warmth across the southern U.S. in the near term and cooler temperatures projected for the beginning parts of October across the northern U.S.

Expect a price range between $2.40 and $2.60 over the next week for the front-month October futures contract. UNG will trade between $19.00 and $23.00.

Figure 7 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 7: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 8 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 8: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 9 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 9: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

