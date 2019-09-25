Expecting Higher Credit Stress For Diamond Offshore In 2020

With debt of $2.0 billion and cash burn, I expect the balance sheet stress to increase in 2020.

Losses at operating level due to lower day rate and relatively low rig utilization will continue into 2020.

Investment Overview

The decline in Diamond Offshore (DO) stock has been unabated in the last 12 months. During this period, the stock has declined by 62%.

The stock currently trades at $7.4 and I remain bearish on Diamond Offshore even after the massive slump in stock price. This coverage will discuss the factors that will keep the stock under pressure in the next 12-15 months.

The focus of the coverage will be on the industry headwinds coupled with the company’s balance sheet stress that is likely to aggravate in 2020.

When I last wrote on Diamond Offshore in May 2019, I opined that the company will provide good trading opportunities, but is not a long-term investment bet. I maintain this view and the stock is likely to provide some quick gains from oversold or overbought levels.

Significant Industry Headwinds

I have little doubt that oil is likely to trend higher in the long term. China and India are home to 2.5 billion people and with both countries having low per capita oil consumption as compared to the Western world. This is likely to translate into sustained demand growth in the long term.

However, I can say with equally strong conviction that oil will remain sideways to lower in 2019 and potentially into 2020. The United States and Europe are already in a manufacturing recession. Growth remains sluggish in China and India. Further, there is still no resolution to the trade war, which continues to impact growth.

With these factors dominating headlines, it is likely that the trend for oil will be weak for the remainder of 2019 and 2020. It also implies that oil exploration companies will go slowly in terms of capital expenditure.

In such a scenario, it is difficult to be optimistic about the offshore drilling sector. I see the following trend:

First, I expect new contracts for rigs to be slow. Therefore, rig utilization will remain weak.

Second, I expect day rates to remain weak for new contracts. Day rates have been trending lower and I don’t see any reversal in 2019 or well into 2020.

Credit Stress Will Increase

One of the key concerns for Diamond Offshore is a slimming order backlog and its implication on the balance sheet.

To put things into perspective, Diamond Offshore had an order backlog of $2.0 billion as of 2Q19. The backlog for the remainder of 2019 is $459 million and for 2020 is $817 million. However, the backlog for 2021 is just at $376 million.

Even for 2019 and 2020, the current backlog implies weak EBITDA and cash flows. In the first half of 2019, the company reported negative operating cash flow of $2.6 million. If this trend sustains, Diamond Offshore is likely to witness cash burn over the next 12-18 months.

I believe that cash burn will sustain and potentially accelerate because of the following factor – the Company’s average day rate was $317,000 in 2Q18. It declined to $309,000 in 1Q19 and declined further to $273,000 in 2Q19.

Therefore, there is a clear downtrend and it has already resulted in losses at the operating level. Since economic headwinds imply more pain for the energy sector, it is safe to assume that day rates will remain depressed.

From a balance sheet perspective, the positive for Diamond Offshore is that the company has no debt maturity until 2023. However, with $2.0 billion in debt, the investors will worry about debt servicing in a scenario where the company is reporting operating level losses. Therefore, the credit stress will certainly increase in 2020 and that is likely to keep the stock depressed.

In the worst-case scenario, creditors have a cushion considering the fact that the total debt is $2.0 billion and the book value of drilling assets is $5.1 billion.

Conclusion

With Diamond Offshore continuously needing to invest in maintenance capital expenditure, the company’s free cash flow is likely to be negative. Operating level losses are a concern and can only reverse with a backlog build-up at potentially higher day rates.

However, that’s unlikely in 2019 and 2020. This will translate into higher balance sheet stress for Diamond Offshore. The company does have a cash buffer of $300 million and an undrawn credit facility of $1.2 billion. The markets would however look at the backlog, EBITDA margin and day rate trend. These factors are unlikely to be positive in the next 12-15 months.

There is no doubt that Diamond Offshore has a high-quality fleet and I also expect offshore drilling to accelerate in the medium to long term. The key factor is survival in this extended period of downturn for the industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.