Nike Just Did It Again

Up and down the P&L, it was hard to find one single area of weakness in Nike's fiscal 1Q20 financial performance.

It was a spotless earnings report.

After the closing bell, on September 24, Nike (NKE) delivered its widest EPS beat since 2014 at least. FX-adjusted revenues grew 10% over a men's FIFA World Cup quarter that had already been phenomenal. Up and down the P&L, it was hard to find one single area of weakness in the company's financial performance.

Credit: CNBC

Nearly flawless quarter

It is also not easy to pinpoint one single reason that justifies the following top-line results: currency-normalized growth in the double-digits across the Nike brands (apparel and footwear sub-segments) in every region outside North America; high-single-digit growth in Converse not seen in five quarters; 70% growth in digital sales in Greater China. The overarching theme is that Nike has been able to deliver the right product to the right consumer at a (high) price that they have been willing to pay.

Nike is possibly the best consumer discretionary vendor at DTC sales, which I now estimate represent at least one-third of total company revenues. Even better, the company has yet to launch its app platform in the über-growth market that Greater China has become, which could provide further upside to sales beyond fiscal second quarter. Nike also seems obsessed at perfecting the art (or science) of creating and then meeting the demand for its products, as the company has been investing in consumer data analytics to predict consumer preferences and adjust its supply accordingly.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports

As pricing power remained robust and sales continued to shift towards DTC, gross margin began to expand noticeably. My projected 50-bp margin improvement over year-ago levels, more optimistic than the consensus 20-bp expansion, dwarfed in comparison to the 149 bps delivered. And to my surprise, opex as a percentage of revenues increased by only 40 bps (vs. my estimated 120 bps), despite continued investments in marketing and acquisition integration.

Although margin expansion is expected to decelerate a bit in the next quarter or two due to increased tariffs, it looks like the trade war headwinds have been and will continue to be more than fully offset by strength in other aspects of the business: pricing, cost of goods management, etc.

Regarding the latter, Nike has been able to decrease its dependency on China for the manufacturing of shoes - the product category accounted for roughly two-thirds of total revenues in fiscal 1Q20. Only 23% of footwear production was sourced from China in fiscal 2019 vs. 29% in fiscal 2016, as the chart below illustrates. For reference, about 18% of shoe revenues came from the Greater China region in fiscal 1Q20 vs. 16% this time last year, suggesting an improved balance between goods sourced and sales generated in the Asian country.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from SEC filings

Stock price is still reasonable

It is hard not to defend a bullish stance on NKE, given the company's recent results. While a current-year P/E of 31.8x may scare value investors away, the multiple is now lower than it was in September 2018 (see graph below), when long-term earnings growth expectations hovered around the low teens vs. a higher 15% today. On a PEG basis, NKE is cheaper than Lululemon (LULU) and substantially more affordable than Under Armour (UA)(UAA).

Data by YCharts

Shares have unsuccessfully attempted to break through the $90 mark over the past several months, but I think a short-term spike in the stock price is unavoidable - especially once sell-side reports on fiscal 1Q20 results, which I believe will be predominantly positive, start pouring in. Therefore, I believe NKE could climb higher towards $100/share, as the company sees no sign of growth deceleration on the horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.