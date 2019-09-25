Greenlane: Getting Crushed Due To Vaping Concerns

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Greenlane (GNLN) has been getting crushed in the stock market after an outbreak of vaping-related illness in the U.S. spooked investors. We think the situation is a challenging one for Greenlane as it relies heavily on Juul and Pax Labs for its sales (these two brands accounted for ~60% of Q2 sales). If revenue fails to grow, the company will have to focus on cost-cutting in order to reach profitability (long-term target of 10% EBITDA margin). We think the stock is unlikely to return to the IPO price of $17 until there is a clear solution to the escalating public health outcry against vaping products.

2019 Q2 Review

Greenlane had a tough few weeks as its stock continued to suffer from vaping-related health concerns since the IPO earlier this year. From an IPO price $17 per share in April to less than $5 per share now, the stock is facing pressure from many investors that are getting increasingly concerned about its main product category - the vaporizers. In the latest second quarter, Greenlane reported total sales of $53 million which is 6% higher from the last quarter. More importantly, gross margin continues to slide and reached 17% in Q2. The company managed to grow revenue by 31% from a year ago but there is increasing concerns from investors on whether the growth is sustainable. With 77% of Q2's revenue coming from B2B wholesale, the company is highly dependent on the overall industry growth. The company is a distributor and doesn't manufacture the majority of products sold. Sales from PAX Labs and Juul accounted for 9.4% and 48% of its Q2 sales, respectively, which is a major concentration risk for the company. Much of its success in the past came from its relationship with leading vaporizer brands and the recent headwinds are causing investors to assess the risk of this relationship.

Another question that is causing concerns among investors is the lack of progress on profitability. In the face of major macro headwinds around vaping products, it is crucial for Greenlane to demonstrate its ability to be profitable with its existing business. Revenue growth will most likely slow down and profits will be closely examined by investors. In Q2, EBITDA was negative $1.2 million which compared to a loss of $0.8 million in the prior quarter. With 10% long-term EBITDA margin guidance provided by management, we think the business will need to see strong revenue growth before it could become profitable. The company has been incurring costs to expand into the now legal hemp CBD business but that business line remains very small - less than $1.8 million in Q2 sales. If top-line growth falters, the company has to begin cutting down on corporate and SG&A expenses in order to reach its profitability goals.

Vaping Concerns Overblown?

The single biggest culprit behind Greenlane's recent decline is the outbreak of suspicious illness related to vaping. The FDA and the administration are considering an outright ban of all flavored e-cigarettes in the market which would be a disaster for Juul and Pax Labs. With Juul and Pax Labs accounting for almost 60% of Greenlane's sales last quarter, the risk is real. There are even discussions of removing all e-cigarette products from the market until the FDA could review them, in which case the impact on distributors like Greenlane could be devastating. In the case of an outright ban of the entire product category, Greenlane is going to face an existential crisis given at least 60% of its sales will disappear. The impact could be more severe as it also depends on other vaping-related products for the rest of its revenue.

With shares trading at all-time lows, Greenlane's market cap has shrunken to only $190 million. The stock trades at an EV/Sales of 0.6x based on Q2 revenues. The stock isn't alone in its recent struggle as another cannabis equipment supplier KushCo (otc:KSHB) also suffered heavy losses recently and that stock trades at 1.6x EV/Sales. Greenlane has $69 million of cash at the end of Q2 which provides sufficient buffer to any near-term headwinds. The company has no significant debt borrowings and it has essentially no dilutive securities outstanding, a positive for investors. Overall, the financial risk of the business is low and there should be no need to raise new capital anytime soon after a rather successful IPO that raised $80 million.

Looking Ahead

With the U.S. government and community urging the FDA to heavily regulate the e-cigarette industry, we think the near-term headwinds facing equipment makers and distributors like Greenlane will be significant. Its heavy reliance on the two most popular brands (Juul and Pax Labs) will backfire if they are banned, even temporarily, by the government. The company has sufficient funds to support its ongoing operations for several quarters but the financial consequences from such regulation could be devastating to its business and financial performance. The situation is highly uncertain and binary in nature, which causes us to stay cautious on the outlook for Greenlane. Investors will be able to assess the situation much better once government regulation is finalized and the impact on the vaping industry could be properly estimated. Until then, investing in Greenlane will remain highly speculative.

