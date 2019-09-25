A Momentum-Value Switching Strategy

Recent research from Volker Flogel of Quoniam Asset Management and Christian Schlag and Claudia Zunft of Goethe University in Germany illustrates a novel timing strategy for constructing a portfolio of equity factor tilts. In their paper entitled Momentum-Managed Equity Factors, the trio developed a simple timing strategy that invests in factors based on previous month's excess return relative to past levels. They show that time series momentum predicts excess returns of key equity factors.

The authors documented their findings from the construction of factor portfolios formed on the broad market, size, value, momentum, investment, profitability, and volatility factors. They then showed that factor management through the employment of short-term momentum improved absolute and risk-adjusted returns to a degree that was significant net of transaction costs. Their sample study period covered more than five decades in the United States, and multiple business cycles in international markets.

After reading this academic piece, I wanted to see if I could employ some of their lessons and create an actionable strategy for Seeking Alpha readers. The research looked at long-short portfolios of the factors, but I wanted to take that principle and apply it to the long-only mandates more typical of my readership.

In recent articles, I have discussed the benefits of combining Momentum and Value, two factor tilt strategies that have delivered structural alpha over time, but do so over different holding periods and generally in different parts of the business cycle. Since the researchers looked at timing strategies based on the previous month's excess returns, I looked at a simple timing strategy that invested in Momentum or Value based on which strategy produced the better absolute return over the past month. To do this analysis, I looked at the historical performance of the underlying indices representing the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) and the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM).

Both strategies have bested the S&P 500 (SPY) on a standalone basis over the commonly available dataset for the three indices that dates to July 1995. It turns out that a simple switching strategy that invests in the index which had the best absolute return over the previous month further enhances returns. Below is a table of the annualized returns of Value, Momentum, the Switching Strategy, and the S&P 500.

The graph below shows the cumulative returns of those four strategies over the past 24-plus years.

The Value-Momentum Switching strategy has bested the S&P 500 by 4.6% per year, a cumulative result that would have nearly tripled the cumulative wealth created by buying and holding the S&P 500. The strategy generated this return with more variability, but the higher returns more than compensated for this incremental riskiness.

While this modeled return would be tremendous, this stylized examination does not factor in transaction costs. More notably, this strategy does not factor in taxes from switching between the various strategies if this was implemented in a taxable portfolio.

Despite the strong modeled results of this Value-Momentum switching strategy, I will not be implementing this strategy in my portfolio. That does not mean that I will not incorporate these findings to become a better investor. The takeaway for me is that short-term momentum can aid portfolio positioning decisions.

Momentum dominated Value in mid-to-late cycle periods. Momentum was "switched on" in ten straight months in 1999-2000 and 14 of 16 straight months in 2007-2008. Note that those periods ended in tears for investors - the bursting of the tech bubble and the Great Recession. Value was "switched on" in 18 of 21 months from late 2000 to mid-2002, and again for 6 of 7 months in the immediate aftermath of the 2009 bottom. This article shows that riding Momentum in the mid-to-late cycle periods can generate alpha, but that Momentum can eventually crash with the market. Value can be there to pick up the pieces in the early recovery period. The combination of the two strategies, informed by short-term Momentum can enhance returns.

