HBO's 'Succession' Plan Is Working

Shareholders also have seen HBO’s expansion into a second night of original programming pay off and the network has no shortage of buzzy series on the horizon to remain competitive.

Chief among the content looking to take over the reins is “Succession,” which in its first year of eligibility scored a number of big nominations and a key win.

This year’s Emmys showed investors that a new breed of HBO programming will be able to take the mantel as the shows and creative may change, but HBO’s prestige remains.

Many have argued that with Netflix and Amazon gaining ground and so many of HBO’s premiere shows ending, it would be hard to continue winning – but the opposite is true.

HBO has long been on top when it comes to successful shows and award recognition, but it has been challenged in recent years by the rise of streaming networks.

(Image Credit: HBO)

Following the end of HBO’s (NYSE:T) Game Of Thrones a lot of doom and gloom was cast in the network’s direction. However, if investors have gleamed one thing from this year’s Emmys, it’s that winter isn’t coming for HBO anytime soon.

Now it’s easy for Wall Street bears to say it’s a short-term boost and all of the network’s big wins are coming from short-term products and concluding series – well it was easy, but now not so much and investors need to pay attention because the narrative is actually very different.

I know that may seem like an obvious comment (given it is HBO), but with all of the increased streaming competition and the network’s own entrance to the streaming mix upcoming, it is worth repeating. And I want to explain it a little more to shareholders because it is important.

Rivals were quick to try and bury the network in the wake of the Thrones final season being unfavorably received among die-hards… and because certain people think if they say it enough HBO will magically start to wilt.

That won’t happen.

Here’s the thing, HBO is HBO and it certainly has had its misses in the past few years – seriously it’s been years, and nobody really knows what John From Cincinnati was even about. Yet for every Cincinnati, there’s a Succession, and for every The Brink, there’s a Barry… and that is where we presently are in the network life-cycle.

And yes, I picked those shows for a reason.

HBO’s Emmy wins this year were definitely muted by Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) surprise showing. We expected The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to do well, but Fleabag was a (pleasant) surprise. What caused this sudden shift is up for debate – it could be voters just really liked the Phoebe Waller-Bridge created series or voters realized it was (for now) a two-and-out show so this was its last chance to recognize its achievement.

Regardless, Amazon took every single one of the big comedy prizes – save for one – Best Actor which (deservingly) went to Bill Hadar from Barry. With these wins and past ones for Transparent, along with the success of new shows like The Boys, Amazon has proven it can hang with the big names when it comes to comedy – drama is something it’s working on (and it could be getting close), but that’s a story for another day.

Yet, HBO remains powerful in both fronts and will expand its content in 2020; however, it's drama I want to dive into because to me personally the biggest surprise of the night was a category few people probably noticed.

Shareholders should be paying particular attention to Outstanding Writing For A Drama. Succession, HBO’s dramedy about the media industry, took home the prize in its first year, topping Better Call Saul, Killing Eve, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Bodyguard.

Succession is not as sexy as Thrones - there’s no dragons, no walkers of any kind and it’s very inside baseball approach to the world of business will not appeal to all viewers, but it appeals to those that matter.

Yes, it’s not going to do double digits in viewership, but it is a show that came back with a sizable ratings boost and a lot of people are watching – and more importantly, TALKING about every week. Influential news site Vox this week alone dubbed it “HBO’s new must-watch show.” In today’s streaming world, ratings are not a fair comparison point (as I think we’ve established countless times) and that water-cooler type buzz still plays.

Succession winning the writing Emmy puts in the same class as series like The West Wing, The Sopranos and Mad Men. In fact, if you look at the history of the category since 2000, only three of the winning series have failed to capture Best Drama at some point during its run. And 2000 is really just an arbitrary date because it sounds good, but you could actually go even further back into the '90s and still have that be true.

And those outlier series weren’t exactly flukes either – we are talking about The Americans, Friday Night Lights and House, all of which have at one point or another have been in the running for Best Drama.

The point is Succession was slighted this year in a number of categories because of the stunning number of Thrones cast and creatives nominated – next year you can expect this show to fill a lot of those slots. And it’s not just Succession that made a statement, Chernobyl sent a message as well.

Many were quick to wonder if HBO’s expansion to Monday nights for its original programming would merit the same response from audiences – Chernobyl proved emphatically that quality shows will merit high viewership on this network no matter what night aired.

The limited run series upset what was supposed to be a banner night for Netflix’s When They See Us – which was favored to sweep, but ultimately had to settle for one acting win. You can’t under-estimate what Chernobyl did for HBO and paired with Thrones and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver gave HBO top wins in three different genres.

That type of success should not be lost on investors as the streaming wars heat up. Content remains king and award-winning content comes at a premium. Yes, HBO is losing Thrones and Veep and Chernobyl was a one-and-done, but the impact of those shows have put the network in prime position to keep its programming front-and-center with those who set the trends.

And next year, Succession, Big Little Lies, Barry, Silicon Valley and possibly Euphoria will provide the base for keeping pace during award seasons. I also haven’t even touched on the returning Westworld – now featuring three-time Emmy winner Aaron Paul, or Watchmen or His Dark Materials or The Nevers or Avenue 5 which comes from Veep creator Armando Iannucci.

Until another network (streaming or linear) can come along and unseat it, the network’s long-time motto remains true – “It’s Not TV, It’s HBO.”

