Enphase Energy - Truth In Numbers

From late August through September, Enphase's (ENPH) stock has seen some high volatility. From mainstream talking-head Cramer to short-seller Citron, the stock has experienced some turbulence. During that interim, however, insider Isidora Quiroga, has added 1M shares to his $20M stake. Regardless of all the hype, including the promotions from myself, an investor must look at the underlying reasons why Enphase has become a profitable company; the investor should focus on the "four levers of profitable top-line growth" which have been driving and will continue to drive Enphase's success in the coming years. Let's look at some hard facts at why Enphase has been and will continue to be a gold nugget for long-term investors, and why their upcoming 8th generation of energy products which will have built-in microgrid-forming ability, could be the final nail in their competition's string inverter coffin.

A recent Citron report failed to delve into two of the major issues stigmatizing the solar industry today, including issues present in the Pika-Generac solution, namely reliability and safety. With an Enphase energy solution, reliability is guaranteed using microinverters, something optimized-string solutions cannot claim. Safety also plagues the industry; the recent Walmart-Tesla lawsuit over seven store fires, all caused by high-voltage DC arc faults which occur when using centralized power topology solutions, is a prime example of that problem. However damning this story may be to centralized power topology-based solar solutions, in reality it vindicates Enphase, for their "safe AC" solution is immune from DC arc fault fire hazards, as well as being PID-free. Tesla (TSLA), Sonnen (OTC:SONP), Solaredge (SEDG), LG (OTC:LGEAF), Generac-Pika (GNRC) energy solutions are all centralized power topologies with single points of failure; only Enphase offers a truly decentralized power topology with true reliability.

Interestingly enough, in an excerpt from that Citron report shown below, Enphase shareholders were given a golden egg. According to the report, Enphase with its decentralized "safe AC" power topology, overtook Solaredge as #1 in residential solar in the US with Solaredge slipping to #2 in 2019; this proves that Enphase is eating up marketshare of the centralized power topologies like Solaredge, SMA, etc.

(from Citron report, September, 12, 2019)

A microcosm of the Solaredge loss above was also verified with solar distributor Renvu this month; a "channel check" there found that Solaredge sales dropped during the last quarter whereas Enphase remained Renvu's top seller. This market leadership should only continue to grow, especially as the 2020 California solar mandate kicks in where both Enphase and Sunpower dominate the housing market.

Troubling issues with centralized power topologies can also be surmised by comparing warranty settlement trends (below) between Solaredge, a centralized power topology solution provider, and Enphase Energy with their decentralized one. Solaredge spent $10.3M last quarter to Enphase's $2.2M. Q3 which is traditionally Solaredge's highest booking might possibly see a ~$13-15M figure, so this will be important to watch. In 2019, Solaredge booked $29M in warranty reservations which accounted for ~30% of their cash-flow from operations. If Sunrun (RUN) and Vivint (VSLR) are talking to Generac now as Citron claims, then it could likely be to replace Solaredge as their inverter partner since warranty issues appear to be increasing.

Further numerical analysis derived from a recent PV-tech article also points to Enphase's ~50% US resi marketshare. The article stated that US "residential solar grew 8% over the past year, with the 2nd quarter of 2019 becoming the 4th consecutive quarter where more than 600MW of residential capacity was installed". With Enphase's 400MW of sales in Q2 where 70% of the revenue is in the US (280MW), that further points to a marketshare of ~50% in US resi solar.

Finally, an EnergySage Solar Marketplace Intel Report from H2-2018 to H1-2019 concluded that Enphase Energy is the top inverter brand for residential solar in the US. These accolades aforementioned are hard facts which prove Enphase Energy has had a resurgence with its IQ microinverter technology.

Giving more analysis to the continued momentum pushing Enphase forward is the company's recent announcement of their millionth microinverter sold in the Australia-New Zealand market. With an average of 16-panels per home, this means ~60k homes use Enphase, and with ~13k homes with Enphase ACB's, it provides an excellent market for Enphase's Q4 release of their next-generation storage product. AC Battery owners adding an Encharge to their already-existing IQ system will be a simple upgrade that won't require any roof work. Compare that to adding storage on a central inverter-based solution, and that is not possible without upsizing the existing inverter; this demonstrates just how much more flexible an Enphase solution is over competitors and why Enphase is gaining marketshare over their string competitors like Solaredge, SMA (OTCPK:SMTGF), ABB (ABB), Fronius, etc.

Furthermore, the upcoming Ensemble Storage solution (Encharge) will have a hardware redundancy that doesn't currently exist; the low-end Encharge 3.3 will have four IQ8 microinverters so that even if three of the four inverters failed, the unit would still operate; compare that to a hybrid inverter failure from Solaredge whose failure would make the entire storage solution inoperable. With passive cooling, Encharge is immune from fan failures which can bring down a mighty Powerwall, and from the air vents on the side of the battery in SunPower's (SPWR) product brochure, the Equinox, too.

When Ensemble Storage is released, even if partner SunPower's Equinox is not Encharge rebranded, the roll-out will still be successful. With Enphase's 400MW quarter and Solaria's recently announced doubling of capacity to 500MW annually, this will provide a powerful enough liftoff platform for the revolutionary tech, plus there is still the Zola-Rive-Musk potential for the mystery partner also due to be announced. If all Solaria volume were to be used for Ensemble, then at a 6kW average solar system size, that would be about 80k systems at $7k, so easily a ~$600M market for Ensemble alone, and tariff-free, too, after the full ramp-up of Flex Mexico.

In summary, the numbers prove that Enphase is the top inverter supplier in the US residential market. As a long shareholder, I am looking to 2020 as Enphase's break-out year, when their disruptor technology makes anti-islanding obsolete and ignites an upgrade market for millions of existing solar PV systems. The fact that Solaredge has now slipped to second place in the US resi market is a telltale for Enphase's continued growth. Shareholders should always do their own due diligence, but the truth is in the numbers. So, as the world awaits the first microgrid-forming solar PV system that does not require storage to perform that feat, realize that Enphase is in a great position to capitalize on its success.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.