Sentiment Speaks: It's Do-Or-Die For Market Volatility As Impeachment Threat Looms

Over the summer we saw a sharp move higher in the VXX with the product moving up over 50% in just over 1 week in the end of July and into early August. Since that time we have seen the VXX grind slowing lower and we are now once again closing in on the lows that were struck back in July.

Since those lows were retested and just this last Friday we saw a sharp move higher on the VXX which was then followed with an additional spike up on Tuesday. This leaves us with the question of whether that move up in the summer was the start of a much larger move or simply just a short-lived spike that marked a more significant top.

This week we saw new calls for the Impeachment of the President culminating with the Speaker of the House on Tuesday calling for an official inquiry. This news came on the heels of what we had been watching as a longer-term bottoming pattern on the VXX as the instrument approached the lows that were struck back in July.

This longer-term bottoming pattern had been well developed, formed and ready to trigger well before any of the newest round of impeachment threats had been discussed. It does, of course, make for a fitting headline to go with what may indeed be the beginning of the next round of market volatility that is currently set up on the charts. With that being said we do still need to get through a number of price pivot levels before we can confirm that a bottom has indeed been struck and should those levels fail to break then it will certainly be interesting to see what the pundits have to say about the resilience of the market under these circumstances.

One important note to remember with all of this impeachment news is that the last time that we saw a president impeached the market didn’t seem to care as saw a long and sustained gain through the entire impeachment proceedings. So regardless of what occurs in Washington, the market will be driven by the same forces that always drive the markets and that, of course, is Market Sentiment.

As can be seen on the 60-minute chart below the VXX is potentially forming a longer-term bottom here near those lows that were struck back in July. I am however viewing this low as a potential inflection point for the instrument and would very much prefer to see that level hold if we are indeed going to form a larger degree bottom. It would very much complicate the pattern and open the door to a much more bearish path should those lows be taken out.

As far as the upside resistance levels are concerned I am currently watching the 24.17-24.97 levels as the key price resistance levels which need to be taken out to give us an initial signal that we have indeed formed a bottom. If we can take out that zone then I would want to see additional follow-through up towards the 28-29 level to give further confirmation that a bottom has been struck. This should then open the door to seeing an ultimate move back over the August highs over the 33.32 level.

Alternately if this does indeed break lower and back below the 21.73 level it would open the door to a more bearish pattern that could ultimately take this late into 2020 prior to seeing a major bottom. At this point, however, we are still holding the bullish setup which remains my primary perspective at this point in time.

So with all the drama that we have seen over the past few days, the VXX is still sitting in a very uncertain but precarious inflection point. We likely will have an answer as to which of these two paths this is likely to take over the next week and the chart and the price patterns will be the key in telling us which way this is heading not the drama that is occurring in Washington.

THE #1 SERVICE FOR MARKET & METALS DIRECTION!

"Join it. I did and never looked back. Avi's skill is impressive and a bit scary..." (rwgus) “I see the best quants, strategists and technicians the Street has, and you and your group are amongst the absolute best. My trading desk is floored at turning levels you are able to provide.” (Slu) “I have made more money in a few months than I ever did trading other ideas!!" (billyb12) "It's nice making money regardless of the market's direction." (cider apple) "The accuracy is uncanny." (Steveandzoom) CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL.



Disclosure: I am/we are long VXX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long VXX Via Call Options