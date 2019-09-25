Fiserv: An Interesting Growth Play With Further Upside From First Data Integration

Fiserv trades at some discount to peers, which doesn’t seem to be justified.

This acquisition should lead to higher growth prospects than on a stand-alone basis, while synergies can provide further upside if the integration goes well.

Fiserv has recently acquired First Data making it one of the largest fintech companies in the U.S.

Fiserv (FISV) is an interesting fintech company and its recent acquisition of First Data (FDC) gives it higher upside potential if the integration is well executed. Its valuation can appear high in absolute terms, but compared to its closest peers it trades at a discount. Its share price still seems to have upside, despite the impressive run in recent years.

Company Description

Fiserv provides integrated information management and electronic commerce systems and services to the financial industry.

Its solutions include transaction processing, electronic bill payment and presentment, business process outsourcing, beyond others. It was founded in 1984 and nowadays serves clients in more than 100 countries. It has a market capitalization of about $71 billion and trades on the NASDAQ.

Business & Growth

Fiserv’s core business is to provide financial companies with the technology services they need to operate, such as core processing systems, electronic billing and payment systems. It operates in a highly competitive industry. Its main competitors include Visa (V), MasterCard (MA), PayPal (PYPL), Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) or ACI Worldwide (ACIW).

Fiserv serves customers of all sizes, but its competitive advantage has been with small to midsized banks without in-house processing units. It serves about 12,000 clients worldwide, but some 95% of its revenue is generated in the U.S. The company’s business is spread across different services, but processing and services revenue is the major source given that it represented about 85% of the company’s total revenue in the last year.

These services are primarily generated from account and transaction based fees under contracts that have terms between 3 and 5 years, generally with high renewal rates. This means that the vast majority of Fiserv’s business has a relatively good visibility regarding revenues in the medium-term, giving it a relatively defensive business profile.

Fiserv has a very good growth history, both organically as more financial transactions are moving online and through acquisitions. Fiserv has targeted businesses that complements its own, enabling it to provide a wide range of integrated products and services to customers. Its annual revenues have increased each year since 2010, with 2009 the only year with lower revenues compared to the previous one due to the global financial crisis.

Profitability also has improved over the past decade as the company got larger and more efficient, reflected in its EBITDA margin that increased from levels of about 32% in 2009 to a new record high of near 38% in 2018. Going forward, Fiserv is expected to pursue growth opportunities both from developing existing services and potential acquisitions that are complementary to its business profile.

Additionally, new-client wins and sales of additional services to existing processing clients should support organic revenue growth, as customers of banks are increasingly adopting peer-to-peer payments and digital banking, which is good for fintech companies like Fiserv.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Fiserv has an impressive track record delivering top and bottom-line growth and generating significant cash flow over the past few years.

In 2018, Fiserv’s revenues amounted to $5.8 billion, an increase of 2.2% from the previous year. Its operating income was $1.8 billion, while net income decreased a little to $1.2 billion due to disposals.

The company’s cash flow generation remained strong with net cash from operating activities of $1.6 billion and free cash flow of $1.3 billion. This means that Fiserv’s free cash flow generation is very good, given that it has been above 100% in the past two years due to its tech-oriented business with low need of fixed assets.

Source: Fiserv.

During the first six months of 2019, Fiserv maintained a very good operating performance with adjusted revenue up by 6% year-on-year to around $2.9 billion and adjusted EPS up by 11% yoy, to $1.66 per share. On the other hand, its adjusted operating margin declined by some 40 basis points (bps) and Fiserv’s free cash flow conversion was below 100%, due to a decline in profitability at its Payments unit during the first quarter of 2019.

For the rest of the year, Fiserv’s target is to reach 4.5-5% organic revenue growth in 2019 and adjusted EPS growth of 10-14%. Operating margins are expected to increase by more than 50 bps, while free cash flow conversion should remain above 100% for the full year. Investors should note that these targets do not include any impact of its recent acquisition of First Data.

Regarding the shareholder remuneration policy, as a growth company, Fiserv doesn’t distribute dividends to shareholders preferring instead to perform share buybacks as a capital return policy. In 2018, Fiserv purchased $1.91 billion of its common stock, which represented about 6% of its average market capitalization during the year.

Due to the acquisition of First Data, Fiserv’s share buyback program is on hold and the company is not expected to resume share repurchases until it deleverages its balance sheet, which may take two years to accomplish.

Acquisition of First Data

Fiserv agreed back in January to buy First Data, an electronic payments processor, for about $22 billion in an all-stock transaction. This is one of the largest mergers in the financial industry in the past few months, creating one of the leading companies in the payments industry.

The merger was recently closed and Fiserv shareholders own about 57.5% of the new combined company, while First Data shareholders owning 42.5%.

Even though Fiserv has made several acquisitions throughout its history with a good track record, this deal is its largest and most complex so far. This means that integration risk is high and will change Fiserv’s business, with a significant exposure to the intensely competitive market of merchant-payments processing at about 38% of combined revenue.

Source: Fiserv.

Fiserv believes that this business combination makes sense from the complementary assets between the two companies, projecting higher revenue growth than it would achieve on its own and costs savings of about $900 million over five years.

Indeed, the focus of Fiserv will be in the accelerating the combined merchant business, an area where Fiserv was not very strong compared to some peers. There may exist significant revenue to capture by distributing First Data’s merchant-payment services through the thousands of smaller banks that use Fiserv services currently.

It also expected to maintain First Data’s partnership with Bank of America (BAC), an important client in the past for First Data, but Fiserv and BAC recently announced that they will pursue independent merchant service strategies in June 2020, when the joint-venture contract expires. This is a negative development for the combined company, but the merger rationale remains valid in my opinion.

Additionally, Fiserv will continue to serve customers of this joint-venture to its proportionate ownership stake (First Data had 51% of the joint-venture) at current pricing for 3 years. This means that only after that existing contracts may be renewed at lower rates, which should have some negative impact on organic revenue growth thereafter. Nevertheless, Fiserv expects the termination of this joint-venture to be rather neutral to its earnings and free cash flow in the medium-term, an expectation that was well received by the market.

Moreover, even including this setback for Fiserv, it still expects at least 20% adjusted EPS accretion in the first year and more than 40% when First Data is fully integrated, showing the strong business and financial merits of this merger.

Leverage & Valuation

Regarding the capital structure, the First Data deal led to higher balance sheet leverage, but Fiserv intends to deleverage to levels more in-line with its previous capital structure within 24 months. Given that annual free cash flow is expected to be about $3.6 billion, this seems a reasonable target for a relatively short period of time.

Source: Fiserv.

Taking this into account, Fiserv is not expected to pursue large acquisitions in the next few years, at least until it achieves the targeted synergies and leverage metrics, while it may make smaller acquisitions that complement its business, in-line with its long-term strategy.

Regarding Fiserv’s financial numbers going forward, according to analysts’ estimates, its revenues should be about $16.2 billion in 2020 (the first full year including First Data), EBITDA is expected to be close to $6 billion or an EBITDA margin of 37%, while net profit should come close to $2.7 billion and EPS is estimated at $3.67.

Taking these numbers into account, Fiserv is currently trading at close to 29x forward earnings and 15.3x EV/EBITDA. At first glance, these multiples may appear expensive, but compared to its closest peers, Fiserv’s valuation seems reasonable and may have some upside given that competitors currently trade above 30x earnings and EV/EBITDA close to 20x.

This means that if Fiserv executes well the integration of First Data and reaches its synergies targets, its current valuation is more than justified and has some upside potential if the market continues to pay high multiples to growth companies like Fiserv.

However, if the global economy continues to slow down and equity markets correct, valuations for fintech companies should probably suffer and Fiserv may be more affected than peers, given that its business growth is weaker than some other players in the fintech space, like Visa or PayPal.

Conclusion

Fiserv has an interesting position within the fintech industry and its recent acquisition of First Data makes its business more balanced and with stronger growth prospects in the long-term. Despite these strong fundamentals, Fiserv trades at a discount to its closest peers which doesn’t seem to be justified.

Therefore, a re-rating is likely in the medium-term, making Fiserv an interesting growth play right now based on valuation and further upside if the integration of First Data leads to higher synergies than expected.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FISV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.