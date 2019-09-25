Seeking Alpha

PRO+ Small And Micro Newsletter: Boxlight, Mallinckrodt, The Habit

|
About: The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (HABT), RESN, SONM, RADA, PKKFF, BOXL, DUOT, AEY, CYDY, EYPT, MNK, ATHX, TTOO, SRBCF, MRMD, OCX, VOXX, YGRAF, DXYN, GENGF, REI, UBFO, BCBP, UNIF, BBW, ASNA, AGFAF, NXTTF
by: SA PRO+ Small and Micro

Every week, Seeking Alpha PRO+ Small and Micro provides subscribers with an exclusive roundup of must-read small- and microcap coverage on many underfollowed stocks. This week, we are making the newsletter available to all readers. To learn more about PRO+, please click here.

Technology

Resonant On The Rise - RESN - $82 million market cap

Sonim Technologies: Busted IPO Rugged Phone Maker Poised For Growth - $15 Price Target - SONM - $59.9 million market cap

Buy RADA Electronic Industries: Counter-Drone Radar Systems Powering Growth - RADA - $193.4 million market cap

*Nanocap: Peak Positioning Technologies: A Chinese FinTech Play Quickly Heading Towards Profitability - OTCPK:PKKFF - $23.9 million market cap

*Nanocap: Boxlight: Actions By Management Call Company Potential Into Question - BOXL - $19.9 million market cap

*Nanocap: Boxlight Is Light On Cash, But Not On Opportunities - BOXL $19.9 million market cap

*Nanocap: Duos Technologies: Transforming Into A Recurring Revenue Model - OTCQB:DUOT - $13.1 million market cap

*Nanocap: ADDvantage Technologies: Long-Thesis Played Out; Shares No Longer Undervalued - AEY - $20.5 million market cap

Biopharma/healthcare

CytoDyn's 13 Shots On Goal De-Risk Investment - OTCQB:CYDY - $131.3 million market cap

Why Investors Have Underestimated EyePoint's Dexycu And Yutiq Growth Potential Since Launch - EYPT - $203.6 million market cap

Mallinckrodt May See One More Trading Bounce Before Bankruptcy - MNK - $212.5 million market cap

Athersys: Potential Upside - ATHX - $209.2 million market cap

T2 Biosystems Reborn - TTOO - $127.2 million market cap

Sirona Biochem: Breakthrough - OTCPK:SRBCF - $70.4 million market cap

MariMed Inc. Financials - The Rest Of The Story - OTCQB:MRMD - $247.6 million market cap

OncoCyte: Promising Future In The Field Of Liquid Biopsy Tests - OCX - $105.5 million market cap

Industrials

VOXX International Corporation: The Net Assets Per Share Limit The Downside - VOXX - $116.2 million market cap

*Nanocap: Behind The Idea: The Dixie Group - An Opportunity For Shareholder Value Realization - DXYN - $20.62 million market cap

Energy and mining

Gear Energy: Much More Upside Ahead - OTCPK:GENGF - $76.8 million market cap

Yangarra Resources: High Tech Growth Pace At An Oil Company Price - OTCPK:YGRAF - $101.2 million market cap

Ring Energy Has Been Kicked To The Back Of The Doghouse - REI $119.4 million market cap

Financials

Earnings Of United Security Bancshares Set To Decline - UBFO - $179 million market cap

BCB Bancorp's Growth To Slow - BCBP - $213.3 million market cap

*Nanocap: Unibank: An Interesting Story - OTCQX:UNIF - $47.7 million market cap

Consumer

Get Into 'The Habit' If You're A Patient Investor - HABT - $229.8 million market cap

Buy The Habit Restaurants: Market Too Bearish Despite Steady Growth And Clean Balance Sheet - HABT - $229.8 million market cap

Build-A-Bear: A Little Glimmer Of Hope In The 10-Q - BBW - $41 million market cap

5 Reasons Ascena Retail Group Will Survive - ASNA - $50.9 million market cap

AgraFlora Organics Could Explode Over The Next Year - OTCPK:AGFAF - CAD 209.6 million market cap

Namaste Technologies: A Failing Experiment - OTCQB:NXTTF - $123.9 million market cap