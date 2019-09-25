Sage Group: Lower Quality And Lower Growth

At 684.2p, returns are likely to be just under 10% p.a., with 2-3% in dividends and 6% in share price growth (from 6% earnings growth).

Technology risks and likelihood of further large acquisitions more than offset the attraction of a 5% FCF Yield and a low 0.8x net debt / EBITDA.

This lower quality is reflected in Sage's lower revenue growth (especially outside the U.S.) and margin pressure in recent years.

Sage is a lower-quality business, being spread too thin, focusing less on the small business "white space", and having a more limited platform.

We review Sage after its significant underperformance against peers Intuit and Xero since early 2018, and conclude with a Neutral rating.

Introduction

Sage Group (OTC:SGGEF) shares have significantly underperformed peers Intuit (INTU) and Xero (OTCPK:XROLF) since early 2018. In this article, we explain why Sage’s business is lower-quality, and how this has been reflected in lower revenue growth and margin pressures.

Sage Share Price Performance vs. Intuit & Xero NB. Share prices in local currencies. Source: Bloomberg.

Company Overview

Sage is a U.K. provider of financial management software (accounting, payroll, etc.) to customers in a broad range of sectors (both accountants and businesses in various industries) and sizes (from 1 employee to 2,000). Most revenues are from recurring subscriptions, but some are from perpetual licenses and related services:

Sage Revenue by Region & Category NB. “SSRS” = Software & Software-Related Services. Source: Sage annual report (FY18).

Sage's 3 largest markets are the U.S. (25% of revenues), U.K. & Ireland (21%) and France (16%). Its market share is the strongest in smaller markets like Southern Europe and Africa, but only about 20% in Northern Europe (essentially U.K. & Ireland) and France, and likely lower than 10% in the U.S.:

Spread Too Thin

Sage is in too many geographies, markets and products - the result of its history as a serial acquirer. Both of its most recent CEOs have expressed this view, and have remedied it with varying degrees of success since 2015:

“Sage had been slow to innovate and failed to engage closely with customers and the market. The organisation … was fragmented, misaligned and inefficient, in part due to the dozens of acquisitions that had not been integrated.” Stephen Kelly, Sage CEO (2015-18) (FY17H2 earnings call) “One of my key reflections is that Sage has been trying to do too much all at the same time.” Steve Hare, Sage CEO (since 2018) (FY18H2 earnings call)

Sage’s £1.8bn ($2.8bn) revenues are spread across 23 countries, while Intuit’s $6.8bn revenues are only in 8 markets (with the bulk in the U.S.). Sage has about 240 products, including “just over 100” (with £350m revenues) that are unlikely to migrate to the cloud and may be divested.

Less Focused on Small Business "White Space"

Unlike Intuit’s longstanding focus on small businesses (<10 employees), Sage serves a much broader range of sizes (up to 2,000):

Intuit and Sage Business Customers Source: Intuit investor day presentation (Sep-18), Sage annual report (FY18).

Sage is relatively unconcerned with smaller customers, as the CEO explained:

“I've said previously I'm not focused on winning a subscription numbers war at the lower end of the market. What I'm focused on is what's the revenue, and in particular, what's my value renewal rate … And I'd rather focus on … less customers and do the job well, than get focused on ‘does that 2 million (subscribers) need to be 3 million?’” “Where the economics have been poor in the past is really in the smaller businesses. I've said lots of times that for small businesses with Sage Accounting, at the very low end, we have struggled to make that work economically … we're not going to put significant investment into acquiring new customers where the economics don't work.” Steve Hare, Sage CEO (FY18H2 earnings call)

This strategy is likely to result in a poor outcome because: (1) Larger customers are more intensely contested, including by larger players such as Microsoft (MSFT); (2) Small customers, with a low software penetration, represents a “white space” with large growth potential; (3) Providers who have built up scale with smaller customers eventually move up to compete for larger ones, as Intuit has recently done with its QuickBooks Advanced product.

More Limited Platform

Unlike Intuit, Sage has only limited success in complementary services like payments and payroll. In the U.S., Sage has actually sold its payments and payroll businesses in recent years; the remaining payments business has been put on sale this month. Similarly, Sage lacks a consumer tax franchise to drive its growth among the self-employed, unlike Intuit's TurboTax in the U.S.

“Sage Business Cloud” Product Suite Source: Sage results presentation (FY17); red annotations by Blue Sky.

Sage's platform also offers fewer services, having only partially opened up to third parties, whereas Intuit has a whole app store for a variety of tasks.

Mediocre Organic Revenue Growth

Sage's disadvantages are reflected in its lower organic revenue growth, at about 6% since FY15, despite the global growth in cloud-based software and Sage's acquisition of Intacct:

Sage Revenue Growth – Recurring vs. Total NB. FY19 based on management guidance. Source: Sage company filings.

Sage paid $850m (10x EV / revenues) to acquire Intacct in July 2017, and this has added approx. 1% in annual revenue growth; it also divested the slow-growing U.S. payments business from FY17. Yet growth was just 6.6% in FY17 and 6.8% in FY18 – implying growth for non-Intacct products having dipped below 6%.

Sage's relatively flat growth is despite management's focus on recurring revenues and their increase in the mix in recent years:

Sage Revenues by Category Source: Sage company filings.

Slower Growth Than Intuit & Xero

Sage’s revenue growth has been consistently below Intuit’s:

Group Revenue Growth – Sage vs. Intuit NB1. Sage FY ends on 30 Sep. Intuit FY ends on 31 Jul. NB2. Intuit changed its revenue model for QuickBooks in FY15. Source: Sage and Intuit company filings.

Xero’s revenue growth has been even higher, up 32% year-on-year in FY19.

Worryingly for Sage, both Intuit and Xero have shown strong customer growth in some of its most important markets:

Intuit & Xero Customer Numbers in Selected Sage Markets NB. Intuit U.S. QuickBooks Online customer number reached 3.2m by FY19. Source: Intuit investor day presentation (Sep-18), Xero results presentation (FY19).

Slowing Growth Outside the U.S.

Revenue growth by region has been slowing, especially outside the U.S.

In North America, growth was 6% or below until the Intacct acquisition in July 2017; excluding Intacct, U.S. revenue growth has continued to hover around a 6% average:

Sage Revenue Growth – North America Source: Sage company filings.

In Europe, revenue growth has been low, briefly exceeding 6% in FY16-17 but drifting down since:

Sage Revenue Growth – Europe NB. For FY19Q1-3, UK was +7.2%, helped by “Make My Tax Digital”; France +2.0%. Source: Sage company filings.

Both the U.K. & Ireland and France, two of Sage's top 3 markets, saw growth dipped below 4% in FY18. France grew only 1% in FY17, due to activation fees charged to customers migrating to subscription in prior years, which likely means the 6% growth in FY16 was boosted by this one-off . Europe lacks obvious catalysts for faster growth, except the Intacct launch planned for the U.K. by the end of CY19.

In International, revenue growth has slowed after FY17 from a succession of issues in different markets:

Sage Revenue Growth – International Source: Sage company filings.

FY18 was weak due to poor execution in Africa & Middle East (revenue +5% that year) and poor macro in Brazil (+3%); while FY19H1 was weak due to Australia & Asia shrinking by -2% (due to Asia, Australia was +3%). The region also lacks obvious catalysts for faster growth, except the Intacct launch planned for Australia by the end of September 2019.

Margin Pressure

While Intuit's margin has been broadly consistent since FY17, Sage’s fell in FY19 due to £60m in “investment” announced by the new CEO in his first set of results in November 2018:

Group EBIT Margin – Sage vs. Intuit NB. Sage FY ends on 30 Sep; FY19 figures based on guidance. Intuit FY ends on 31 Jul. Source: Sage and Intuit company filings.

Sage has under-invested in R&D. Two thirds of the £60m will go to "innovations" but, while this is supposedly an one-off, R&D costs are expected to rise, albeit potentially “self-funded” by cost savings:

“We've been asked many times in the past as to whether 10% of revenue on R&D was sufficient. And in the past, we've said we thought it was sufficient. My instinct is, with the way that the world is developing, is that it won’t be sufficient. And so I suspect that over time, we will need to sustain a higher level of investment in R&D. But over time, what we'll seek to do is do more self-funding … So whilst I think the R&D over time we probably will spend more, it doesn't necessarily mean that that's a permanent diminution in the margin”. Steve Hare, Sage CEO (FY18H2 earnings call)

Sage’s R&D spend remains significantly smaller than Intuit in both % of revenue (10% vs. 18%) and dollar terms (£180m / $225m vs. $1.2bn), and spread across more geographies and products. We expect R&D costs to exert further pressure on Sage’s margin.

Future Earnings Growth

Current FY19 guidance implies an approx. 4.5% organic total revenue growth, with recurring revenue growth to “slightly exceed guidance of 8-9%”, and SSRS and processing revenue to decline at a rate “slightly greater than” Q1-3 (13.0%). EBIT is likely to show an organic decline of more than 10%, given margin is to be "at the lower end of the guided range of 23-25%" (compared to 27% in FY18).

Management has not provided guidance beyond FY19, but has hinted at a 10-11% revenue growth in medium term:

“Sage Intacct achieves a renewal by value of 108%, as does Sage People. Now I don't think we'll get the whole of Sage of that … but we should be able to get our renewal by value from 100 something up towards the 105 … you would expect that as we mature, we're able to drive that sort of growth of the existing customer base. Then what you have to believe is that we can do something similar with new customer acquisition … so that we can achieve … another kind of 5%, 6% growth of new customer acquisition.” Steve Hare, Sage CEO (FY19H1 earnings call)

We are sceptical. With growth in existing Sage products slowing, a lot depends on Intacct continuing to grow at 30% in the U.S. and having successful launches in Australia and the U.K. - both speculative. Intuit and Xero may disrupt Sage in some/all of its top 3 markets.

We believe revenue growth will continue to be 6% in medium term, with flat/lower margin, so earnings growth will also be around 6%.

Valuation

At 684.2p, Sage is on 21.3x P/E and 5.0% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; dividend yield is 2.4% (on dividend of 16.64p):

Sage Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation NB. Working capital benefit in FY19H1 is an one-off and not included in the FCF. Source: Sage company filings.

Sage historically returned only ½ of its FCF in dividends, and has not had any material buybacks. The £693m spent on acquisitions in FY17 represented more than 2 years of FCF:

Sage FCF & Uses of Cash Source: Sage company filings.

More acquisitions may follow. While net debt / EBITDA at 0.8x at FY19H1 is below the 1-2x target, we expect capital to be used for acquisitions. Under the current CEO, the dividend policy has changed from being “progressive” to the dividend being “maintained in real terms”.

Shareholders distributions in the near term is likely to be limited to a dividend that grows with inflation only.

Conclusion

Sage is a lower-quality business than peers, has lower growth and faces margin pressures. Revenue growth is likely to be 6% in the medium term, with flat/lower margin, so earnings growth will also be around 6%.

At 684.2p, investor returns are likely to be less than 10% p.a., with 2-3% in dividends and 6% in share price growth, from 6% in earnings growth and a flat multiple.

There is technology risk in both directions – downside from disruption by Intuit or Xero, but upside from Intacct succeeding internationally. Further risk comes from the likelihood of more large acquisitions.

Given a sub-10% annual return and significant technology/M&A risks, Sage is not attractive enough. Our recommendation is Neutral.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTU, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.