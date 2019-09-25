NIO Inc. - Cash Crunch Continues As Sales Lag Far Behind Original Expectations

Given still stretched valuation, substantially lowered growth expectations and concerns around the company's viability beyond this year, investors should continue to avoid the stock.

Massive cash crunch continues. While liquidity appears sufficient to make it through this year, NIO will likely have to raise fresh capital in Q1/2020 at the latest point.

I have covered NIO Inc. (NIO) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last year's Chinese EV shooting star NIO Inc. has been under pressure ever since the company provided a highly disappointing outlook for the first half of 2019 in its Q4/2018 earnings release:

We expect a greater than anticipated sequential decrease in deliveries in the first quarter 2019, partially due to accelerated deliveries made at the end of last year in anticipation of EV subsidy reductions in China in 2019, as well as the seasonal slowdowns surrounding the January 1st and Chinese New Year holidays. We also expect deliveries in the second quarter 2019 to reflect continued weakness as we await the results of the 2019 EV subsidy policy in China and improvement in the macro-economic conditions.

Unfortunately, subsidy cuts for EVs turned out to be even larger than expected while macroeconomic weakness in China firmly persists.

Photo: NIO ES6 SUV - Source: ADAC.de

Even worse, the company had to recall approximately 4,800 ES8 SUVs in late June after multiple reports of battery fires surfaced over the last few months in China. The required battery exchange caused NIO to accrue almost $50 million in recall costs in its Q2/2019 report.

And while the company managed to exceed its very weak initial guidance for Q2 vehicle deliveries, the numbers are still nothing to write home about. Both vehicle and consolidated gross margin, even when adjusted for recall costs, remained in negative territory and the company's cash and short term investments were down by an eye-catching $620 million quarter-over-quarter, leaving NIO with just slightly above $500 million at the end of June.

That said, the company reduced short- and long-term borrowings by an aggregate $176.6 million during the quarter, so cash used in operating and investing activities actually improved from the $600 million stated by management for Q1.

Given the company's elevated level of cash usage, it is hardly a surprise that NIO's CEO and Chairman Bin Li together with an affiliate of key shareholder Tencent Holdings needed to provide $200 million in obvious emergency financing in early September.

In combination with the remaining cash and short-term investments balance, NIO will likely have sufficient liquidity until year-end but another, major capital infusion would be required in Q1/2020 at the latest point.

Photo: NIO ES8 SUV - Source: ADAC.de

Management is well aware of the company's mounting liquidity issues as evidenced by the CEO's comments in the Q2 press release:

In response to the overall tempered market conditions, we are also working hard to maximize returns on our resources and have implemented comprehensive efficiency and cost control measures across the organization. These measures aim to further improve efficiency and streamline operations within our sales and service network and R&D activities. We target to reduce our global headcount to be around 7,800 by the end of the third quarter from over 9,900 in January 2019, and aim to further pursue a leaner operation through additional restructuring and spinning off some non-core businesses by year end.

Keep in mind that over the course of 2019 the company has already

abandoned plans to build its own factory

laid off more than 2,000 workers

closed a Silicon Valley office

sold its Formula E racing team and

indefinitely delayed plans for a new sedan

In addition, two senior executives - including a co-founder - have left the company in recent weeks.

Clearly, time is running out for NIO and without the recent $200 million convertible notes financing secured from the CEO and key shareholder Tencent Holdings, the company would have likely faced insolvency next quarter.

With Q3 top-line guidance of $232-242 million falling well short of the three analyst consensus of $559 million, current full-year revenue expectations of $1.65 billion seem entirely out of reach.

The recent, material reduction in Chinese EV subsidies will continue to dampen demand for the company's SUVs and the ongoing trade war issues with the U.S. will further impact China's economy and customer confidence going forward.

Bottom Line:

NIO seemingly started to ramp up its business at the worst possible time, with the country being stuck in an ongoing trade war with the U.S., vehicle demand in China on the decline and EV subsidies having been reduced substantially as of late. With anticipated deliveries currently being a far cry from earlier company projections, NIO is experiencing a massive cash crunch that, without securing additional capital commitments, will likely cause the company to run out of funds before the end of Q1/2020. For now, the company seems to have the backing of CEO Bin Li and key shareholder Tencent Holdings but given the ongoing requirement to raise hundreds of millions of dollars basically each quarter, the company is unlikely to survive without Chinese state support.

Even with the stock trading near all-time lows, NIO still has a market capitalization of $2.3 billion, not too shabby for a company that appears to be destined for bankruptcy next year.

Given the still stretched valuation, substantially lowered growth expectations and concerns around the company's viability beyond this year, I strongly advise investors to avoid the stock. Even a short sale still looks attractive but, admittedly, most of the easy money has already been made over the past couple of months.

NIO even cancelled its earnings conference call on Tuesday without further explanation, a highly unusual move not exactly suited to instill investor confidence in the company's ability to survive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.