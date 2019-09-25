Shake Shack: Time To Take Some Profits

Shake Shack (SHAK) has had an incredible run since its December lows, and this has placed it as the #17-ranked performer this year above a $1.5 billion market cap. This significant outperformance is due to the company's exceptional revenue growth rates, with quarterly revenue growth tracking in the low 30% range in the past two quarters. While these growth rates are incredible and fawned over by the majority of the industry, the stock is beginning to get a little expensive compared with other restaurant juggernauts at their prime. Shake Shack is currently trading at a price to sales ratio 6.0x, and this exceeds the peak price to sales ratio of arguably the two most successful restaurant stocks of the 21st century, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), and Starbucks (SBUX). While valuation is not a great timing indicator, and Shake Shack could indeed march even higher, I believe this is an opportune time to take some profits. Typically, a price-to-sales ratio of 5.5x or higher has been a hurdle for restaurant stocks in the past, and further gains above these levels have been unsustainable.

Shake Shack reported its Q2 earnings last month, and the company had yet another blockbuster quarter. Quarterly revenue growth was up 31% year over year to $152.7 million, and the company saw 3.6% comparable same-store-sales growth. The company announced its partnership with GrubHub (GRUB), which will roll out over the next two to three quarters, and increased revenue guidance for FY-2019 from a midpoint of $579 million to a midpoint of $587 million. On the international front, the company announced a new strategic partnership in Beijing with their China partner, Maxim's Caterers, to open 15 stores over the next 10 years, with the first planned for May 2020. It's no surprise that the stock surged on this beat and raise, and is up over 40% since the report. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below:

Looking at Shake Shack's annual earnings per share (EPS), we can see that we continue to make new highs. While FY-2019 dipped slightly from $0.71 last year to $0.65, this is just a blip in the overall trend. FY-2020 earnings estimates are currently pegged at $0.78, and this will represent a new all-time high in annual EPS. The trend is clearly up for annual earnings per share, and this is the recipe for winning investments. The best companies generally have 20% or higher growth in annual earnings per share, and Shake Shack has managed to achieve this in three of the past four years. If they can hit estimates for $0.78 for FY-2020, this will be the fourth year out of five they've managed to stay above this metric. From an earnings-per-share growth standpoint, Shake Shack is a clear leader in the restaurant group, rivaled by very few names.

As for revenue growth rates, the company leaves very little to be desired. Revenue growth rates have consistently averaged high double-digit levels the past two years, and we're now seeing a minor acceleration. The two-quarter average for revenue growth (white line) which aims to smooth out lumpy quarters has seen a slight acceleration from 27% in Q3 2018 to 32.5% in the most recent quarter. This is the highest growth rate of any restaurant name of the 50-plus in the industry, and it's no surprise that Shake Shack is the performance leader in the group.

Looking forward to Q3 2020 estimates, revenue growth is expected to put up another quarter of 30% growth year over year, with estimates currently sitting at $154.9 million. Ideally, Shake Shack is going to want to see revenue of $159 million or better for Q3 to keep the stock above the $100.00 level, as well as robust guidance for Q4.

So why even consider taking profits on the leader in the restaurant industry? One word: valuation. While valuation is not a great timing tool, I have found that stocks rarely see sustainable moves when valuation begins to creep towards overheated levels. Let's look at the valuation below, which is the one minor issue with the current investment thesis.

As we can see from the below chart, Shake Shack is currently trading at a price to sales ratio of roughly 6.0x~ at its current share price above $104.00. While tech stocks can often command price to sales ratios of 15.0x or higher, these types of metrics are nonexistent in the restaurant industry. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) topped at 5.9x while its growth was peaking in 2014, and Starbucks (SBUX) topped out at 5.0x price to sales in late 2015. Both stocks saw 25% or larger declines following their brief stint at these valuations. While some will argue that Shake Shack touched 8.7x price to sales at its prior peak in 2015, we can see that this was not sustainable at all. The company spent less than three months at this valuation before reality ultimately set in. There's a possibility this could happen again, but I wouldn't count on it.

As we can see from the below price-to-sales charts of Chipotle and Starbucks below, the 5.5x price to sales ratio level has been a sticky spot for restaurants in the past. I would argue that Chipotle and Starbucks are the two highest-growth restaurants of the past decade, and therefore they are fair comparisons with Shake Shack currently.

Some investors may argue that Chipotle is not a fair comparison with Shake Shack as its revenue growth rates are not as high as Shake Shack's current growth rates are. While it's true that Shake Shack's current revenue growth rates of 30% dwarf Chipotle's mid-double-digit growth, Chipotle did have 30% growth rates at its peak. As the below chart shows, Chipotle's sales growth peaked at just above 31% revenue growth, just six months before the stock topped out at its 2015 highs.

As mentioned above, valuation is not a timing tool, and I would never short a stock with momentum like Shake Shack has based on valuation. However, I do think that it's prudent to sell a portion of one's position when valuations begin to head into the expensive zone. At 6.0x price to sales for Shake Shack, this is what I would consider the expensive zone. A move to 8.0x like the previous peak is possible, as anything is in the market, but this would provide an opportunity to take even more profits.

To summarize, Shake Shack has industry-leading growth metrics that are similar to Chipotle's at its prime, and it is trading at a valuation higher than Chipotle at its prime. While growth metrics suggest full steam ahead for the stock, valuation is suggesting it's wise to ease off the gas a little and take some money off the table. For this reason, I believe the $104.00-or-higher level is a wise spot to book some profits on Shake Shack.

Let's move over to the technical picture:

Shake Shack broke out of a massive multiyear base in August, and the stock is now trading nearly 30% above that base. The highs for that multiyear base were $83.00, and I would expect this level to act as new support if the stock undergoes a correction. Often, prior multiyear highs will act as new support if the stock remains healthy. From a pure momentum standpoint, there is absolutely no reason to short the stock here. However, no one ever went broke taking a profit. As Joe Kennedy Sr. famously said in the early 1900s: "I never buy at the bottom, and I always sell too soon."

Moving to a weekly chart, Shake Shack looks perfectly fine from a trend-following perspective. The stock is trading above its 40-week and 80-week moving averages, and both of them are trending higher. The only red flag is that the stock is now more than 60% above its 40-week moving average, the same level where it topped in 2018. While the stock could indeed head higher from here, I prefer to take some profits when a stock is quite extended from its crucial moving averages. The reason for this is that the probability of sharp correction increases dramatically.

So what's next for the stock?

Based on the fact that Shake Shack is trending higher and at all-time highs, a continuation of this uptrend is undoubtedly possible. The only issue is that the stock will get more expensive the higher it goes, and this from an already semi-lofty valuation. Having said that, I would expect any 20% pullbacks to get bought up, and for the $83.00 area to act as new support if we do head down there. The caveat to this, however, is that the company's two-quarter average sales growth remains above 25%. A drop below 25% could prompt a more significant correction.

Shake Shack is the clear leader in the restaurant group, and I believe it's wise to hold onto the core of one's position. However, at a current price to sales ratio of 6.0x, it makes sense to take some profits here. I believe the $104.00-or-higher level is an opportune time for investors to take a little profit, and continue to trail stops higher on the core of their position. While the stock is likely heading higher long-term (one to two years), we're beginning to enter the expensive zone short-term on a valuation basis. This expensive zone is the same zone that put an end to the uptrends in Starbucks in 2015, and to Chipotle in 2014.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.