VIXM: Sell The Pop In Volatility

The VIX has popped to a fresh 2-week high. Statistically, this action tends to be followed by a lower level of VIX in the future.

Over the last month, shares of the ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) have appreciated by about 6% which brings the 1-year return to nearly 14% and erases a good share of the year-to-date loss. While these returns have been good for shareholders, I believe that in the coming weeks, we will see the shares continue the longer-term downtrend in the instrument and hit fresh lows.

Understanding the ETF

Before getting into an analysis of the statistics surrounding the VIX itself, let’s take a bit of a deep dive into what exactly VIXM is. There’s only a small handful of volatility ETPs, but each instrument has a unique exposure set and methodology which can result in radically different performances between funds.

When it comes to VIXM, it is an ETF created by ProShares which tracks the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures Index. This index is one of the many volatility indices created by S&P Global and is probably the second-most popular of its methodologies. The most popular index which S&P Global publishes is its short-term VIX index which rolls exposure across the front two months of the CBOE’s VIX futures and is notorious for roll yield. The basic idea behind the mid-term variant of the index is that it gives exposure to the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh-month futures contracts and rolls exposure across these months as time progresses. So how is this strategy doing? Here is the long-term return of the index provided by S&P Global:

With the annualized 10-year return clocking in at a negative 24% per year, I think it’s safe to say that this strategy suffers pretty heavily from roll yield. However, when you compare it to the 10-year annualized return of the short-term variant of the index (negative 53% per year), you can begin to see the appeal. Even though it loses about 24% per year, by shifting exposure further back in the curve, the inevitable effects of roll yield are diminished.

So what is roll yield and how can it cause such damage on the long-term performance of these indices? Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding exposure across a futures curve through time. There’s a general tendency in financial markets for the prices in later months to trade towards the front month of a futures curve as time progresses. This graphic from Wikipedia captures the relationship perfectly:

The implications of this relationship are highly dependent upon market structure. When a market is in contango (front contract priced lower than back-month contracts), roll yield will be negative because the futures contracts held at higher prices will tend to fall towards the front of the curve as time progresses. Conversely, a market in backwardation (front contract trading above back-month contracts) will see a positive roll because the contracts held at lower prices will tend to trade up towards the front.

Here is the current VIX futures curve with the latest pricing from the CBOE.

As you can see, the market is solidly in contango with the fourth to seventh-month futures contracts trading at higher prices than the spot. To tangibly break down roll yield, we can imagine what would happen if VIX itself went nowhere over the lifecycle of a long-term trade. If VIX traveled nowhere and stayed around the current levels of 17, VIX futures would generally trade towards 17 as time progresses as it becomes obvious that the futures market overprice volatility in later months and the uncertainty premium erodes.

Since VIXM holds exposure in these back-month contracts, the trade-down in price will erode wealth since contracts held will be declining in value as they approach the spot. The only savior here would be a strong surge in the VIX itself which would likely push the VIX futures market into backwardation and increase the outright level of the index. However, as you can see in the following section, I view this as highly unlikely.

Volatility analysis

When it comes to trading the volatility ETPs, a good number of traders likely do so in anticipation of the VIX rising. This makes sense in that the instruments are billed as direct ways to invest in VIX futures. However, as we saw in the previous section, the vast majority of the long-term returns of these ETPs come from a negative roll. The reason for this is that the underlying VIX level rarely trends over lengthy periods. Specifically, here is a chart of the baseline percentage of time that the S&P 500 increased over a 20-day window versus the baseline percentage of time that volatility increased over a 20-day window using daily data since 1992.

As you can see, the market generally drifts higher around 63% of the time across all 20-day periods. Volatility, however, largely travels nowhere with only about a 49% chance of increasing in any 20-day period over the last 27 years.

The primary reason for this is due to the highly mean-reverting nature of volatility. As you can see from the following chart, when market volatility rises over a certain time frame, it tends to fall going into the future. This effect results in volatility largely unchanged over long periods of time.

The fact that volatility basically travels nowhere over time may seem obvious to investors, but it offers actionable trading points based on market structure. Specifically, when volatility rises, it generally pays to look for a short entry.

At present, the VIX is trading at the highest level seen in over 2 weeks. Here are the market statistics for what happens when the VIX hits a fresh 2-week high or 2-week low using 27 years of market history.

As you can see, there is a fairly strong edge in shorting the VIX when it pops and buying it when it drops. Statistically speaking, since we have seen the VIX hit a fresh 2-week high today, history would suggest that there’s a 68% chance that the VIX will be lower one month from now. This is a fairly strong edge in financial data and represents an excellent shorting opportunity in the VIX.

Since VIXM offers exposure in the back months of the curve, the effects of roll are diminished (but still material) and more of the returns in the instrument can be explained by changes in the VIX. The VIX has hit fresh highs which are generally followed by lower levels in the index over the next month. Based on the negative contango roll yield and statistical headwinds to further VIX upside, I strongly suggest shorting VIXM to capture the downside in volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.