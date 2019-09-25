Ulta Beauty: A Clear Valuation Analysis

The stock price plunged almost 40% from its high while EPS estimates declined only 9%. As such, it looks like the market overreacted.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) stock plunged almost 40% from its recent 2019 high, primarily due to weak guidance in its Q2 2019 quarterly report. Management mentioned that the overall US cosmetics slow down has the biggest impact on slowing growth. However, this looks to be a temporary issue. Meanwhile, Ulta keeps being a cash-generating machine expected to grow free cash flow significantly in the future. In this article, I will analyse if this stock decline created an interesting long-term buying opportunity or not. I will use a discounted cash flow (DCF) model, which is seen as the most accurate metric to value a company.

(Source: google.com)

Q2 2019 numbers and outlook

Revising the 2019 EPS downside was mentioned as the biggest cause for the 29% (!) stock price drop on Q2 2019 numbers. The company now sees full-year EPS of $11.86 to $12.06 vs. a prior range of $12.83 to $13.03 and $12.97 consensus. In fact, this still represents an 8.4%-10.2% increase compared to last year's EPS of $10.94. Furthermore, they still expect 9 to 12% sales growth in 2019, which I consider very strong during the current negative cosmetics market conditions. CEO Mary Dillon informed us about this downturn in the conference call:

But it's clear that cosmetics and the overall U.S. market is challenged. After several years of very strong performance, growth in the makeup category has been decelerating over the last two years, but recently turned negative. We believe that the main issue driving this softer cycle in cosmetics is that the newness and innovation that have been the focus of most brands this year has just not driven the kind of incremental growth we've enjoyed for some period of time. So, categories pivot in certain ways. We're very focused on that with our brand partners. And I don't have exactly a timeframe, but I think it's going to take some time to work through it, but I feel that by second half of 2020 at least we should be in a better place. But again, I'm not holding to that, I hope it's sooner, but I think it does take some time to cycle through

So the overall cosmetic market is having some trouble in the US, with most of the pressure on make-up. Importantly, this is the highest margin division for Ulta. Consequently, combined with extra long-term investments, operating margins are decelerating (temporarily) as well:

This goodness was offset by increased promotional activity to drive traffic, as well as ongoing mix headwind. SG&A rate of 23.6% deleverage by 90 basis points compared to the prior year's rate of 22.7%, reflecting planned deleveraging corporate overhead related to investments and growth initiatives including our efforts around digital innovation including omni-channel and personalization and our recently announced Canadian expansion.

Interestingly, the stock price went down almost 40% from its highs based on a downward revision of 2021 EPS estimates by only 9.3% ($15 to $13.60). It looks like the market is discounting stock price too much, but let's argue about this based on a DCF valuation.

(Source: marketscreener.com)

DCF valuation

Weighted average cost of capital (WACC) calculation: The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. It is used here to discount the future cash flows to the present. The cost of debt is 0% as Ulta has no debt on its balance sheet. The cost of equity is a less certain metric, based on the risk-free rate of return (2%), the beta (volatility compared to the S&P) and average S&P return (7%).

(Source: Author based on company data)

Cash flow calculation: The 2019 numbers are based on the outlook provided in the Q2 quarterly report. More long-term numbers are based on the last annual general meeting slides and own interpretations. My most impactful estimation is Ulta expanding worldwide (Europe/Asia) as of 2022. This is based on the expected 1,400 stores in 2021, which would be near the long-term stores' target of 1,500 to 1,700 stores.

Slowing revenue growth in 2019 and 2020 due to an overall declining US cosmetics market. Thereafter, I expect revenue growth to revamp again as Ulta will continue to see nice growth in the US and will expand internationally.

Operating margin expected to be significantly lower in 2019 and 2020 due to less make-up sales (which creates the highest margins for Ulta) and stay lower in the future due to higher investments for international expansion.

Tax rate to be 24% in the future.

A capex decline in the short term, but strong incline beginning in 2022 to expand internationally.

Eventually, I use a very conservative long-term growth rate of 2%.

(Source: Author based on company data)

The calculated DCF-based fair value per share is $454.57. This provides an astonishing 99% upside today.

Investor takeaway

Ulta Beauty is a growth stock with a temporary slowdown as the overall US cosmetics market is declining. Still they are expecting to grow EPS double digits (due to market share gains and buybacks) and they are making strong cash flows during these weak conditions. In my opinion, this recent drop was unjustified as it creates 99% upside based on a DCF analysis. I would recommend buying the stock in tranches as the slowdown could have some more pressure on the stock in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.