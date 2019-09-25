Korea IT H/W: Implications Of Better-Than-Expected Fold Sales

Fold to make Sept. 27 debut in NA; 5mn in 2020 sales volume vs. 500K in 2019

The Samsung Electronics' (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy Fold is getting more enthusiastic responses than expected. The initial batch has been sold out and orders are flowing in. The in-folding device is set to make its North American debut on September 27. It is the first commercial smartphone to feature a foldable display, offering user experiences that can only be described as magically fun; its distinguished applications help to enhance the user experience.

Several glitches that were identified initially have been mostly fixed and durability appears to have improved greatly. While the hardware is not yet perfect and the in-folding technology is difficult to realize, the reception to the Galaxy Fold has been positive on various fronts. Despite the extremely high price, we estimate some 500K units will be sold this year, which translates to USD1bn in sales.

In 2020, two new foldable models are likely to debut, and we expect a slimmer model (probably with an S Pen) to enjoy especially strong sales. With a more affordable price range, the 2020 Galaxy Fold models’ sales volume should hit 5mn units, representing 10% of Samsung Electronics’ smartphone sales and driving smartphone margins higher.

We believe the year that the Galaxy Fold makes material contributions to Samsung Electronics’ smartphone sales growth will be 2021. When a new model is introduced, the Galaxy S series normally sells about 35mn units per year and the Galaxy Note 10mn units. From 2021 onwards, we expect Galaxy Fold sales to surge past the 10mn mark. There is a more optimistic view that the Galaxy Fold will sell 10mn units in 2020, but we remain somewhat cautious given the hefty price tag attached to the device. Because it is expensive, it is expected to cannibalize demand for the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series. As such, at some point, we may see the Galaxy S series and Galaxy Note series integrating into one series.

Stronger smartphone and display presence on efforts to far distance rivals

The Galaxy Fold is the culmination of Samsung Electronics’ strategy for staying far ahead of competitors in semiconductors and displays. This strategy will be further highlighted amid Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) loss of its innovative spirit and US restrictions on Huawei. Meanwhile, Apple, struggling to create innovative hardware, will have to fast forward the launch of a foldable display. The foldable display currently requires 4.6-inch and 7.3-inch OLED displays. Robust sales of the Galaxy Fold combined with Apple’s growing demand for the said OLED displays may prompt Samsung Electronics to move forward the capex for the A5 line.

The strategy of far distancing rivals applies to Samsung Display as well, and we expect the display maker to cement its leadership further in the display market. We keep our positive view toward Samsung Electronics, and believe the companies in the foldable display supply chain — SKC Kolon PI, Innox Advanced Materials, and KH Vatech — will benefit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.