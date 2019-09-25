Country Garden Holdings - A Wager On China's Tier 3 And 4 Cities

Financial and Valuation Metrics Year 12/16A 12/17A 12/18A 12/19F Normalized Revenue (RMB m) ¥151,127.9 ¥224,243.4 ¥377,447.0 ¥494,893.6 EV / Revenue 2.4x 1.6x 1.0x 0.7x Normalized EBITDA (RMB m) ¥26,737.2 ¥41,653.0 ¥72,359.9 ¥94,144.7 EV / EBITDA 13.6x 8.7x 5.0x 3.9x

Number of shares ((m)) 22,050.0 Enterprise Value (HKD$ m) 399,691.4 Net Asset Value / Share (HKD$) 35.73 Market Cap (HKD$ m) 212,176.3 Total Debt (HKD$ m) 366,644.4 Debt / Total Capitalization (%) 63.3

Source: Company data, Prevalence Value Capital estimates.

As with our usual analysis in making an equity investment decision, we need to have a strong understanding of the underlying investment. In this case, we are making an argument for an equity investment in Country Garden Holdings Limited (“Country Garden” or the “Company”). We are then theoretically buying the present value of the residual cash flow streams attributable to equity holders of Country Garden. The underlying business is the key determinant of the future cash flow streams to be generated by this investment as well as the risk behind the cash flow streams. The following discussion lays out our understanding of Country Garden's business and its investment merits.

Company Background

Country Garden Holdings Limited (“Country Garden” or the “Company”) was founded in 1992 and is a leading global property developer. It primarily focuses on residential property development. For the last two years and the first half of 2019, the Company was the top developer in China in terms of contracted sales. The Company’s primary operations involve:

Property Development;

Construction Services;

Property Rental;

Property Management Services; and

Hotel Services.

The lion’s share of the Company’s revenues are derived from its property development segment. However, its construction service segment is also rapidly growing in recent years. The Company had 2,165 projects under operations at the end of fiscal 2018. The majority of these projects are located in Mainland China with only 17 located in other countries.

Country Garden holds a diversified land bank with exposure to Tier 1, 2, 3 and 4 cities in China. However, its land bank portfolio is biased towards Tier 3 and 4 cities in 2018 with approximately 62% - 79% of its land bank located in Tier 3 and 4 cities depending on the size metric used.

In terms of contracted sales, approximately 64% of Country Garden’s 2018 contracted sales were in Tier 3 and 4 cities while 61% of Country Garden's 2019 (1H) contracted sales were in Tier 3 and 4 cities. The following are the breakdowns of Country Garden’s 2018 contracted sales and 2019 (1H) contracted sales:

Figure 1 – Country Garden Contracted Sales

Source: Company Data.

Industry/Competitive Landscape

China is the world’s largest housing market with primary residential sales of RMB 12.6 trillion in 2018. The market has been undergoing consolidation since 2015. With rising home prices, the Chinese government is attempting to prevent speculative investment in the housing market in recent years. With a correction in land prices ranging from 25 to 30% in 2018, the major players with access to credit took advantage of the situation and acquired more land at attractive prices. This allowed them to gain more market share with the top 20 developers making up 44% of the market in 2018. However, lower tiered cities are starting to see home price increases again in 2018. The following represents the breakdown of contracted sales in the first half of 2019 of the 10 largest developers in China:

Figure 2 – Chinese Developer Contracted Sales Breakdown (2019 1H)

Source: CRIC.

Of the top three developers in China (Country Garden, China Vanke and China Evergrande), Country Garden has the largest exposure to lower tiered cities. The following represents each company’s exposure by city tiers:

Figure 3 – Top 3 Chinese Developers Land Bank Breakdown

Source: Guotai Junan Securities.

Source: China Vanke Company Data.

Source: Guotai Junan Securities.

Country Garden has ranked first in terms of contracted sales for two years in a row since 2017 and in the first half of 2019. In 2018, it grew contracted sales by 32.4% relative to the 1.3% experienced by the overall real estate market. This should illustrate the success in Country Garden’s strategy of focusing on development in lower tiered cities. However, it should be noted that Country Garden’s contracted sales actually declined by 5.89% yoy in the first half of 2019 relative to the same period in 2018 while the top 10 developers grew contracted sales by 8.36%.

In terms of influential government policies affect the Chinese real estate market, the Chinese government has been working on the redevelopment of shantytowns since 2005 to urbanize China. Shantytowns are home to a population of approximately 100 million. From 2018 to 2020, the Chinese government plans on redeveloping 15 million units in shantytowns. The redevelopment efforts have mainly focused on lower tiered cities with approximately 1% in first-tier cities, 18% in second-tier cities and 81% in third-tier cities. The government has pursued the redevelopment initiative via two methods:

1. Demolition of existing shantytowns and have the residents relocate to new residential buildings; and

2. Providing monetary compensation to displaced residents to buy properties in the open market.

Starting in July 2015, the government focused on utilizing the second method as it allows for residents to reduce the time required to swap homes, lower related switching costs and create demand for existing housing inventories. In 2017, this method accounts for approximately 60% of shantytown redevelopment projects. In 2014, the Chinese central bank began providing low interest rate financing to the Chinese Development Bank via the “Pledged Supplementary Lending” scheme, which supported redevelopment plans by lending these funds to local governments. The local governments would use these funds to provide monetary compensation to shantytown residents and sell the acquired land to developers to repay the loans. This is a major driver of housing demand in lower tiered cities where these shantytowns are being redeveloped. However, the Chinese government has been increasingly concerned about an overheating housing market and has imposed restrictive policies on the real estate market. As a result, there is a possibility that this low cost source of funding may no longer be available going forward and that this source of funding artificially created housing demand in lower tiered cities. Without this low cost funding, there is risk that the current property valuation levels cannot be supported by the economic fundamentals of the cities themselves. However, the Chinese Development Bank has stated that it will continue in financing local governments for redevelopment projects, but it will do it in an “orderly” manner. Secondly, local governments are also seeking alternative forms of financing as well as issuing their own bonds to finance their redevelopment plans. In addition, even with the Chinese policies looking to cool down the Chinese real estate market, the annual work report prepared by Premier Li to the National People’s Congress targets 6.2 million shantytown units to be redeveloped in 2019, which is flat from 2018 and above expectations.

Another factor affecting real estate demand is the talent attraction policy. Regional and lower tiered cities historically experienced a population drain as much of their labor force migrated to the prospering major Chinese cities. In 2017, lower tiered cities began implementing talent attraction policies to try and incentivize talent back to lower tiered cities. These policies have been implemented in over 50 cities as of May 2018 and have been one of the reasons behind rising housing demand in lower tiered cities.

In our opinion, given its exposure to lower tiered cities, Country Garden is ahead of the game relative to the other two largest developers in China. The lower valuation assigned to Country Garden by the market is likely due to this exposure, which, we admit, does have its risks. However, given the Chinese government initiative to redevelop shantytowns and Country Garden’s track record of success investing in lower tiered cities, we believe Country Garden should be able to successfully manage these risks to an acceptable level.

Investment Thesis and Catalysts

The following represents our reasoning as to why we believe there is significant upside in Country Garden.

Country Garden is currently valued at 5.0x EBITDA, which is just below the low range of its peers (see valuation section). We believe this valuation discount is unwarranted given Country Garden's size and impressive growth in recent years. Country Garden is the largest Chinese developer in terms of contracted sales. On the other hand, its competitors China Vanke Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 000002) and China Evergrande Group (SEHK: 3333), which are ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively, are trading at 6.1x and 10.1x EBITDA respectively. This is about the median of the set of comparable public companies (see valuation section). We believe that this provides support for a multiple closer to the median of the set at the least for Country Garden.

Of the top three developers in China, Country Garden is the only developer with the majority of its portfolio exposed to Tier 3 and 4 cities. We believe that it is primarily due to this significant exposure to lower tiered cities that has resulted in Country Garden trading at approximately half the multiples of its peers. However, it is our view that this discount is unwarranted. With Country Garden’s impressive growth in recent years and industry leading contracted sales, we believe it has proven its strategy to increase its exposure to Tier 3 and 4 cities in China and that the fundamentals suggest there will continue to be strong growth in these cities. The majority of the Chinese population lives in lower tiered cities. Cities ranked Tier 3 and below contributed 75% to China’s new urban population from 2012 to 2017. The Chinese government is also enacting more flexible household registration policies (“Hukou”) and talent attraction strategies in lower tiered cities, which are aimed at driving more of the population to live in lower tiered cities. Lower tiered cities are also experiencing economic growth that is greater than growth rates in top tier cities and the national average. This growth also translates into greater income growth in these lower tiered cities. These above factors help drive up housing demand in lower tiered cities. Given that Tier 3 and 4 cities have higher expected growth rates, exposure to Tier 3 and 4 cities effectively puts Country Garden into a higher growth category relative to its competitors. In our opinion, this should provide further support that Country Garden should be valued at a valuation multiple that is at least on par with its peers, if not greater.

In our opinion, this strategy to increase exposure to lower tiered cities also has additional benefits. By acquiring land in lowered tiered cities, Country Garden has essentially pursued a contrarian strategy. By avoiding solely competing for highly sought after properties in Tier 1 and 2 cities, Country Garden can avoid overpaying for property acquisitions. In 2018, Country Garden was exploiting this advantage as it was the most aggressive buyer of land amidst a major correction in property prices in the range of approximately 25 to 30%. Secondly, according to J.P. Morgan, given that the industry is highly capital intensive, China’s top 10 biggest developers are expected to control 80 to 90% of the market in top tiered cities by 2025. However, in lower tiered cities, only two to three developers will control the market. We believe that this presents an opportunity for Country Garden. Given its prominence in the Chinese residential real estate market, Country Garden’s early exposure to lower tiered cities when its competitors are focused on Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities can help Country Garden cement its leadership position in these cities before its competitors get in on the game. If done correctly, it can potentially obtain the lion’s share or even monopolize the market in lower tiered Chinese cities by 2025.

Although Country Garden has significant exposure to lower tiered cities, it still possesses attributable salable resources in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area of RMB 372.12 billion with about 25.45 million square meters in gross floor area in 2018. In addition, its potential land bank in the Bay Area has attributable salable resources of RMB 555.4 billion. A key area for development for the Chinese government is the Greater Bay Area and Country Garden is still prepared for growth there.

Finally, we have reason to believe that shareholder interests are aligned. The largest shareholder in Country Garden is the Co-Chairman Yang Huiyan. She is the daughter of the Founder and Chairman Yeung Kwok Keung and holds 57.2% of the equity. Given the significant ownership stake, we believe shareholder interests are aligned.

Catalyst Calendar

Q4 2019: Earnings Release

Earnings Release Monthly Sales Reports from Country Garden

CRIC reports

Valuation

Our target price of HKD $13.85 is based on the following methodologies:

Multiples from Comparable Public Companies: Minimum LTM EV / EBITDA of 6.1x and 25 th percentile LTM EV / EBITDA of 7.2X; given SEHK: 2007’s industry positioning, size, historical growth relative to peer companies and potential growth from exposure to faster growing cities, this range is a relatively conservative estimate of value.

Minimum LTM EV / EBITDA of 6.1x and 25 percentile LTM EV / EBITDA of 7.2X; given SEHK: 2007’s industry positioning, size, historical growth relative to peer companies and potential growth from exposure to faster growing cities, this range is a relatively conservative estimate of value. Capitalized Cash Flow Analysis: In performing our Capitalized Cash Flow analysis, we assumed a conservative outlook to see what Country Garden would be worth under pessimistic growth assumptions and to avoid biases from projections. Our analysis assumes 2.0% to 2.5% annual growth, which is significantly lower than the GDP growth of China, which is approximately 6.0% annually. With a capitalization rate in the range of 5.4% to 5.7%, the implied share price is $13.70 – $14.01. The implied EBITDA multiples range from 4.9x to 5.6x.

Public Companies Comparable Analysis

Figure 4 – Comparable Analysis (Figures in RMB in millions)

Source: Company Data, Prevalence Value Capital estimates.

Capitalized Cash Flow Analysis

We calculated Maintainable EBITDA as follows:

Figure 5 – Country Garden Maintainable EBITDA (Figures in RMB in millions)

Source:Prevalence Value Capital estimates.

Figure 6 – Country Garden Implied Equity Value (Figures in RMB in millions)

Source: Company Data, Prevalence Value Capital estimates.

Assumptions:

Low Scenario: Projected based on FY 2018 operating results

Projected based on FY 2018 operating results High Scenario: Projected based on 2019 (1H) operating results

Projected based on 2019 (1H) operating results Discount Rate - Low: 7.4%

7.4% Discount Rate - High: 8.2%

8.2% Annual Growth Rate: 2.0% to 2.5%

Investment Risks

The following represent the greatest risks to our investment thesis:

Risk of investments Tier 3 and 4 cities underperforming: Country Garden’s investments in tier 3 & 4 cities are dependent on the growth and development of these lower tiered cities. Should the development of these cities slow, this could significantly affect the performance of Country Garden.

Country Garden’s investments in tier 3 & 4 cities are dependent on the growth and development of these lower tiered cities. Should the development of these cities slow, this could significantly affect the performance of Country Garden. Tightening shantytown redevelopment policies: The Chinese government has been relying on low-interest funding from the Chinese Development Bank over the past decade to fund demolition compensation schemes to redevelop shantytowns. These schemes compensate displaced shantytown residents with cash to buy new flats on the open market. This source of cheap funding has been a major source of demand in the Chinese property market. With rising home prices, the Chinese government has raised concerns over an overheated housing market in recent years. As such, there is risk that such accommodating government policies may be tightened and that this cheap source of funding may cease. Without this demand, there is risk that the fundamentals of these lower tiered cities may not be able to support current property valuation levels.

The Chinese government has been relying on low-interest funding from the Chinese Development Bank over the past decade to fund demolition compensation schemes to redevelop shantytowns. These schemes compensate displaced shantytown residents with cash to buy new flats on the open market. This source of cheap funding has been a major source of demand in the Chinese property market. With rising home prices, the Chinese government has raised concerns over an overheated housing market in recent years. As such, there is risk that such accommodating government policies may be tightened and that this cheap source of funding may cease. Without this demand, there is risk that the fundamentals of these lower tiered cities may not be able to support current property valuation levels. Risk of overall economic slowdown: With US-China trade war pressures and slowing Chinese GDP growth, there is a potential risk of an economic slowdown in China. This may negatively impact the wealth and income of Chinese consumers resulting in lower demand for real estate.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we believe Country Garden is a strong buy with excellent investment merits and significant upside. At its current valuation of 5.0x EBITDA, we believe it is significantly undervalued by the market. Its industry positioning, superior fundamental track record and growth potential should place the Company at least among the median of its peer group. We believe the market is discounting Country Garden significantly relative to its peers due to:

Its significant exposure to lower tiered cities relative to its peers. Possible tightening of government policies supporting the redevelopment of shantytowns.

In our opinion, Country Garden’s exposure to lower tiered cities should be an advantage rather than a disadvantage. Although there are risks involved with lower tiered cities, a number of government policies are geared towards the redevelopment of shantytowns, which benefit Country Garden. Secondly, Country Garden has a track record of incredible growth proving that it is able to successfully navigate the risks involved with investing in lower tiered Chinese cities. We believe this is ultimately giving Country Garden a head start over its peers in a rapidly growing segment of the Chinese property market and potentially cement its leadership position.

As a result, our target price for Country Garden is HKD$13.85, which represents a potential upside of 40.5% and an implied EBITDA multiple of 5.3x. This represents a multiple expansion of 0.3x, which we view is highly plausible. If Country Garden gets revalued to a level that is comparable to its peers, we believe it can reach price levels in the range of $19.50 to $26.60, which represents additional upside in the range of 40.8% to 92.0%. Ultimately, this suggests significant potential upside for Country Garden.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HK:2007. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.