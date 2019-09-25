Evolus: Positive Results From Phase 3 Trial, But Expensive

We get an EV/2019 Sales of more than 160x, which seems too optimistic. If the total market size is equal to $2.3 billion, the company should not have an enterprise value of $531 million.

Business

Evolus, Inc. is a beauty company operating in the self-pay aesthetic market. Evolus' first product Jeuveau ("prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs") was launched in the United States in spring 2019.

The company's only and first product is a 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A formulation, which is useful for improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines. Jeuveau is an injectable treatment, which was approved by the FDA on February 1, 2019.

See the image below for more details on the results:

We will show later that the treatment causes several adverse effects. However, specialists don't seem to be worried about them. Pain, inflammation, erythema and other effects can be expected in the first treatment:

The company recently increased its total amount of employees from below 50 in 2018 to more than 228 in 2019. The total headcount currently includes 140 sales representative, which should enhance revenue growth in the following years. Yes, we don't have a lot of sales history. However, with the impressive increase in the amount of personnel, market participants should be expecting double-digit revenue growth in 2020.

The Acquisition Of Evolus And The Clinical Results

As of October 3, 2013, Evolus was acquired by Strathspey Crown. As a result, the buyer obtained an exclusive license to market Evolus' lead product. Read the lines below for more information on the matter:

In 2013, the buyer did not report the amount that it paid to acquire Evolus. However, the company had to disclose the total amount when it executed its IPO. The purchase price was $56.3 million including the goodwill of $21.2 million. Notice that Evolus, Inc. commenced its clinical trials in September 2013 and received FDA approval in March 2019. The company is worth much more than $56.3 million right now. With that, market participants assessing the valuation of Evolus will appreciate getting to know at which price it was acquired.

Evolus completed five-study DWP-450 clinical development program in the EU, Canada, and the U.S. for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines. Close to 2,100 patients with moderate to severe glabellar lines were tested. In total, the company performed three Phase III clinical trials meeting their primary endpoints.

The table below offers information on the five studies performed in the US, Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., and Sweden:

Evolus released a lot of data, which investors can find in the company's annual report. We believe that the following charts are enough to show that the company's treatment works pretty well. In the U.S., the Phase III clinical trial DWP-450 obtained response rates of 67.5% and 70.4% as compared to Placebo, which resulted in response rates of 1.2% and 1.3%. The charts below offer further information on the matter:

Concerning the adverse events ("AEs"), the clinical results are positive. Market participants will appreciate that BOTOX reported that 41.9% of the total amount of patients reported AEs. The company reported only a percentage of 37.6%. The lines and the table below offer further information on the matter:

Market Opportunity

The global self-pay medical aesthetics neurotoxin products generated revenue of $1.8 billion in 2017. It could be worth $2.3 billion in 2020. With that, in the United States, BOTOX Dysport and Xeomin generated a total of $863 million. In the U.S., the self-pay medical aesthetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11%. Thus, we believe that BOTOX Dysport and Xeomin should make a total revenue of $1.31 billion in 2020. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Losses From Operations And Cash Burn Rate

Market participants need to note Evolus' limited operating history. The first revenue of $1.65 million was reported in H1 2019. Besides, net losses were quite significant. In the same period, SG&A was equal to -$52 million, 440% more than that in H1 2018. R&D expenses were worth-$6.18 million, and net losses were equivalent to $48 million, 114% more than that in H1 2018. See the lines below for more details on the matter:

As shown in the lines below, the company expects revenue to to be back loaded towards the fourth quarter of 2019. With this in mind, we believe that forward revenue of $3.3 million appears conservative. With a gross margin of 71.4% in Q2 2019, we believe that using the same figure for 2019 makes sense. Thus, we see forward gross profit of $2.35 million. With that, please notice that the company noted that the gross profit margin may fluctuate on a quarterly basis.

"As stated on our Q1 earnings call, we've decided not to provide you with detailed guidance during this launch here. However, to help you with your financial models, we continue to expect revenue to be back loaded towards the fourth quarter of 2019, as we continue to build trial and experience with our customers. As discussed earlier, there may be variability in gross margin percentage in future quarters as we're in the launch phase of Jeuveau." Source: Earnings Call Transcript

About SG&A, Evolus has not provided guidance. In H1 2019, SG&A was equal to -$52 million, so we will be expecting 2019 SG&A to be close to - $104 million or a bit larger. Using these figures, R&D of $5.7 million and depreciation and amortization of $2.8 million, we get a loss from operations of -$110 million. As of June 30, 2019, there were 47.15 million shares issued and outstanding, so the forward EPS would be close to -$2.33.

As shown below, in H1 2019, the company's FCF was equal to -$52 million. We would expect FCF to be equivalent to -$104 million. The company did not offer guidance on the free cash flow, but it stated clearly that it might not report positive cash flow in Q4 2019:

"But we do not anticipate being cash flow positive in the fourth quarter." Source: Earnings Call Transcript

The cash burn rate appears quite large. Market participants will need to review Evolus' cash in hand carefully. In the quarterly earnings release, the company noted that it expects to have some money in hand for the next 12 months. It means that in 2020, market participants will be waiting for the sale of equity or increase in debt. If there exists the stock dilution risk, the share price may decline. See the lines below for more details on the matter:

Assessment Of The Debt Financing And Cash In Hand

As of June 30, 2019, Evolus reports $99 million in cash, $202 million in total assets, and $161 million in total liabilities. With the current cash burn rate and the current amount of liquidity, the company may burn all its cash in June 2020. With that, please notice that Oxford Finance is expected to provide $25.0 million more in 2020. As a result, Evolus may run out of cash in September 2020. Market participants need to understand well the credit facility given by Oxford Finance. Most investors may believe that the interest rate being paid is expensive:

"On March 15, 2019, the Company entered into a credit facility of up to $100.0 million with Oxford Finance ("Oxford"). Pursuant to the terms of the credit facility, the lender extended term loans (the "Term Loans") to the company that were available in two advances. The first tranche of $75.0 million was funded on the closing date. The second tranche of $25.0 million may be drawn, at the request of the company, no later than September 30, 2020, upon achieving specified minimum net sales milestones based on a trailing six month basis and no event of default. The credit facility bears an annual interest rate equal to the greater of 9.5%, or the 30-day U.S. Dollar LIBOR rate plus 7.0%." Source: 10-k

Competitors And Valuation

Evolus, Inc. competes with large entities, which are listed below. Notice that we cannot use them to assess Evolus' valuation as they are too large and too diversified. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

Allergan plc (AGN)

Galderma S.A.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co

Sanofi (SNY)

Sun Pharma (OTCPK:SMPQY)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Mentor Worldwide LLC

L'Oreal SA (OTCPK:LRLCF)

With a share count of 27.42 million at $18.23, the company's market capitalization equals $500 million. Let's assume some figures for December 2019. We expect to see debt of $78 million, cash of $47 million, and 2019 sales of $3.3 million. With this in mind, the 2019 enterprise value will equal $531 million, and the EV/2019 Sales would be equal to 160x, which appears very expensive.

If we assume a total market opportunity of $2.3 billion in 2020, the company's enterprise value would equal 23% of the market size. It is a bit optimistic. Yes, the company's treatment obtained magnificent results. However, Evolus still needs to prove that the sales personnel can sell the product.

With all this in mind, we would not buy shares of Evolus right now. In our view, a buying opportunity would exist at an enterprise value of $150-250 million. The company's current revenue does not justify paying much more for the company. Forward sales of $3.3 million represent only 0.14% of the total market size.

Conclusion

With an impressive increase in the share count, Evolus will most likely experience double-digit revenue growth in 2019 and 2020. With that, the current enterprise value is, in our opinion, too large. We get an EV/2019 Sales of more than 160x, which seems too optimistic. If the total market size is equal to $2.3 billion, the company should not have an enterprise value of $531 million. Bear in mind that Evolus has sold its product for only six months. In our opinion, a buying opportunity would exist with an enterprise value of not more than $150-250 million or 10% of the total market size.

