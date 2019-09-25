If MannKind Can Advance Its Pipeline During 2020, Traders Should Consider LEAPs

If MannKind enters two or more molecules into clinical trials during 2020 and in anticipation of TreT FDA approval, share price should see renewed interest during 2020.

With $1.60 warrants expiring late December and no new molecules in clinical trials, without a partnership share price is unlikely to rise above $1.60 before 2020.

For most retail investors buying MannKind (MNKD) shares or call options has been a losing proposition because of three issues: continued losses from FDA approved inhalable insulin Afrezza; lack of pipeline advancement and; 23.3 million warrants priced at $1.60 that expire late December. In the latest quarter 2Q 2019, the MannKind spent $13.7 million in manufacturing and selling expenses to generate $6.06 in net sales of Afrezza. Since the United Therapeutics (UTHR) partnership for Treprostinil-Technosphere, TreT, no additional molecules have entered clinical trials depressing share price.

When MannKind issued 14 million $2.38 warrants that were exercisable between October 11th 2018 and April 10th of 2019, without a catalyst share price never rose above the warrant exercise price.

With $1.60 warrants placing a barrier on share price, without news of a partnership that brings in substantial upfront money, traders will not have a compelling reason to step in keeping share price depressed.

While exercise of warrants would generate ~$37 million and improve the balance sheet, it would reduce available shares for future transactions to 10 million. If warrants expire, shares available would increase to 33.3 million. If MannKind announces plans to enter two or more molecules into trials by early 2020, TreT milestones and royalties, share price should see renewed interest possible lifting share price above $2. Additional catalysts for share price would be Liquida's (LQDA) New Drug Application for its inhalable tresprostinil LIQ861 in late 4Q and possible FDA approval late 2020.

Wall Street views Afrezza as a financial drag, every script sold even at nearly 4 times the cost of ultra-rapid insulin Fiasp, generates a loss. Without advancing molecules into clinical trials, Castagna is virtual guaranteeing warrants expire worthless. This may be the reason MannKind hasn't updated its pipeline. If this is correct, Castagna is setting up a scenario traders may be able to profit using options. I will describe two option trades, one using calls and a second for advanced traders using both calls and puts.

The first option trade traders may consider would be purchasing January 2021 $2 calls, as of Sunday September 22, 2019, the ask price is listed as $0.60. If one purchased this call, share price would need to rise above $2.60 to be profitable. For aggressive traders, I recommend selling January 2021 $1 put to offset the costs of the $2 call; the bid price for selling the $1 put is listed as $0.31. The cost of the combined purchase of $2 call and selling of $1 put would be $0.29 requiring share price to rise above $2.29 to be profitable.

In addition to January 2021 options, there are January and February 2020 options. In my opinion the January 2020 options are not worth risk because of the short time between warrant and option expiration. The February $1.50 calls and $1 puts are option trades some may want to consider. The February $1.50 call ask price is listed at $0.30 and the February $1 put bid is $0.15. If one bought the $1.5 call, share price would have to rise above $1.80 to be profitable. If one also sells the $1 put, profitability would be achieved if share price rose above $1.65. While this trade is tempting because of lower cost, the time horizon may be too short for this trade to be profitable.

While it is possible to make money with these option trades, there is a good chance of losing of 100% of your money and possibly be assigned shares if share price falls below $1. If you believe MannKind's drug delivery platform Tehnosphere can create a deep pipeline, some of these options trades may be worth considering. However, one should never trade with money meant to feed one's family or pay for life's necessities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNKD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.