Ligand Pharmaceuticals Is A Lower Risk Biotech With A Cash Generative And Diversified Business Model

Though Ligand sold its single-largest asset, Promacta, in March 2019, its management believes its best years are ahead with over 200 Shots-on-Goal driven by its OmniAb platform.

Business Overview

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) is a biopharmaceutical company concentrating on platforms and technologies that help pharmaceutical companies develop medicines. Ligand tends to focus on discovery and early-stage drug development while effectively outsourcing the late-stage development, regulatory management, and commercialization/marketing to its pharmaceutical partners. Ligand offers its shareholders economic access to a large portfolio of fully-funded programs, which it calls "Shots-on-Goal" through licensing its technology (e.g. platform technologies like Captisol or OmniAb). This creates a low cost/cash generative, diversified, and lower-risk business proposition when compared with many other firms who operate in the biotech space. It has three main revenue streams: (1) Royalties: from commercialized products (see royalty table here); (2) Contract payments: license and milestone payments; and (3) Material sales: sale of Captisol material.

Source: March 2019 investor presentation

Though Ligand communicates it has four technology platforms as shown above, over the last several years, it has been heavily dependent on the success of Captisol. It is now looking to OmniAb to drive future growth and outshine Captisol's impressive precedent. In 2011, Ligand paid USD32 million upfront for Captisol, and since then, a similar amount again in earn-outs. Management claim that, so far, Captisol has generated over USD300 million in revenue with sales expected to continue for another 10 years with strong royalty potential. Even if the patent on the associated drug eventually expires, there is potential for generic participants to still purchase Captisol from Ligand due to ongoing formulation needs.

Captisol enables the development of new products by improving solubility, stability, safety, and dosing of active pharmaceutical ingredients. A large percentage (some estimates cite 70% to 90%) of drug candidates in pipelines suffer from low solubility. Though still a very important part of Ligand's operations, Captisol is not seen as the key future growth driver. For example, looking through Ligand's portfolio information found here, Captisol dominates the top of the table with the most developed (e.g. approved) programs and OmniAb dominates the bottom of the table with the least (e.g. preclinical) developed programs. In Ligand's forecast, USD3.5 billion in potential contract payments, Captisol only comprises USD175 million and guidance from 2018 to 2020 highlights flattish material sales.

Ligand regards its OmniAb business unit as its primary current operating business which it estimates to be valued between USD2 billion and USD2.5 billion. Over nearly four years, Ligand assembled this expertise through USD220 million in acquisitions (OMT, Crystal Bioscience, and Ab Initio) and internal investment. OmniAb is Ligand's humanized/genetically modified rodent and chicken platforms for antibody discovery which is offered to partners as a 3 species, 1 single-license offering. It claims to have the only transgenic rats and chickens in the world for a generation of mono- and bi-specific human antibodies. Mice, a more crowded field, provide a complementary murine system for additional epitope coverage.

The rodents are bred by certified breeders, and antibody discovery services are offered by Ligand approved contract research organizations or OmniAb licensees can purchase the rodents directly from the breeders. OmniAb chickens are bred by Ligand at its facility in Emeryville, CA. A range of antibodies from these animals is now in clinical development by OmniAb partners. Ligand estimates these partners will spend around USD500 million in the next 12 months advancing OmniAb-based programs. OmniAb partner deals normally have three components: (1) upfront and annual payments; (2) success-based milestones; and (3) royalties. The potential milestones under contract total around USD900 million today. Ligand estimates that in about 10 years, there could be 25 to 35 OmniAb products on the market generating between USD0.5 billion and USD1 billion in annual royalties in 2030.

Ligand believes antibody research is a very promising market as there are strong precedents. Antibody-based research has created medicines such as Humira and Enbrel achieving USD20.5 billion and USD7.4 billion in sales (Ligand estimates). This is because antibodies can influence the biology of target cells as agonists or antagonists and even facilitate the selective killing of diseased cells. Ligand estimates that the likelihood of approval at Phase 1 for antibody classes is nearly twice the rate of small molecules (11.5% vs. 6.2%). The higher success rates have fueled investment in antibodies which, in turn, has driven an increase in new approvals.

Valuation

Source: September 2019 presentation

On March 5, 2019, Ligand announced the sale of its largest single royalty revenue component, Promacta, to Royalty Pharma for USD827 million in cash. The financials in the slide above provide a 5-year financial summary of what Ligand looks like excluding Promacta. The 2019 projections in the slide look a bit off, the note at the bottom of the slide confirms that Ligand is guiding towards 2019 revenues of USD118 million and adjusted EPS of USD3.20 per share. This would imply a 2019 PE ratio of 33x at current share prices or 22x if the substantial net cash balance is excluded.

Another way to look at valuation is from a free cash flow yield perspective. Management is projecting cash expenses of USD50 million to USD52 million implying operating cash flows of around USD66 million. Capex is minimal, so this gives a free cash flow yield of around 5% (ex-net cash). However, a core part of Ligand's business model is to constantly acquire new technologies/licenses which could be viewed as quasi-capex. Its 9-year average cash outflow on acquisitions and license purchases is about USD25 million. Including this expense would reduce the free cash flow yield to 3%.

Based on the above, Ligand seems reasonably valued, but if the next ten years unfold like management expect, today's share price could look pretty cheap.

Risks/concerns:

OmniAb : a large portion of Ligand's future growth potential is linked to this platform. If it does not deliver for whatever reason, Ligand's investment proposition will be severely curtailed. Given there are currently 40+ partners who have contracts to access OmniAb antibodies, there seem to be strong third-party confirmation at present.

Concentration : post-Promacta sale, Kyprolis becomes the largest single source of royalty revenue forecast to contribute around 70%+ of 2020E royalty revenues. Patents protecting Kyprolis are owned by Amgen and Ligand with the latest expiration date around 2029 for Kyprolis and the Captisol component of Kyprolis until 2033.

Long development and market cycles : one of the titles in the Promacta Asset Sale presentation sums this up well, "Promacta Product History, Blockbuster Status, 25 years in the making." The Promacta royalty traces its roots back to a 1994 Ligand and SmithKline Beecham collaboration. This highlights just how long it can take to bring a drug to market and, for very successful ones, grow it to blockbuster status.

Patent expiry : one of the main reasons that Ligand sold Promacta was concerns over the remaining length of market protection. Though Ligand believed patents would hold through 2025, some initial patents would come off as early as 2021. This concern applies more broadly to Ligand's royalty revenues.

Need for ongoing re-investment : due to a continual stream of patent roll-offs, Ligand needs to constantly search for new opportunities to drive growth over the long term. These acquisitions/license purchases are more akin to capex than one-offs.

High drug failure rate : of the 7 key programs mentioned in Ligand's December 2012 Analyst day presentation (page 69), only two, Promacta and Kyprolis, comprised a significant portion of Ligand's royalty income by 2018.

Blockbuster drugs : Ligand needs "blockbuster" drugs (over USD1 billion in sales) to really move the dial in terms of revenue ramp up. These are rare and hard to predict.

Other: though not mentioned much, being associated with animal breeding programs for scientific research purposes expose the company to possible regulatory and animal cruelty type protests

Key takeaways

Ligand offers exposure to the biotech industry through a diversified "Shots-On-Goal" business model. These Shots-on-Goal provide economics to Ligand on partner program success without the associated expenditure on late-stage development and commercialization. Ligand's Shots-on-Goal portfolio has now grown to over 200 programs, and, in the case of OmniAb, Ligand is betting that this will result in 25 to 35 products on the market by 2030. This, in turn, should fuel total revenue and diluted EPS growth at an average annual rate of around 15% for the next five to ten years. Clearly, if Ligand can grow at this rate, it makes a very attractive investment at current price levels. But if its OmniAb platform partners are not as successful as Ligand hopes, then its long-term outlook is not so compelling. Trading at a 2019E free cash flow yield of around 3% to 5%, Ligand seems reasonably priced at present with strong upside optionality.

