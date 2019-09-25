Germany In 2020 - Analysts Believe The Negative Turn May Be Short-Lived

However, if analysts and expectations are to be believed, this beginning downturn in one of the world's largest economies will be short-lived.

The market sentiment certainly points down - and many large, German companies are being traded at valuation discounts that have not been seen in years.

Lately, I've been posting some updated articles on German companies on Seeking Alpha, such as BASF, where I advise caution for the moment.

In my work and hobby, I follow several sets of analysts and news agencies reporting both on a macro and micro level. Because of my quad-lingual fluency (English, German, Swedish, French), I have the distinct benefit of being able to read multiple sources of national news and analysis without needing to wait for translation or internationalized versions of news stories. I read several financial papers in German, English, and French (a few in Swedish, though I find quality there to be lacking).

Usually, the benefits from this are mainly limited to smaller companies not covered internationally - as articles about Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and companies like them are fairly well-spread and readily available in multiple languages.

One of the advantages, however, is that sometimes the expectations, guidances, and targets of analysts and news outlets differ both on a national and international scale - as is the case with the news coming out of Germany.

Let's take a look.

Data for 2020 tells a different story than current market expectations

Now, a few pointers before we get started.

In this article, I'm going to look at data from FactSet (FDS). While a conservative dividend investor trusting historical valuations, I do not discount the work of professional financial analysts, who historically have been if not accurate, at least with a fairly low margin of error.

That being said, the things said in this article should be taken with even more a pinch of salt than usual articles. These are expectations. It is likely that some of the actual results, many even, will differ greatly from these expectations.

(Source: Spiegel)

The reasons I find it relevant to publish this sort of article are several:

Despite the very negative overall signals from one of the world's largest economies, more than 25 of the most traded companies on the German stock market are expected not to lower but significantly improve profits/EPS for FY2020.

One of the primary indicators of German financial health, the German automotive and industrial companies, are actually running well, with larger ones expecting to improve profit for 2020.

The same is true for companies in raw materials, IT, insurance/financial and other sectors.

Criticism can be put forth that going by expected profit/EPS is a bit thin when it comes to judging forward development. If it was one or even ten companies, I probably wouldn't be publishing this article. If it wasn't for the fact that the list includes several problem-stricken companies, I probably wouldn't have published this.

Given that the list of companies expected to improve vastly for 2020 includes some of the most cyclical, traditional companies, however, I once again consider this relevant.

Without further ado, let's look at some companies.

The Automotive Segment

(Source: Car brand Names)

I frequently cover BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Daimler and sometimes Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY). My portfolio holds stock from both BMW and Daimler - and the German automotive companies are considered indicative of overall health. These have been plagued lately by fines, emission regulations and other troubles which have affected short-term profits. The automotive segment, of course, affects several other industries, such as steel/raw materials.

The current dislike for automotive stocks in their troubled state is well-understood. However, analyst expectations for 2020 paint a different picture than these gloomy stormclouds.

Expectations for Daimler are for the company to improve the profit to a €6.84/share, compared to €5.25 expected during 2019, representing an earnings growth of ~30%. If materialized, this would put several short-term fears regarding the company to rest.

Similarly, BMW is set to improve company EPS from €8.12/share to €9.34/share. This would mean a 15% improvement - while less than Daimler, it is nonetheless market-beating.

Volkswagen has already grown quite a bit during 2019, against the overall tendencies, and the company is expected to improve another 5% during the year.

While not strictly an automotive stock, Continental (OTCPK:CTTAF) is tied to the same industry and is expected by FactSet analysts to improve profits from €10.7 to €12.73/share - representing almost 20% EPS growth compared to 2019's downtrodden numbers.

The Industrial Segment

(Source: DW)

While this is a segment I cover less, and I don't currently own German steel giant ThyssenKrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF), it's an excellent indicator of the overall health of my home nation's industrial health. While expectations for this company are extremely low - and troubles from the company are very clear indeed (The CEO Kerkhoff is being pushed out, the company has posted 4 consecutive downward guidances and the company was kicked out of the DAX), analyst expectations are for the result of €0.12/share to be improved upon in 2020. Not any improvement is expected either, but a 489% EPS growth to €0.71/share, which signals quite an upside.

Similar improvements are being expected out of German city Essen, home of Rheinisch-Westfälisches Elektrizitätswerk AG (OTCPK:RWEOY), supplying over 30 million people with electricity and gas. Despite good development during 2019, the company is expected to improve upon this and grow earnings by 44% during 2020.

Companies I cover include BASF (OTCQX:BASFY). Despite the company's own conservative estimates, FactSet expects the company's earnings to improve by 14% compared to 2019. Similar growth of 10% is expected from competitor Covestro AG (OTCPK:CVVTF).

Other companies which nonetheless can be considered important, such as Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCPK:HENKY), Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNF) and HeidelbergCement AG (OTCPK:HLBZF), all expected to grow earnings by between 5-12% in the next fiscal.

The Financial Segment

(Source: The Irish Times)

Expectations limited to one or two segments could be cast aside - but this is general. My initial reaction was to the first company presented here by FactSet, which happens to be Deutsche Bank (DB). Previously, it was one of the world's largest financial empire, now hammered by years of losses and troubles. Any improvement in numbers needs to be put in historical context. The bank is, however, expected to grow earnings by over 5500%, though it merely signifies expected growth from a bare €0.01/share to €0.45/share thanks to comprehensive savings, restructuring and other measures. Any such improvement would, of course, be marked by a share price increase.

Insurance is also expected to grow, with Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZF) trading at a market value of over €100B expected to grow earnings by 6%. Similar growth is expected for competitor Munich Re (OTCPK:MURGF) at 5% EPS improvements.

The Consumer/Real Estate/Communications Segments

(Source: GrowingLeader)

Not unexpected, when cyclicals and finances are expected to grow, consumer goods, both cyclical and defensive, go hand-in-hand. German giant Adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDYY) is expected to grow EPS from €9.79 to €11.08, marking an impressive 13% earnings growth. Unfortunately, the German consumer staples such as Lidl, Aldi, and other grocers aren't listed on the stock market but remain private companies.

Real Estate is also expected to continue to show growth, with Bochum-based massive Vonovia (OTCPK:VNNVF) expected to grow earnings at 5% after buying company after company in multi-billion euro deals (latest M&A being Hembla).

Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSTF) and Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF), both active in communications, are expected to grow earnings at impressive rates of 16% and 29% respectively. Many of these are companies I do not yet own, but companies that I, during undervaluation, intend to invest in.

The IT/Pharma Segments

One might expect growth-related IT companies to not share the sunny expectations going forward. This would be incorrect, however. Software-giant SAP SE (SAP) is also expected to grow earnings by 11%, with the company handling the German stock market, Deutsche börse AG (OTCPK:DBOEY) expecting similar growth at 9%.

Even near-pure growth-companies like Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF) which I would personally not invest in for dividend reasons are expected to grow earnings at impressive rates of >30% during next year.

Positive expectations can be seen across the board in large pharma as well, with significant EPS growth expected in Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF), Fresenius (FMS), Merck (MRK) and others.

What's the takeaway from this?

So - I've now quickly gone through component companies of the DAX (some outside as well) and shown that the FactSet analyst expectations, which among other things are used for one of my favorite services, F.A.S.T Graphs (Secure Your Future - F.A.S.T. Graphs), in fact, do not show support for an overall recession or slowdown during the fiscal of 2020.

How should the prospective investor interpret this? Should we all go out and load up on German companies as much as we can?

Certainly not.

FactSet expectations have been conclusively proven by the company's own historical data to be ridden with potential for errors and misses. While it's not exactly reading tea leaves, it's not a final measure from which to base an investment decision - at least not in itself.

What I consider it to be is an indicator. That's the important takeaway here, as I view it.

Many now believe that the time for investing in German companies is over for 2-3 years at least. They're pulling capital and investing in other things, or staying liquid. Many are saying that a recession in Germany isn't only likely - it's right around the corner.

The opposing view, indicated here, is that this downturn may be short-lived, and that company fundamentals within Germany actually look good enough to expect significant EPS expansions for 2020 in main components of the DAX30.

My Takeaway and conclusion

I consider the truth of the matter to be somewhere in between. I expect many of the companies mentioned in this article not to improve earnings as much as analysts expect them to do.

However, at the same time, I consider many of these companies, during undervaluation, to present very appealing investment opportunities. The data presented here strengthens the assumption that investing at undervaluation in relation to historical norms, including metrics such as P/E, is not a terrible idea.

So, the way I choose to view this is that Germany remains, and perhaps will present an even more appealing investment market than before. Why? Because I consider it likely that the negative interpretation of the potential recession will win out and capital will be pulled, resulting in further deterioration, which will present even more appealing investment opportunities.

The fundamentals of many of the companies mentioned would survive even the harshest of recessions - and if we're talking not about a recession, but a small downturn which may reverse in 2020...

Bottom line - one should be careful about making rash decisions of any sort. To declare all of Germany/German stocks lost at this time would be an overreaction. While some of the positive expectations may not be met, I consider the expected trend likely to materialize.

Because of this, I consider it wise to be a little less bearish and a little more two-sided/objective in the matter of Germany and recessions.

I've capital ready - and I'm watching the market closely.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DDAIF, DMLRY, BASFY, BFFAF, HENKY, BMWYY, SIEGY, HLBZF, BAYZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.