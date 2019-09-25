New Biogen Spinraza Trial Has Little To Do With Novartis Competition

Biogen (BIIB) is taking another stab at spinal muscular atrophy (NYSE:SMA) with its blockbuster drug Spinraza. Biogen is initiating a new phase III trial for all ages, this time at more than double the dose. It looks like an attempt to generate new buzz for Spinraza after Novartis (NVS) upstaged it with its own curative SMA therapy Zolgensma, The goal of the new trial will be to see if Spinraza can achieve even higher efficacy in adults than it has already shown in previous trials.

If Biogen succeeds, will this increase Spinraza’s market share in its competition with Zolgensma? Not by much. The market Biogen is trying to expand is not one for which Zolgensma is approved anyway. Success could help bolster Spinraza sales, but probably not at the expense of Zolgensma, at least not significantly.

Four Types

The first thing to note here is that there are 4 types of SMA. Spinraza is approved for all types, and Zolgensma only for type 1. At first glance this seems to be to Spinraza’s advantage, but it isn’t that big of an advantage considering disease statistics. SMA type I is the most severe and it accounts for between 50% and 60% of total SMA patients, depending on which epidemiological study you consult. Types II and III account for 27% and 12% of cases respectively (see above links).

Type I is also called infantile onset SMA, and it affects babies at birth and is universally fatal. Type II is similar and strikes between 7-18 months. Type III sets in after 18 months and is generally less severe, and type IV is adult onset SMA and is much more mild. Types III and IV are the least common and can sometimes be conflated in SMA studies.

All SMA patients have mutations in the SMN1 gene that prevents full SMN protein from being synthesized. The difference in type has to do with how many copies of SMN2 a patient has. The SMN2 gene can produce some functional protein, so the more copies of that gene a patient has, the less severe the disease. Type cutoffs are more or less arbitrary.

Spinraza is approved for all types of SMA, and Zolgensma is approved for patients under age 2, which includes type two at an onset of 7-18 months after birth. Taken together, Zolgensma then is approved for about 85-90% of the total SMA population, depending on how much of type III you want to include as being covered by Zolgensma also.

Seen from this perspective then, Biogen is trying to show that Spinraza can be more effective at higher doses for the least common and mildest version of adult-onset SMA. Since Zolgensma isn’t approved for this patient population anyway, even if Biogen succeeds in its new trial, it won’t have any direct effect on Zolgensma’s target market. Novartis could also theoretically decide to trial Zolgensma on adults, though this hasn’t happened yet.

Efficacy Improvement Could Bolster Sales

Still, the trial could improve Spinraza’s sales down the road, if only because upping the dose could help increase the efficacy of the treatment. The trial on which Spinraza’s approval was based did clearly show that the drug had some sort of efficacy, but it wasn’t even close to anything like 100%. Of the 121 patients administered the treatment in Phase III, 40% achieved a motor milestone compared to placebo. 23% of patients on Spinraza still died during the course of the trial. This compares with 43% on placebo, but still, it is far from a perfect drug. Given that it costs $750,000 the first year and $375,000 every year afterwards, if the efficacy rate of 40% can be increased to say 60%, that would increase long term sales dramatically. If such an expensive drug is not obviously working, insurance probably will not continue to cover it.

Zolgensma’s approval, on the other hand, was based on more robust efficacy statistics, still not perfect but arguably better, keeping in mind that endpoints were not identical so this isn’t an apples to apples comparison. Be that as it may, there were two trials on which Zolgensma approval was based. The STR1VE trial showed that 14 of 15 patients met the primary endpoint of no permanent ventilation, and slightly less than half (47.6%) could sit without support. In a second trial, 13 of 19 needed no ventilation after 14 months, and a more impressive 75% of patients on a high dose could sit without support. 17% could even stand and walk without assistance.

From a cost perspective as well as convenience, Zolgensma looks to have the edge in the infantile-onset market, which is the biggest chunk at 60% of all cases. The fact that Zolgensma is designed as a one-time curative treatment and insurance need only cover the cost if it works, means that patients can try it with minimal risk (keep in mind that infants with SMA have virtually no chance of long term survival without responding to one of these two medications) and if it doesn’t work quickly, they can go to Spinraza. This is how Zolgensma is likely to dominate the type I market.

For adults though, it’s a different story. Zolgensma is not approved for adult use, and so Spinraza is likely to be the go-to drug in these cases. That’s why this additional trial makes sense for Biogen. The company probably recognizes that its greatest chance to dominate any section of the market as a first line treatment is in the adult-onset SMA patient population, and that is where it’s headed.

Granted, if it doesn’t work, then patients may move to Zolgensma off-label, but as long as Spinraza can stay ahead in this market even though it is a significantly smaller market, it has a long term future.

What investors in this space may want to watch out for is if Novartis conducts its own Zolgensma trial in adult-onset SMA. If it does, it would signal that Novartis is trying to wrestle away the rest of the market from Spinraza as first line. If Zolgensma can prove itself in the adult market as well, then Spinraza may end up being a second-line treatment only for those who have failed to respond to Zolgensma. In that case, Biogen would still carve out a market share as a second line treatment which could still be blockbuster because it is a continual treatment. Basically, success in this new trial would certainly be positive for Spinraza sales and for Biogen generally, but if higher doses do not increase efficacy, it won't be that big of a deal for the drug.

