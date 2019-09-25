FLOT: Avoid Interest Rate Volatility With This ETF

FLOT has high exposure to bank debt which I believe is far less risky than credit markets believe due to high bank solvency compared to other sectors.

While interest rate risk has worked in favor of fixed income, the 35-year trend will eventually reverse and leave many fixed income investors with large losses.

The fund is less volatile than its peers because it is not subject to interest rate risk.

There is nothing like income returns that can float above the increasingly volatile interest rate environment.

If you've read many of my recent articles, you may note that I am extremely bearish on the bond market following the summer "blow-off top" in bonds. Indeed, rates may have another leg lower, but due to rising inflationary pressures and upward volatility in commodity prices, I am starting to believe that the top is in or very near for bonds. By "top" I mean a 35-year top that is likely to end with a long rising rate market.

A rising rate market will destroy the principal value of many investors' portfolios. I expect long-term bonds, utilities, consumer staples, and preferred share investors to be hurt the most as they have the highest interest rate risk. Indeed, it seems unreasonable to invest in a very volatile 20-year treasury bond when a one-month T-Bill has the same yield.

While T-Bills and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) offer yields that are largely protected from rising rates/inflation (assuming short-term rates stay above inflation), they offer very low returns. In my opinion, one of the best areas to reallocate towards to prepare for this shift is high-grade floating rate bonds.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is a good example and one that I'd like to zoom in on in this article. It owns loans that pay LIBOR plus a small spread depending on a company/government's credit quality and pays a dividend of around 2.7%. While it does have some credit risk in the case of a recession, it is mainly invested in bonds with very low default risk.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The fund is relatively old and has been trading since mid-2011. Despite its long underperformance compared to other low-risk bond funds due to falling rates, it has a very high AUM just under $10B. When rates were rising last year, allocation into the fund was skyrocketing but has declined this year as rates have dropped. Take a look below at the fund's AUM vs. its total return price:

While a 2.7% dividend may seem low to many investors, the fund has essentially no volatility in its principal value. As you can see below, it has great exposure to the ultra-low-risk investment-grade bonds.

As an aside, I believe that investors today should reconsider investment-grade funds that have a high allocation toward BBB bonds like LQD. It is almost never good to be invested in the debt group that has grown the most in a bull market ahead of a recession because they often come with unknown risks (as with MBSs in 2008). Luckily, FLOT has low exposure to that credit rating group.

The ETF is primarily invested in the banking sector which I believe to be one of the most solvent sectors in the U.S economy by historical standards. Take a look at its sector breakdown below:

This allocation ties into the historical volatility of the ETF. The fund began in mid-2011 while financial markets had a small crash lower caused by the European banking crisis. Accordingly, FLOT saw a max drawdown of 2.25% which, for an ultra low-risk investment, is a bit. Back then, banks could not pass a stress test and were largely undercapitalized. Today, it is everything but banks that are undercapitalized. Arguably, banks should be taking more risks.

Thus, I expect volatility in the ETF to remain very low even if a recession occurs. Even more, the fund's returns tend to be much less volatile than its peers due to its rate insensitivity.

Comparative Performance Review

A good comparison is a fund (BSV) which invests in a similar mix of investment-grade short-term corporate and government bonds. Today, FLOT has a yield of 2.8% while BSV's is around 2.2% with higher volatility.

Take a look at how the dividend of these two funds given interest rates (using the 1-month T-Bill ETF's (BIL) dividend yield).

As you can see, FLOT's dividend rises inline with ultra-short-term government interest rates while BSV's have only been increased by slightly raising risk allocation.

Despite the fact that FLOT has considerably higher and a more dynamic return structure, it has been far less volatile with an annualized standard deviation of only 95 basis points while BSV is at 1.3%. I know these are small differences nominally speaking, but it still seems like a no-brainer to choose FLOT over non-floating-rate funds.

As you can see below, drawdowns have been very low for FLOT and higher for BSV is recent years:

I usually see a long period of low drawdowns as somewhat of a risk because it could mean a volatility spike is on the horizon. But, the fact of the matter is that investors have preferred non-floating-rate funds like BSV over floating rate funds because they have enjoyed appreciation in principal value due to falling rates.

Usually, a floating-rate bond has a lower interest rate than their non-floating peers because they have no interest rate risk. That said, it seems that the bond bull market has gone on so long that investors have come to expect interest rate volatility to always work in their favor. I am afraid that, now that the "lower for longer" rate narrative has become so ingrained in market psychology, it will turn out to be dead wrong.

A Touch On Credit Risk

All yielding investments have credit risk. While many argue that treasury bonds do not because "the government can print debt away," they still do due to the fact that there is no post-inflation difference between mass debt printing and defaulting.

As I mentioned earlier, I believe that credit risk volatility for FLOT will remain low because it is largely allocated in the most solvent areas of the economy. It may have some initial volatility if equities crash or if illiquidity ensues (as was seen in 2018), but I expect it to be short-lived.

The most straightforward way to estimate credit risk on the ETF is through the U.S corporate AA spread. When that measure increases, the price of FLOT should decline marginally and the value of the debt readjusts. Take a look at that figure over the past few years:

As you can see, credit risk by this measure near a minimum and is falling today. Of course, the further it goes down, the further it can rise later, but it is safe to say that credit risk is low for AAA-A rated corporates. Overall, the max drawdown I'd expect for FLOT in the event of a bad recession/liquidity squeeze is 3%.

The Bottom Line

With interest rates at or near 5,000-year lows and interest rate and inflationary fundamentals on the rise, now seems like an inopportune time to be long fixed income. If you want to speculate on lower rates, it is understandable because another leg lower would result in strong principal returns. But one must remember that lower interest rates cause higher volatility in the principal value of all fixed-income investments. With FLOT, that volatility is removed from the equation.

Right now, I am positioning my portfolio to be ready for higher rates and inflation. We still may be some time away before rates increase, but considering the fact that investors are so heavily invested in bonds, I want to be ahead of the market because rates could rise much faster than many expect. Just look at repo market rates spiking from 1.7% to 10%, rates want to go higher.

Overall, FLOT seems like a great candidate for conservative investors who want high dividends at very low volatility. I expect the fund to continue to perform as it has over the past few years. I give FLOT a solid "buy" rating.

