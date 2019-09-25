Sarepta Therapeutics Is Bottoming Out

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) has had an abysmal past three months as the FDA's CRL for golodirsen has taken quite a lot of hot air out of the stock. An upcoming World Muscle Society meeting for Sarepta's Limb-Girdle candidates in early October could be the catalyst to turn the stock around with a key data presentation. Official meetings with the FDA before the year's end should help reopen a pathway to approval for golodirsen as the candidate's issues are minor at best and not safety nor efficacy related in regard to current human subjects. After Sarepta's impressive selloff over the past few months, now is a potentially great time for investors to initiate or add to a position as new data could shed light again on the amazing candidates that this company currently has in development.

The 24th International Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society is fast approaching from October 1st-5th with Sarepta scheduled to present on the 5th I believe. This conference will feature new data that primarily concerns the six Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy candidates in Sarepta's pipeline. Sarepta's Limb-Girdle candidates represent ~70% of the opportunity of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy which makes the upcoming data potentially a nice catalyst for upward or downward stock movement in the upcoming release. The plan is to see new functional data updates for three children in the SRP-9003 (LGMD2E β-sarcoglycan) study, along with an update on safety and tolerability and expression levels for that dosage cohort, as Sarepta tries to narrow down the best path forward towards commercialization for this segment of its pipeline. Sarepta last reported data around its Limb-Girdle candidates in February of 2019 which featured biopsy results that showed 42%-63% of beta-sarcoglycan (SGCB)-positive fibers, well above the goal of 20%.

This newest data release should help take the focus off of the FDA's latest CRL for Sarepta's golodirsen candidate which sent the stock into an unexpected tailspin.

Data by YCharts

Sarepta is bound and determined to move on from this latest fiasco as it doesn't "want to die a 1,000 deaths on golodirsen," according to CEO Douglas Ingram. Sarepta should be able to set up and hold an official meeting with the FDA concerning a path forward for golodirsen by the end of 2019. Clarity on a path forward for golodirsen should be possible because the FDA's CRL concerning the candidate was based on renal toxicity concerns in preclinical animal trials at 10x the dose currently being used in humans along with a concern for risks of infection related to intravenous infusion ports.

The FDA currently has no concerns about the candidate's current safety profile being used on humans nor its efficacy as a treatment, meaning that Sarepta should be able to jump through a few hoops for the FDA before eventual approval hopefully in 2020 or 2021. If the FDA doesn't provide a clear path for golodirsen approval, I would not be surprised to see a big movement among DMD parents against the FDA which happened in 2016 when patient advocacy groups were instrumental in getting Exondys 51 approved. Exondys 51 continues to show strong commercial sales with ~$300M in sales in 2018 and ~$400M in sales projected for 2019. With ~$1.1 billion in cash reserves as of June 30, 2019, according to its last conference call, Sarepta has plenty of cash to deal with a golodirsen and casimersen delay while it focuses on its gene therapy candidates.

Sarepta's recent ~37% drop from recent highs just a few months ago seems a little overdone as a simple potential delay for golodirsen and the expansion of the company's Micro-Dystrophin program last quarter from 24 patients to 40 patients should not warrant that dramatic a price drop in the stock. Golodirsen will most likely be approved a year or two later than expected and the company's Micro-Dystrophin program will have a significant jump in approval probability as the power of the study after the patient expansion will jump up to 95, making it much more difficult for the FDA to express efficacy concerns as long as the data continues to impress.

Sarepta continues to look like a long-term winner and investors should continue to try and pick up shares along with insiders as the value is now there while nothing has changed meaningfully for the company except a small delay on its Micro-Dystrophin program and a year or two for its PMO candidates to get back on track. Sarepta's involvement in the upcoming World Muscle Society Congress could mark the official bottoming out of the stock as new functional data concerning its Limb-Girdle candidates might be the catalyst to get investors past the most recent FDA inspired CRL debacle. I hope to add a few shares to my already large position in Sarepta before October rolls around as I find it hard to resist a deal, especially in a company with as much promise as Sarepta has. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.