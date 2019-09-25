Investment Thesis

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is an interesting investment which on the surface has all the hallmarks of a value stock.

However, in this article, I discuss that despite any sunken cost fallacy why I continued to recommend that investors sidestep this investment.

The Bull Thesis

Two months ago I wrote about BlackBerry,

I contend that BlackBerry ultimately does not have [the] critically necessary margin of safety incorporated in its share price.

Today, shareholders are in an even more challenging position. If two months ago, when I recommended that investors call it a day here, they were pounding the table that the stock is a bargain since the stock has fallen substantially it must be an even bigger bargain opportunity?

Now, here is the problem. I'm a value investor and I know all the rules in my sleep:

Mr. Market is there to serve you; be greedy when others are fearful; price is what you pay, value is what you get.

And all that is true when the company has huge underlying value. But I do not believe that is the case here.

For example, in my previous article, I noted that BlackBerry deployed its war chest to acquire Cylance for $1.4 billion. The problem for BlackBerry is that it was too big a capital allocation deployment for an asset which does not appear to be growing all that fast. For example, in Q1 2020 its non-GAAP revenue stood at $51 million and then in Q2 2020 this was still $51 million in non-GAAP revenue.

Free Cash Flow Is Uninspiring

Digging further, in Q2 2020 BlackBerry generated $14 million of free cash flow, which is a huge improvement from Q1 2020 - where its free cash flow was negative $49 million.

Having said that, if we account for BlackBerry's acquisitions of intangible assets, its free cash flow for its trailing six-months was negative $69 million.

As it stands right now, BlackBerry still carries a net cash position of approximately $222 million. But BlackBerry will need to be extremely careful to make it last as long as possible if it wishes to be viewed as undervalued at close to $3.2 billion.

The Competition Is More Expensive

Another argument which I hear from BlackBerry's shareholders revolves around the fact that BlackBerry's competition is more expensive.

Source: author's calculations

I agree! The competition is very expensive. But one of them, Carbon Black (CBLK) was acquired, so it certainly emphasizes that companies with strong prospects are getting the values they deserve. Moreover, Carbon Black continues to pushing out close to 20% revenue growth as of its latest results.

And again, yes, Crowd Strike (CRWD) is unreasonably expensive, but it is still finding very close to triple-digit year-over-year growth.

All in all, there is ample evidence that cybersecurity is a rapidly expanding market, and that with the correct business model and strong-execution investors are happy to pay a premium for participation in this emerging sector.

On the other hand, BlackBerry shareholders do not have much strong footing to go on by simply asserting that because BlackBerry's competition is performing well and being richly rewarded, that this automatically makes BlackBerry a bargain investment.

On the surface this accurate. But underneath that, some common sense should still be applied. BlackBerry is a mature company, so investors are no longer willing to pay a premium for a 'story'.

On the contrary, investors of a mature company which have seen its top-line growth rates falling for years, are more discerning and focused on free cash flow capabilities.

The Bottom Line

BlackBerry was once a rapidly growing company. But that's in the past now.

Going forward, what matters right now is that paying up more than $3 billion market cap for a company which is unlikely to generate any free cash flow this year, after having generated positive $50 million last year, over the coming 12 months might be viewed as too rich a price tag.