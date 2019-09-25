Healthy Dividends: Anthem Finding An Entry After Sell-Off

Anthem's stock has experienced strong selling pressure over the past couple of months, but it appears to be catching some bids in the $250-$260 trading range.

I have to believe most Americans consider the costs of healthcare in the United States as too high, and something has to be done to remedy that dilemma. Americans spend over $10K per person a year on medical costs, which adds up to over $3.5T a year, or roughly 18% of the U.S. GDP. I shake my head at the costs to maintain health; however, I have to acknowledge that our health should be our greatest investment. An investment that we are literally born into and use on an annual basis. Health insurance companies are one of the primary members of this $3.5T business and they worked hard to become the gatekeeper to the U.S. healthcare system. Regardless of your opinions about insurance companies, one cannot ignore the potential upside to investing in some of the major players. As the world’s economy continues to cool-off, I have decided to find a safe harbor in some reliable healthcare companies that are known to weather economic downturns. Anthem (ANTM) has worked its way up to be one of my lead candidates due to its current discounted share price and a healthy dividend.

I intend to discuss why I think Anthem is worth a buy at these prices and should be considered a long-term investment. In addition, I take a look at ANTM’s dividend scorecard. Finally, I lay out my strategy to enter ANTM in the coming weeks.

Why Am I Interested in ANTM Now?

My first and foremost reason for being interested in ANTM is its current valuation which is a ~$64.5B market cap. At the moment, ANTM has P/E GAAP at ~16 and non-GAAP of ~15, both of which are significantly lower than the sector’s median. In addition, ANTM’s price-to-sales is 0.67, which is also significantly lower than the sector’s median. Admittedly, health insurance companies are evaluated differently compared to other healthcare segments; however, having a price-to-sales less than 1x in any industry or sector is a sign you are investing in a business that generates revenue. Looking at figure 1, we can see that ANTM’s revenue is expected to grow.

Figure 1: ANTM Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

That growth is also reflected in ANTM’s annual EPS estimates that show double-digit year-over-year growth (Figure 2).

Figure 2: ANTM Annual EPS Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Yes, these are just analyst estimates, but they illustrate the Street confidence in ANTM and health insurance industry. These numbers might not be perfect, but I am not going to pass on the potential for double-digit growth in revenue and EPS. If the company is able to track along these estimates, it will be hard for the market to be bearish on ANTM.

My second reason for eyeing ANTM is the fact that Anthem is one of the leading U.S. health insurers in 14 states (Figure 3).

Figure 3: ANTM Markets (Source: ANTM)

Anthem’s Blue Cross/Blue Shield and affiliated plans aid approximately 40M lives. Anthem is either #1 or #2 in each of those 14 states and insures 1 out of 3 patients in those markets (Figure 4).

Figure 4: ANTM Patient Ratio (Source: ANTM)

These impressive statistics are a byproduct of the company’s diversity in plans, benefits, services, and distinct division.

Anthem has a diversified business of network-based managed care health benefit plans that cater to individuals, groups, and Medicare/Medicaid customers. Anthem offers dental, vision, life, and disability insurance. These plans and services are split up into three divisions: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other.

Of course, there is room for improvement and the company is aware of the benefits of capturing more of the market. In fact, the company has estimated that a 1% improvement in commercial market share will equal $2B in revenue (Figure 5).

Figure 5: Market Share % to Revenue (Source: ANTM)

Claiming 1% of the commercial market doesn’t sound like a big deal; however, Anthem is going against some stiff competition who is trying to do the same. Still, between the company’s diversified network and established connections, I have confidence Anthem has the ability to find another percentage point.

Figure 6: ANTM How to Improve (Source: ANTM)

Looking at figure 6, we can see that Anthem is aware that their primary focus is to reduce costs because ramping up premiums is not going to win any friends in the public or in politics. If Anthem can help improve patient outcomes and quality of care, they expect to save $1.8B over 4 years. Yes, finding ways to improve patient compliance and reducing ER visits is not entirely in Anthem’s control. However, establishing services and programs to encourage patients to visit their doctors regularly and avoid behaviors that will send them to the ER could bring down Anthem’s costs in the long-run.

My third reason for considering ANTM is their healthy dividend (Figure 7).

Figure 7: Dividend Summary (Source: Seeking Alpha)

ANTM investors have enjoyed a safe dividend that has seen 14.87%, 5-year growth (Figure 8).

Figure 8: ANTM Dividend Growth (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Looking at ANTM’s dividend scorecard, we can see the dividend outperforms the industry’s average. Although the yield isn’t impressive, investors should be happy with dividend’s safety and growth scores (Figure 9). As the U.S. economy continues to slow down and the market volatility continues to increase, ANTM investor should feel confident that payout will continue and possibly increase.

Figure 9: ANTM Dividend Scorecard (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Again, ANTM’s dividend is not the most impressive, but I am looking for consistency in an erratic market. What is more, I don't expect to see a plethora of "explosive dividend growth" opportunities in the coming years, so having a safe dividend is more important to me.

My final reason for looking at ANTM is the result of technical analysis. Although I am looking at ANTM for a long-term investment, I have to consider the share price and where it is compared to its history. The stock has experienced some strong moves over the past twelve months, so picking an opportune entry point is crucial.

Looking at the daily chart (Figure 10), we can see the share price has fallen into a range with multiple areas of support.

Figure 10: ANTM Daily Chart (Source: Trendspider)

Of course, this doesn’t confirm a buy, but one does have to frequently check the charts to see how the stock is behaving in this trading range. If the stock is able to hold above $250 for another week, I could place my finger on the buy button. Why not buy now? Looking at the February and June highs, we can see that the June high was a bit lower than February’s. This was followed by strong sell-off in July and August. It is only September, so I am going to have to remain patient to see if there is another leg down to the April low, or if the stock has found a reversal point. Admittedly, I shouldn’t allow technicals to get in the way of investment. On the other hand, buying at $250 technical area vs. a haphazard $270 will allow me to confidently put those ANTM shares in the sock drawer.

What are the Downsides?

First and foremost is the company’s competition that is just as impressive as Anthem. Most notably is UnitedHealth Group (UNH). With a market cap of ~$220B, UnitedHealth is the biggest health insurance company in the U.S. and offers similar services to Anthem. Other notable competition includes CVS/Aetna (CVS), Humana (HUM), and Centene (CNC). Not only do these companies have similar services, but they are also trading at a discount to valuation metrics compared to the healthcare sector.

Why?

Well, I have to imagine the overall market is calculating the potential fallout from a broad healthcare reform policy coming in the near future. I am going to avoid the political discussion in this piece; nonetheless, both sides of the debate believe insurance companies should not be making an obscene amount of money while attempting to help their patients afford healthcare. Of course, health insurance does more than take the money and disburse it in claims; however, politicians will use the high costs to determine their policy on health insurance in the United States. It is obvious the system needs to be refined, but how much and when will have a gargantuan impact on all health insurance tickers.

Conclusion

I will return to my opening line where I mention that Americans spend over $3.5 trillion a year on healthcare. In the middle of all those costs is insurance companies attempting to reduce costs to the system while still generating profits. Anthem is one of the leaders in this growing business and could be a reliable income investment for years to come. Of course, ANTM comes with significant downside risk from rising costs and the chance of an abrupt change in U.S. healthcare policy, so I can’t say it is risk-free. However, I feel as if some of that risk has been factored in and has pulled the share price down to a technical support area, which could be a great opportunity to start a pilot position in ANTM. As I mentioned earlier, I am in pursuit of finding healthcare dividend stocks that are currently trading at a discount and provide a safe dividend to weather the storm that is on the horizon.

What is My Plan? I am going to use some of the details in my technical analysis section to determine my entry point. Once I have established a pilot position, I will continue to add to the position following positive earnings reports. I plan to hold ANTM for at least 2 years; however, if healthcare policy changes appear to be imminent, I will hold off on adding to my position until I can determine how it will impact ANTM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in ANTM, but I may initiate a long position over the next 72 hours.