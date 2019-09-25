Trump Is Safe For Now, But The Market Isn't: A Strategy Emerges

This involves cash and shorter-term T-bond funds while looking for a liquidity-related buying opportunity. My permanent portfolio remains quite underweight equities, however.

It's all consequential, but as a trader, all I care about is being green, and liquidity has become an issue.

Background

As with the Trump-Russia allegations in the 2017-8 time frame, the stock market (SPY) has been dropping this week over new reporting that the president is in serious political trouble over his relationship with the Ukraine and perhaps other issues. My practical observation is that just as few or no Senate Democrats in 1998-9 read the Starr report about the Clinton-Lewinsky affair and allegedly-impeachable actions by the then-president, enough Republican leaders in the House and Senate (Kevin McCarthy and Lindsey Graham) are already circling the wagons. The time required for the House to hold focused hearings on Ukraine and related potentially impeachable offenses suggest to me that unless unexpectedly damaging information is proven, the Senate will acquit a president who routinely polls 90%+ favorable within the party, even if the House impeaches.

In other words, on a day-by-day trading basis, this looks like a dip-buying opportunity.

However, the SPY and other stock market indices do not look good at all - but for the next couple of months only.

The reasoning relates to liquidity, or relative lack thereof:

Money, money everywhere, but not enough for all to drink deep

A Scandinavian financial professional had this clever pictorial tweet Wednesday:

Danish radio on USD liquidity this morning

The water bottle in the foreground is the message: it's not full.

Thus it is that Bloomberg News reported Wednesday that Repo Turmoil Spawns Doubt Fed Is Targeting Right Interest Rate. The article's main point is that, in the words of the lead analyst quoted, Fed funds is "a moribund market" that "does not really represent where banks are truly seeking to lend and borrow."

The actionable news to me as a contributor to Seeking Alpha was that criticism of the Fed had migrated from financial Twitter and blogs to Bloomberg. Over the past decade, when this has happened - which is not all the often - the topic has been relevant to future US stock market action for a period.

One example was the Greek financial crisis, which initially I only knew Zero Hedge reporting on. But over some months, it became quite the mainstream and spreading problem ("PIIGS"). As the EU was descending into malaise in mid-2011, with threatened involvement in the US, our SPY took a quick 20% or so drop in the summer of 2011. Calls for recession were then heard, but that was the bottom.

The US was resilient then, and I think it will be resilient now. But when Bloomber - a leading supporter of the president's political opponents - joins Mr. Trump in criticizing the Fed, then the FOMC has some rethinking to do.

This leads to a discussion of liquidity and Fed Chairman Powell's 1998 analogy.

Who needs liquidity? Echoes of 1998

Mr. Powell has pointed to Fed easing in 1995 and 1998 as his favored paradigms for the current period, in which the Fed has lowered rates twice but has not increased its balance sheet (which it did routinely before the Great Recession when it lowered rates). Between those two, the 1995 analogy sounds nice, but there are three big differences between then and now. These are:

stocks were not very inflated

the expansion was only 4 years old

Europe and Japan were not mired in chronic economic and financial problems.

The 1998 analogy is better. By then the US expansion was late-stage, as it is now, stock valuations were very high, and the Asian contagion and then internal Russia default were roiling both markets and the global economy.

Another similarity to 1998 is that the trade-weighted USD was in a strong multi-year upswing then, as it is now. This strength suggested then, and now, that the US economy is fundamentally strong relative to its global peers.

What happened then to the SPY involved a double bottom, in late August and again in October. The latter bottom is just what markets are suggesting could be in the offing now. Some borrower or borrowers are running short of cash and are bidding aggressively for overnight money, just as Long Term Capital Management was running short of cash back then. We see this with the Fed's increasingly aggressive repo operations, scheduled to run at $165 B into early October.

I am playing things very defensively until we see liquidity normalize. The short term risk-reward in a highly-valued equity market would, I surmise, be poor when the Fed has gotten the funding markets wrong, and Bloomberg is reporting on that error.

How serious could the hunt for cash be? Will the Fed be forced to resume QE?

We do not know the answer to the first question. The problem may never rise to the LTCM level of problem. Or, it could be a worse matter. Why be a hero?

For the second question, the Fed has been dancing around this one. If it acknowledges that its reversal of QE ("QT") shrank excess reserves too much, as I began saying last October (see Yep, The Fed's Going Too Far, And Trump Has A Point: Analysis), then it will add permanent reserves. But, if it does not take its balance sheet to new highs, or excess reserves - now at 2011 levels - toward prior highs, I do not think that this would be inflationary.

So here's one investor's plan for his trading accounts:

Keep cash and liquid Treasury funds ready to pounce on the best stocks

The underlying key point is that the SPY is around 20X current-year projected GAAP EPS, and that's with after-tax margins that would normalize (from 11.3% to 9%) and make the adjusted P/E around 25X. So there is no rush to have to be fully invested in stocks. In addition, global economic strains, the persistently strong USD, the inverted yield curve, and the backwardation of crude oil futures, all point to lower interest rates in the short term as the Fed struggles to get the liquidity situation where it should be. However, if I am right that the main issue this year in the US is more liquidity and a troubled borrower or two, then the long end of the curve may hold steady or even rise a little bit while the short end is pulled down. So, shorter-term T-bond funds such as the iShares family from the 1-3 year range (SHY) to the 3-7 year range (IEI) or the 7-10 year range (IEF) appeal to me more than the long bond (TLT). These plus cash will keep my money safe with some small price upside if a LTCM-type brief panic ensues, without hurting me too much if I am wrong (unlike TLT).

What stocks to buy if markets drop while the Fed actually fixes the problem?

The 1998 analogy is clear. One should buy stocks in structural uptrends after a period of market turbulence driven by exogenous factors such as economic/financial problems outside of the US and a troubled borrower or two in the US. In that situation, and I suspect now, the trend is your friend, but valuation is not. And, the dicier the valuation, the more shorts there will be to squeeze if the major uptrend resumes.

The main risk is the Y2K analogy, namely that a major trend is ending, not just interrupted.

Market action usually tells us rather quickly which of those two possibilities is happening.

Conclusions

While Trump-related headlines are moving markets in the short term, politics in the US almost always takes a back seat to the usual suspects: interest rates, liquidity considerations, economic fundamentals, etc. I expect this will be the story as we head into Q4 and then a new decade.

In summary, the Bloomberg article suggests to me that the Fed is going to take corrective action, and that given market action and global economics, the risk-reward of keeping cash and short-to-intermediate term Treasury bond fund reserves to be ready to go deeper into equities is positive.

Even if I trade more deeply into stocks, they are going to remain overvalued even if they drop 15% from here, so I plan to remain structurally underweight the US equity asset class unless valuations change more drastically. Even a junk bond fund (HYG) may have better risk-reward characteristics than the SPY.

Submitted Wednesday AM, S&P 500 futures 2965, 10-year T-bond 1.64%, gold (GLD) $1536/ounce.

