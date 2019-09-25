Short Term Negatives Could Be Long Term Positives For 58.Com Investors

Anyone looking at 58.com (WUBA) from the outside could be very conflicted at the moment. On one hand, WUBA has a great online classified advertising business and trades at a discount to growth. On the other hand, the current trade war between China and the US has and could further negatively affect its businesses. Despite WUBA's long term attractiveness, investors should weigh potential short term negative factors and position against a potential technical breakdown in the stock.

The Positives

WUBA owns a basket of online businesses that help consumers transact. Their businesses span several sectors including employment, real estate, automotive, used goods, and yellow pages. While WUBA already covers the top several dozen cities in China where the bulk of the country's GDP are generated, lower tier regions are mostly under penetrated and have represented the company's more recent growth.

Under Penetration

One might wonder why a major online business such as WUBA has mostly served China's major cities. Just nineteen Chinese cities represented the majority of the company's revenues in the most recent reported quarter. The internet should in theory allow WUBA to leverage its reach throughout China. However unlike 'craigslist' in the US, WUBA uses a small army of sales agents to attract new business subscribers and grow revenues.

It appears China's small and medium enterprises [SME] have not matured to levels required to take full advantage of internet's marketing power. According to the company's second quarter earnings presentation, WUBA's 3.6 million paying business customers only represent a small fraction of China's 25 million SMEs. The role of WUBA's sales agents are to educate and convert SMEs to the company's platform. China's longer term GDP growth, increasing internet usage, and an under penetrated SME sector offers WUBA a lot of long term growth opportunities.

Earnings Valuation

Unlike a lot of unicorn business in the US, or even more mature online businesses for that matter, WUBA has been and is growing its profitability. Despite negative headwinds due to the trade situation with the US, WUBA still grew revenues over 20% annually in the second quarter 2019. This is almost double the growth rate of most major US listed Chinese online advertising peers. WUBA's ability to manage the macro-economic deceleration by expanding to under penetrated lower tier cities might have been the only factor that spared its stock from a complete collapse experienced by several of its larger peers.

For 2019, Wall Street expects WUBA to earn $3.45 in annual non-GAAP EPS. At the current stock price, WUBA trades at just 16x 2019 earnings despite growing EPS at a projected 30% rate. At nearly a 0.50 price to earnings growth [PEG], WUBA would be considered undervalued by traditional standards.

Perhaps the most under valued aspect of WUBA's earnings is the tremendous free cash flow it produces. Non-GAAP free cash flow increased from $407 million in 2017 to $527 million in 2018, and is on track to surpass $600 million this year after posting first half 2019 free cash flow of $303 million.

Asset Valuation

On a basic book value analysis, WUBA trades at roughly two times book value of almost $4 billion at the end of Q2 2019. Of this, almost $1.2 billion is in cash and the company has no debt. Compared to most US internet based companies at similar revenues, WUBA trades at a large discount to assets. For example Yelp (YELP) and Zillow (Z) trade at approximately 10x and 16x book value, respectively.

Since WUBA is more basket of companies with some consolidated into the company's financials while others are equity holdings, valuing it purely on book value would not fully represent the full value of its assets. As I mentioned in my recent SINA (SINA) article, long term assets listed on the balance sheet do not always fully value equity holdings of private companies.

(Image from WUBA's Q2 earnings presentation.)

For example, the company sold a portion of its internally developed Che Hao Duo in the second quarter and realized $570 million in total realized and unrealized gains. The market reevaluation of this holding caused WUBA's long term assets to rise from $642 million in Q1 2019 to $1.085 billion the following quarter. With its newer businesses in the early stages of monetization, the long term potential for these assets to be reevaluated upwards only increases with time.

The Concerns

Perhaps the biggest concern is the impact of escalating trade tensions between the US and China. Management already admitted in their earnings conference call:

The macroeconomic environment has impacted our recruitment and housing business and have caused revenue growth to slow somewhat.

Despite the 20.5% annual revenue growth WUBA posted in the second quarter, third quarter annual revenue growth is expected to slow to 13-16%. If realized, this would mark the first quarter of sub-20% annual revenue growth in the company's public history. Potentially more concerning is the dramatic slowdown of annual membership revenues growth as the chart below shows.

(Data from WUBA's Q2 earnings presentation.)

While part of the membership revenue growth slowdown might have been due to macro-economic headwinds, results could also indicate a mature or saturated market in top tier cities where WUBA derives most of its revenues. Even if this is the case, I should stress it is likely a short term cyclical correction within China's secular growth. GDP per capita in China's top tier cities are still only a third to a half that of the US so there is still plenty of growth in the longer term.

Another potential near term concern is the stabilization of non-advertising sales and marketing expenses despite continued revenue growth. As a percentage of revenues, this metric has ranged between 24-28% in the past two years while other segments of operating expenses trended down slightly. WUBA's reliance on a large sales force to maintain/grow revenues could put pressure on margins as macro-economic headwinds potentially diminish its returns.

While China has been extremely restrained in its retaliation against increasing US tariffs on its products, investors of any US listed Chinese stock such as WUBA should keep in mind the trade dispute has not been resolved and in fact has only incrementally worsened. If US economic pressure continues and if US businesses continue to diversify their manufacturing out of China, China may retaliate with stronger measures if it feels the structural relationship with the US has been permanently damaged.

Since I recently wrote an article citing an increased possibility of China taking stronger retaliatory measures after October and as the US 2020 elections draws closer, I will not reiterate the same points here. The past year has shown US listed Chinese stocks have as a whole been hit relatively harder whether justified or not on negative news flow regarding US and China relations. Down almost 39% from 2018 highs, WUBA has not been an exception and with its shares trading near a longer term support level at $50, investors should be aware of the technical situation as well.

Technical Picture And Final Thoughts

As the above chart shows, WUBA has been trading in a descending triangle pattern for over a year. The support level for this bearish chart pattern is around $51 although traders might use $50 as an even number support level. Should this level break due to market sentiment or negative headlines, there may not be much support until the $40 area.

As other US listed Chinese stocks have already shown, the current market has not paid too much attention to relative valuations or even absolute asset levels. In my SINA article which I referenced above, SINA has been trading below its sum of the parts for all of this year. Other US listed Chinese stocks I follow have been hit much harder with some falling to near mid-single digit P/Es, cash per share levels, or even as low as two times free cash flow.

Thus while WUBA is cheap in the traditional sense based on growth and much cheaper relative to US peers, it is still trading at a relative premium to a number of other US listed Chinese peers. If market sentiment turns more negative, this should be one factor investors keep in mind.

In the longer term, a technical break in WUBA shares could represent a buying opportunity for those willing to invest for 3-5 years and not worry about the next 1-2 years. Should trade tensions between the US and China turn for the worse, China would likely turn its economy inward to promote its domestic industries. This would undoubtedly cause short term pain as internationally exposed Chinese companies shift their revenue stream from US companies leaving China to domestic companies. Since WUBA is not as exposed to US multinationals compared to many of its peers, its restructuring period could be shorter.

For investors willing to take a longer term approach, the best way to position into WUBA is by taking a cautious averaging in strategy. With the $50-51 level potentially providing near term support, it would be a decent level to start a position, perhaps 10% of the total intended position size. If WUBA holds and rebounds, profits are still profits whether big or small.

However if WUBA breaks below $50, technical selling could cause shares to fall to $40 or even lower similar to what happened to SINA a few months ago. As I suggested with SINA, longer term investors should split buying points either over time or every 10% move lower. It could be painful and shorter term focused traders should ignore this averaging down approach, but if executed with restraint and discipline investors could end up with average costs not much higher than 10-15% of potentially 'panic reaction lows' and has often been profitable especially for higher beta growth stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SINA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.